30 Things To Buy During Presidents' Day Weekend That'll Make Your Home Look Straight Out Of A Magazine

1. A cozy throw blanket for up to 35% off so you can cuddle up in style. Who would've thought you could have the best of both worlds with a blanket?
2. Mulberry silk pillowcases up to 38% off because not only do they give cooling ~luxurious~ vibes, they also help prevent frizzy hair in the morning!
3. A set of suuuper plush bath towels for 20% off all your guests will fawn over! The set includes two bath towels, two bath sheets, two hand towels, and four washcloths — all incredibly soft in their own right.
4. A goblet set for up to 38% off. This set of four is so cute, you'll *actually* want people over your house just to show them off.
5. A stylish record storage shelf for 50% off to hold your growing vinyl collection. This shelf has 30 record slots, a top shelf for your record player, and a middle shelf for miscellaneous items and decor.
6. A washable rug for 61% off, should you finally be ready to face the fact that you're a klutz and replacing your rug every time you spill ramen simply isn't sustainable.
7. Some remote-controlled flameless candles for up to 25% off for an extra cozy ambiance at home. When you've already got your vanilla candles going, these are perfect to keep the mood without clashing scents.
8. A dinnerware set for 45% off, so whether you're eating soup and salad or a steak dinner with ice cream dessert, ALL of your plates, bowls, and cups will match.
9. A full/queen size Parachute linen duvet up to 60% off to turn your favorite place (your bed, duh) into the oasis it should be. The linen is breathable, cooling, and moisture-wicking too!
10. Or a cotton comforter set up to 44% off complete with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, two shams, two pillowcases, AND a comforter. TL;DR...you'll be snug as heck.
11. A set of airtight glass containers up to 25% off for stylish kitchen and food organization. Think coffee beans, pasta, flour, etc.
12. A full-length arched floor mirror for $138 to switch things up from the basic rectangle floor mirrors we see aaaall the time. The fact that it looks a bit like a doorway will *really* open the space, too!
13. A multi-purpose metal bowl for 43% off that reviewers use to hold fruit in the kitchen, remotes on the coffee table, and even tweak to use as a light fixture — how cool is that?
14. A quilted chenille floor pillow for 29% off worthy of three-digit prices, but surprise! These stunning cushions are under $40 bucks. They're a must for any small homes without room for giant seating furniture or for anyone who just loves to relax on a good floor fort.
15. A gorgeous embroidered throw pillow for 20% off as an effortless way to bring spring into your home and keep compliments comin' your way.
17. Sheer curtains up to 60% (!!) off so you can let the sunlight seep through without it aggressively waking you up each morning.
18. An outdoor furniture set for 30% off because barbeque season is quickly approaching, and you don't want to be scrambling when prices are high. This adorable set comes with two chairs, two cushions, and a matching glass-top table.
19. A set of mid-century dining chairs for 34% off, so your fave gathering place is both comfortable *and* cute. People will be surprised you scored 'em from Amazon.
20. A marble-top coffee table for $160 off that's big enough to hold all your takeout boxes, Stanley cups, and coffee table books all at once.
21. A four-piece bedsheet set up to 39% off because it's shrink *and* fade-resistant. Reviewers love the high-quality feel and the affordable price.
22. A velvet accent chair for 46% off with a barrel design you can really sink into. Your reading nook or office chair is about to get 10 times more comfortable!
23. And a velvet storage ottoman up to 43% off featuring a removable top so you'll have extra room for magazines, toys, and more. The top is flippable too, with a flat wood surface on one side that can be used as a side table.
24. A cool book-shaped flower vase for up to 27% off. It's perfect for bookworms who want to decorate with their favorite pastime in any way they can. This piece deserves a place on your bookshelf!
25. An iron bed frame up to 43% off — an essential piece of furniture in a style that you'll never get tired of.
26. A STUNNING cooking utensils set for up to 54% off! If this 33-piece set won't motivate you in the kitchen, I don't know what will.
27. A tiered side table up to 33% off I'm sure you'll *gladly* place in your living room for all to see! It's even got room for books, magazines, and more decor.
28. A faux fiddle leaf fig tree up to 33% off that'll complete your corner in the best way, and allow you to avoid the browning, dead leaf phase completely. These babies are one of *thee* hardest house plants to keep alive, so this is a great option for those with black thumbs!
29. A Samsung stainless-steel French door refrigerator for nearly $1,000 off, complete with a freezer drawer and ice maker, and most importantly a large capacity to suit you and your fam's large appetite (or large seltzer obsession).
30. A wire basket for 50% off to organize every part of the house. Kitchen, closet, bathroom — you name it!
