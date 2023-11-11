38 Items That Have Reviewers Practically Screaming “You Need This”

1. A Stanley cup — yes, the insulated tumbler you keep seeing all over TikTok. Reviewers say the hype is real *and* well-deserved. It comes in tons of great colors and different sizes to quench your thirst (including an enormous 64 oz)! Do you need this? I think yes.
Promising review: "I'M OBSESSING. YOU NEED TO BUY THIS RIGHT NOW!! This is a staple for water drinking it’s so motivating you should definitely get this. It’s so pretty and has LOTS of colors." —Nikki_tutu
Get it from Amazon for $35+ (available in five sizes and 20 colors).
2. A sock and underwear organizer so awesome, you might just open the drawer and stare for fun. This set of four is guaranteed to maximize space in your dresser, too.
Promising reviews: "The organizational accessory you didn't know you needed!... I was overwhelmed with my sock and underwear drawer...so I started searching and found these. Let me tell you, BUY IT! I totally underestimated what a difference it would make! It took me about an hour to organize my drawer and I couldn't be more happy with the results!... I would highly recommend these!" —LApiroozi
"I've never been as easily organized. I love this product. It keeps all my intimates and everything easily accessible and organized... You need this to create more space. The product is a little pricey but still, I believe it's worth it" —D34D T4YL0R
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.87 (available in seven colors).
3. Velvet pillow covers to add some color to your couch, bed, or chairs. You'll get a set of two in each pack for under $15, so you might as well get a few colors so you can switch things up whenever you want to!
Promising review: "You need these! These things are better than Pottery Barn! After my first order, I ordered them for every room in the house! ...They’re soft, washable, and look far more expensive than they are! Army Green is such a pretty deep emerald, I think it’s better in person. Jam is the perfect mauve purple!... Buy these ASAP! You won’t regret it!" —Shelby B Young
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in 12 sizes and 37 colors).
4. A set of memory foam gel pads that work as support for your wrists, giving them relief from being in the same position eight hours a day. They'll help prevent cramping and wrist pain, which can put a damper in anyone's work or gaming time.
It comes in two pieces — one you can prop in front of your keyboard, and the other in front of your mouse.
Read more about how ergonomic workstations can help at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "For someone who works from home all day in front of their computer, this is the support you need for your arms, eventually without this, your wrists start to hurt from the constant movement. I recommend this to not only gamers but to anyone with a home office or anyone who stays in front of their computer for long amounts of time. It's a great product, very comfortable on your arms, and the perfect size for a moderate-size desk." —Eray
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in 18 colors).
5. A pack of silicone hooks for your AirPods because these things are too dang valuable to lose (again). They're also a great help if the shape of AirPods don't quite fit your ears, and you're always readjusting them.
These also work great for wired EarPods!
Promising review: "AirPod Pro owners: you need this! Just what Apple’s AirPod Pros are missing! Great for working out and running. AirPods stay put so one can FINALLY hear it’s real sound reproduction." —Chad Johnson
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $14.95 (available for AirPod Pros gen 1 and 2).
6. An easy-to-use posture corrector to encourage you to sit up straighter and use better posture. And the benefits of that? No more slumping at your work desk, proper form during workouts, and potentially waaaay less neck, back, and shoulder pain in general.
Promising review: "So first off I have sciatic nerve pain and back pain issues. I also have had bad posture for years. This has solved all of those issues... Been using it for almost a month. Now I don't need it every day, I have very little to no sciatic nerve pain. My back pain is really just muscles gaining strength from supporting themselves correctly. It's comfortable to wear all day with no issues. I'd highly recommend this product. I have already suggested it to friends and family. If you have even just bad posture, get this. You'll be glad you did!!" —Joe
Get it from Amazon for $28.97.
7. A bottle of Drop It, a wine sulfate and tannin remover that helps prevent that annoying wine-headache and any sinus or allergic reactions you may have after drinking.
Drop It recommends 1–2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2–3 for a glass of red, and 7–9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and you're good to go.
Promising review: "YOU NEED THIS STUFF! This stuff is almost unreal. It’s a tiny bottle of mercy drops sent down from God him/herself. I had sworn off alcohol the past couple of months because it made me feel terrible the next day. You know the deal...tired, throbbing head, bloated feeling, congestion, the hangover works. I was skeptical about this product but figured I’d try it based on the reviews. I’m so glad I did because this will now be a staple in my life.
For reference, my boyfriend and I split a bottle of Malbec wine (14.2% ABV), put the recommended amount of drops into the bottle, and swirled it around. Typically we both would have woken up with nasty hangover symptoms but we oddly woke up feeling refreshed. I did not drink a lot of water with my wine so as to offset the potential hangover, so I know it was all on this little bottle of heaven... It’s flavorless so you don’t notice it’s addition whatsoever. Excellent product." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
8. A versatile knit pullover and shorts set with a balloon-sleeve top that would look great with jeans on a night out and looks even better with the matching shorts while you chill at home.
Promising review: "You need this cute loungewear! I bought this to wear at an at-home New Year’s Eve celebration. It’s cute, very comfortable, and the material is nice and cozy. It can be dressed up with the right shoes and accessories." —A. Laster
Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and in 22 colors/patterns).
9. A windshield cover to protect your car from ice and snow... which means you don't have to spend extra time cleaning it off in the morning. It also protects windshield wipers and effectively reduces fuel expense since you won't need defrost your window every morning! #Blessed 🙏
BTW, it's got adjustable straps for an easy installation and to ensure that it fits perfectly on any car window. It's made of weather resistant material that can survive extreme conditions without any wear and tear. AND with the firm grip of the straps, it definitely won't fall off even during the strongest storms.
Promising review: "You'll be glad If you live in an area that gets snow and ice like I do, you'll be glad you have this in your winter car kit. It might come in handy only a few times each season, but it's better than scraping the windshield and freezing your hands." —WitchyWoman
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
10. A beauty spatula that'll get every last bit of foundation left in the bottle! It can fit into the crevices no amount of shaking or hitting the bottle will get.
Promising review: "You NEED this! I saw a beauty YouTuber use a make-up spatula and when I saw how easy it was to get every drop out of the container, I started to hunt for one for me. I liked my first one so much, that I bought a second so that I could keep one on my vanity for make-up and one in the bathroom for my skincare. I have been able to get weeks more use out of a product because of the spatula where otherwise you would have just thrown the tube out because you could not squeeze out any more. I just cut the tube open and scoop it out with the spatula. This will save you a lot of money with skin care products and make-up, along with reducing waste." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
11. A shower curtain liner with built-in mesh pockets when there's zero space left on the tub rim or shower caddy. For people with no shelving in the shower, this is life changing!
Promising reviews: "I love these shower curtains. When you need extra storage, this is what you need." —Daron
"This is the BEST thing I think I've ordered on Amazon. Makes such a difference in my tiny shower. Pro tip: put the soap in a higher pocket so it doesn't melt. You really need to try this for yourself to see the impact it has on the clutter." —Little Buddle
Get it from Amazon for $19.13+ (available in two colors).
12. A TikTok Bluetooth remote control for easy scrolling! It's perfect for navigating through your favorite app while at the gym, while cooking, and more. It can even be used to scroll through Instagram, read e-books, and take photos from afar without needing a timer. Genius. 👏🏾
Promising reviews: "You need this. 10/10 just buy it." —Kelcee
"If you’re a TikTok [lover] like me, this is what you need 😂 I use it on the treadmill and the time flies by. Get you one!" —India Bolton
"Cute, compact, and convenient. I use it with TikTok and Kindle App. I knit at the same time as watching TikTok vids or reading so this is an amazing little gadget. It also wouldn't take up much room in a purse so I can travel with it." —annaangela
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in five colors)
13. A set of Wad-Free pads to prevent your sheets from tangling in the wash, catching other clothes, and not actually drying. These will save you from having to run the dryer twice.
Wad-Free is a small biz that launched during the pandemic. Cyndi, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads.
Promising review: "You need this! Finally something that works to keep those darn fitted sheets from sucking up everything in the dryer!" —Terrigeo
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes).
14. A broom and mop organizer that'll transform your cleaning closet or storage area. These babies will allow you to hang the tools and free up floor space in the process.
Promising reviews: "This is one of those products that you don't know you need until you actually have one. I've always kept brooms in the corner of our hall closet, but having this has been so great, and SO much easier. When I grab a broom all the other things in the closet don't fall down, I don't have to lift them up over anything, etc. It's sleek and a good color that blends in and makes it look elevated and not just like a plastic hood." —Giuliana Alcala
"Works great! ... I was unreasonably excited about having this in my kitchen and then realized I am an adult who gets excited about boring adult stuff 🤣 if you are a person who gets excited about functional household items, you'll love this!" —Carol S.
Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in four colors).