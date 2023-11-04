If Your FYP Is Filled With DIY Inspo, You'll *Definitely* Want These 40 Items

Promising review: "This is one of the best products I’ve purchased on Amazon, period. I was not able to use a full motion mount like I wanted to because the interior drywall in my condo didn’t have wood studs, only thin metal beams. I ended up returning that mount (which was more considerably more expensive) and I’m so glad that all happened because this worked out well beyond my expectations and looks so great and flush!! It’s high quality, the instructions are beyond clear (and funny-a theme with this brand), it’s super sturdy and strong, way more than the more expensive mount I had purchased before! I’m a user experience designer, and everything about this product is designed incredibly well, even the packaging, the attached leveling system that doubles as a locking mechanism is genius! The 32 nails are holding up my 46-lb 65” LG TV more than enough. If you’re looking for a drywall mount, look no further, you won’t regret it!" —Alfredo Diaz Suarez

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available for TVs 32"-77").