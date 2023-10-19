Just 39 Random Things That'll Bring You An Exponential Amount Of Joy

1. A sunset projection lamp for gorgeous end-of-day vibes whenever you want them. This lamp can rotate 180 degrees, and provides a light that can go as big or as little as you'd like depending on its position. How can you not see the joy in that?
Promising review: "This lamp really exceeded my expectations. I bought it on a whim and honestly wasn't expecting that much, but I'm really happy with it. Feels like it's made of durable, quality material and emits a strong light (but it's not too bright. I use it in the evenings when I'm trying to wind down before bed and it's bright enough to light up my room without feeling like it's going to mess up my sleep cycles). Highly recommend — really does feel like you're watching a lovely sunset :)" —Amazon customer
2. A cool foaming hand soap that pumps in the shape of a flower or paw print! It also pumps onto your hand vertically for a much easier handwash situation.
BTW, this citrus-scented soap is paraben free, cruelty free, and vegan friendly!
Promising review: "I will admit I first saw this soap on TikTok and thought that it would be a nice soap to try since I do seem to be washing my hands all the time these days. I was so excited when I received it to give it a try, really just to see the pretty foam flower. I was very pleasantly surprised when I pushed down (twice) to get the foam to come out and not only is the flower cute but the foam is thick and luxurious and makes your hands feel totally moisturized after you wash them. The smell is very pretty and not overpowering at all. My teenager loves it too and is now finally washing her hands more like she is supposed to. I bought them for every bathroom in the house as well as the kitchen. I almost don't want to recommend it so they don't run out of stock!" —Audra Williams
3. A pair of fluffy house slippers because they'll make you think you're walking on clouds. They have over 22,000 5-star reviews with people raving about how cute and comfortable they are.
Promising reviews: "These slippers feel like a hug on my feet. They have a hard bottom so you can wear them out. The top part is so incredibly soft!!! I love these!" —Cyndi Lundeberg
"I. Love. These. Slippers. One of my favorite and best purchases from Amazon. I practically live in these things. Literally, I wear them around the house all the time down to stepping out of them and directly into the shower and even walking my dog in them... My nieces loved them so much I ended up getting them each a pair for Christmas. You will not be disappointed if you purchase. Cute, comfortable, versatile." —Beckybrowneyes85
4. Awareness pins, a thoughtful idea created to make life easier for under-represented groups and help spread awareness (and understanding) for your current feelings or important identifiers. Options range from anxiety pins, pronoun pins, autism pins, and more.
Sootmegs is a UK-based small business making a huge difference in people's lives with their originally designed and handmade awareness pins. Their motto "making the invisible visible" says it best!
Promising reviews: "I got all of the pins I needed to communicate my pronouns and disabilities for work!! These pins are so cute, well made, stand up perfectly in a bit of rain (which I sometimes encounter at work) and stand out on my vest with the colors!!! Absolutely in love!!!" —Tim
"Absolutely love this shop and their colorful, positive way of helping to normalize disability. This is my third purchase because I just want to gift these pins to everyone I know to make them more seen." —Kay Mem
5. A soft animal ear spa headband for a cute way to hold your hair back while you wash your face or do your weekly mud mask.
Promising review: "This headband keeps my hair out of my face when I am studying or doing skincare/my makeup. It's super soft and cute! Definitely an upgrade from the boring headband I used before. :)" —Michelle Yee
6. A vibrant wireless keyboard and mouse set to help your work from home set up go from bland to bright. The keyboard is full size too, meaning it has that super convenient numeric pad on the right.
The USB receiver is what helps this keyboard and mouse duo work wirelessly (no Bluetooth needed). Simply insert in your computer to connect!
Promising reviews: "This is ADORABLE! I love love love everything about this keyboard. It’s satisfying to the touch, and visually appealing. It’s easy to hook up (just some batteries and plug in to your computer)! I love green and it matches well with my room and desk setup." —Seba
"I absolutely love [this keyboard]!... It connects to your Mac/PC laptop with a USB piece and is operated by AA batteries. The keys really do feel like a typewriter and I get all the nostalgia and fun of typing on a mechanic keyboard. 10/10." —Katherine Dinh
7. A bestselling "You Look Good" mirror decal — the perfect way to remind yourself of simple facts (duh) or give yourself a little boost of confidence before you leave the house...because guess what? You DO look good! Inside and out. 😘
Peachy Lemonade Press is a woman-owned small biz based in Astoria, New York. This Etsy shop is ALL about positive affirmations and has lots of different options on T-shirts, sticks, mugs, and more.
Promising reviews: "Purchased this to put on a new mirror and I'm loving it. The decal is super easy to apply (simple instructions included) and is exactly the emotional boost and look I was looking for." —kaitbates
"Super cute! Put it in my bathroom and guests love it. It makes me smile when I wash my hands." —Alexa
8. A Five-Minute Journal that won't only help you plan for the week, but will help you embrace positive thoughts, gratitude, and applying change to get what you want (and deserve!) in your life. Begin and end your day with daily affirmations and prompts like "Three amazing things that happened today..."
By the way, this journal is also made of 100% recycled paper!
Promising review: "If you follow the instructions on this journal (don't skip the preface) you will start to change your way of thinking. Along with changing my eating habits and trying to appreciate the little things my life has been less stressful and I see myself being more positive. My resolution/goal this year was to cut out toxic people and toxic things and be more positive. This journal is one of the tools helping me achieve that. Thank you!" —Hb4139
9. A giant, very encouraging water bottle to help you stay on top of your hydration and daily water intake. The kind phrases like "don't give up" will really help with your motivation, too.
Promising review: "I love this jug! I have a hard time drinking water during the day and I don't think I've ever had a gallon of water in a day. The motivational slogans give me the extra 'oomph' I need to remind myself to stay hydrated (important in Arizona) and the hourly breakdowns help keep me accountable. I also love that it has a strap that I can use to carry it (because it's definitely heavy when it's full). Overall, it's well worth the money spent! My husband got jealous when he saw it and now he wants one for himself and we're going to have water drinking challenges :)" —Drea Crymes
10. A compact under-desk bike you'll be able to use while working and sitting down for hours. It has multiple resistance levels and gives you the chance to be active while answering emails!
It works with desks as low as 27 inches. If you're tall or you have long legs, you can still use it while working from the couch.
Promising review: "I've been using my DeskCycle for almost three years and I can't rave enough about it. I've become so accustomed to pedaling while I work that I find it difficult to sit still in situations where I don't have access to it (like meetings, for example.) It takes some getting used to in the beginning, but once it becomes habit you'll find yourself pedaling while creating spreadsheets without even thinking about it. I typically get anywhere between 50–70 miles in per day and have even inspired several people I know to get one of their own (one of my colleagues included.) I have one at home and one at the office — the one at home going on three years of use and it's still as quiet as the day I bought it (with daily use) and I haven't even had to change the batteries on the digital display yet...In short, highly recommended." —Jennifer Lankenau
11. A customizable doormat to let everyone know what the *important* priorities before they even enter your space. Whether it's wine and dogs, or margaritas and good vibes, you get your pick! Plus, you're bound to get tons of compliments, too.
To personalize your doormat, just select "add your personalization" underneath the size and style options. If wine and/or dogs aren't your thing, something that says "Dog Treats & Good Vibes" or "Beer & Tacos" would look just as cute!
Hamlin Row Shop is a small business based in Rock Hill, South Carolina making tons of custom and clever doormats.
Promising reviews: "Love it! Makes me smile every time I walk through the front door. So far visitors haven't taken the hint, but it's still new. Arrived quickly, and looks durable." —Teri W
"Absolutely love my new doormat. I looked long and hard for the perfect one and it did not disappoint. This excitement i feel when I was up to my doorstep is unimaginable. Would buy again." —Lauren Ferrel
12. A set of crystal-inspired makeup brushes that'll make applying your makeup way more of a ~magical~ experience. The set comes with 10 brushes —everything from a powder brush to an eyeshadow brush.
Promising review: "The quality of these brushes is great. No shedding and they are soft and firm where they need to be. They’re pleasant to hold and overall just beautiful brushes. You can’t beat this quality for the price! I highly recommend to anyone who likes make up. Would make a great gift!!" —Erika
