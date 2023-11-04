If Your FYP Is Filled With DIY Inspo, You'll *Definitely* Want These 40 Items

1. A roll of app-controlled LED rope lights to create a unique design to fit *your* space. These lights can change colors, be controlled by your phone, and can connect to Alexa and/or Google Assistant, too!
Promising review: "I wanted lights for my new bedroom, but I didn’t want the traditional LED strip lights that are super popular. These are so sleek and customizable, I had to take the plunge!... The package came with 25 adhesive clips...Overall, I really love this product and I hope it lasts a long time!" —Gabriel
Get it from Amazon for $47.99+ (available in 6.56- and 16.4 ft).
2. Some thick velvet slipcovers so you don't have to spend big bucks on a brand new couch, but it'll look like you did just that by the time you're done! And to ensure they stay in place, these covers have nonslip straps, too.
BTW, the reviewer used the color 'Taupe' above!
Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz
Get it from Amazon for $42.49+ (available in five sizes and 21 colors).
3. A pack of peel-and-stick abstract line decals for transforming a plain white wall into a decor dream. Add a few to your entryway, to your bedroom — heck, throw a few in your kitchen, too. It's a small (and easy!) thing that'll make a *huge* difference in your home's overall vibe.
Promising review: "I bought these to add some pizzazz to the walls in my apartment and they are the best ever. They're super easy to put up and they stick well without messing up my walls. I even put them up in the bathroom and — despite the steam from my showers — they're still sticking. It's like putting up wallpaper, but faster, easier, and more renter friendly." —Olivia
Get 120 decals from Amazon for $11.99 (available in five styles).
4. An easy-to-install slim studless TV wall mount that hangs the television flat, can hold up to 100 lbs, and doesn't require any studs — so there'll be minimal damage to your walls. A renter's dream!
Promising review: "This is one of the best products I’ve purchased on Amazon, period. I was not able to use a full motion mount like I wanted to because the interior drywall in my condo didn’t have wood studs, only thin metal beams. I ended up returning that mount (which was more considerably more expensive) and I’m so glad that all happened because this worked out well beyond my expectations and looks so great and flush!! It’s high quality, the instructions are beyond clear (and funny-a theme with this brand), it’s super sturdy and strong, way more than the more expensive mount I had purchased before! I’m a user experience designer, and everything about this product is designed incredibly well, even the packaging, the attached leveling system that doubles as a locking mechanism is genius! The 32 nails are holding up my 46-lb 65” LG TV more than enough. If you’re looking for a drywall mount, look no further, you won’t regret it!" —Alfredo Diaz Suarez
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available for TVs 32"-77").
5. And a LED strip lights you can attach behind your television, under your bed, or along your walls for the coolest effect ever. They're controlled by a remote *and* can change colors. Fancy stuff!
Promising review: "The product was easy to install on a 32" TV. The LED strip consists of attachment ends that allow you to decide how much (or how little) you need. The placement is a little uneven because of my TV wall mount hardware, but THIS IS A GREAT PURCHASE. This adds to the ambiance of my room as well as enhancing movies and shows. Remote is highly responsive to chosen color changes. Grateful for the brightness adjustment and fade setting capabilities." —Jasmine
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in 6.56- and 14.3 ft).
6. A set of pre-made wall panels that'll truly transform empty walls by giving them some extra depth. I particularly love the idea in a stairway, entry way, or on the sides of a kitchen island. All you need it a nail gun action, glue, and a few minutes to spare.
Reviewers attached these in different ways, with some just using mounting tape in apartments for no damage to walls. Others installed them on doors and kitchen islands!
Promising review: "I really wanted an accent wall but don’t have any tools to create my own frames from molding so this was such an easy DIY solution! I used liquid nails only to adhere to the wall and had no issues." —Megan
Get a single panel from Amazon starting at $18.69+ (available in sets and tons of sizes).
7. A top-rated Baroque mirror truly fit for royalty. So get out your Bridgerton dress, strike a ~pose~ for a selfie, and be prepared to brag about how you found this gem for under $150!
Promising review: "All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap looking. The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" —Celeste C
Get it from Amazon for $117.99+ (available in four sizes and five colors).
8. A cool bamboo beaded curtain you can use as a closet curtain or put in your living room doorway for the ultimate boho haven. These beads are hand-painted and have the most beautiful design!
Promising review: "I’ve been eyeballing these exact curtains for over a year. Now, Living in my new place, I finally decided to make the splurge, and I can happily say, I do not regret it! ...It was exactly what I needed to cut off the space from the dining room into the kitchen without blocking out any of the natural light." —stefnotfound
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $69.
9. Some broken mosaic tiles to add a funky and colorful flare to bland and boring furniture. I'm already picturing this on my side table and I'm stoked!
10. A chic gallery wall that'll fill the empty space in the living room. This set is complete with nine different pieces of art (you choose the sizes) that match without looking exactly alike. You'll get some real variety and can arrange however you like!
This gallery wall set is a digital download that you can print out at home, through an online printing service, or your local print shop. If doing on your own, the seller suggests at least 300-grain textured paper for high quality. Reviewers say it's easy to do and even more beautiful in person!
7Art Prints is a small business that provides tons of beautiful printable posters and art prints, making decorating your home easy as heck.
Promising review on 7Art Prints' quality and service: "Great quality prints! Had so many size options to choose from to fit whatever size print you need! I had no issues printing them out either, I love how mine turned out! Highly recommend!" —Noucee Thao
"The prints are amazing quality, the seller is really kind. I needed the background to be a different format and they responded super fast and delivered it even quicker! Would recommend 100% and will be coming back for more prints in the future :)" —Lucia
Get it from 7 Art Prints on Etsy for $6.50 (originally $13; and tons more gallery wall design options here).