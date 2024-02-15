Skip To Content
    30 Things To Buy During Presidents' Day Weekend That'll Make Your Home Look Straight Out Of A Magazine

    And yes, HGTV *will* be calling to schedule your photoshoot thanks to all of this decor you scored on sale.

    Amanda Davis
    by Amanda Davis

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A cozy throw blanket for up to 35% off so you can cuddle up in style. Who would've thought you could have the best of both worlds with a blanket?

    A reviewer&#x27;s neatly made bed with plush white linens and a textured beige blanket, accompanied by matching pillows
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wanted to add a soft blanket to a bed at my Airbnb. This feels so nice! And it makes the room look more expensive! ...it seems to be really [well made]! Definitely worth the price!" —Tiff

    Get it from Amazon for $13.59+ (originally $27.99; available in five sizes and 26 colors).

    2. Mulberry silk pillowcases up to 38% off because not only do they give cooling ~luxurious~ vibes, they also help prevent frizzy hair in the morning!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My hair is curly, very long, and very opinionated. My stylist has been yelling at me for years about getting silk pillows, but I always thought they were gross. Slippery and squicky and gross. Well, I am pleased to say these are not that. They are glorious! ...not only are they very comfortable (they don't slide around as I had feared), I stayed cooler than with cotton, percale, or linen (I'm a hot sleeper), AND my hair was noticeably less angry this morning! HUZZAH!" —Kesha M. Pate

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (originally $12.99; available in four sizes and 30+ colors).

    3. A set of suuuper plush bath towels for 20% off all your guests will fawn over! The set includes two bath towels, two bath sheets, two hand towels, and four washcloths — all incredibly soft in their own right.

    Cozy Earth

    Get it from Cozy Earth for $308 (originally $385; available in eight colors).

    4. A goblet set for up to 38% off. This set of four is so cute, you'll *actually* want people over your house just to show them off.

    Elegant table setting with vintage-style glassware and plates, shrimp dish served, suitable for sophisticated dining shopping
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I really like these glasses. The blue color is beautiful. The glass is very thick, and the design helps to provide texture to hold the glass. I'm thinking of ordering more!" —TJ

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $25.99+ (originally $41.99; available in six colors). 

    5. A stylish record storage shelf for 50% off to hold your growing vinyl collection. This shelf has 30 record slots, a top shelf for your record player, and a middle shelf for miscellaneous items and decor.

    Modern vinyl record player on a metal stand with storage space for records, placed in a cozy room corner
    Urban Outfitters

    Promising review: "The quality is great, and it’s a cute addition to my room and to my humble record collection. There’s a small shelf for a little extra storage and plenty of slots for vinyls. Great piece that doesn’t take up a ton of space." —zerodorkthirty

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $59.99 (originally $119). 

    6. A washable rug for 61% off, should you finally be ready to face the fact that you're a klutz and replacing your rug every time you spill ramen simply isn't sustainable.

    Patterned blue and white area rug on a wooden floor with a chair and throw blanket, adjacent to a potted plant
    Rugs.com

    Promising review: "I am so pleased with my rug. The price was great, and it arrived quicker than I expected. The way it was packaged was impressive. I needed a rug to help the floor not seem as cold in my studio shed apartment and this rug works perfectly! Easy to vacuum and I get a lot of compliments! Will definitely buy from them again and will recommend to others." —Pamela

    Get it from Rugs.com for $19+ (originally $48+; available in five shapes, 38 sizes, and 10 colors). 

    7. Some remote-controlled flameless candles for up to 25% off for an extra cozy ambiance at home. When you've already got your vanilla candles going, these are perfect to keep the mood without clashing scents.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Two C-batteries are required!

    Promising review: "This is the best flameless candle I’ve ever purchased. Comparable to those sold in high-end stores, the flame is realistic and the candle is made of wax. We placed it in a large lantern near our front door entrance. The remote and various timers are handy as well. Also important to note how long the batteries last. We’ve had the candle on nightly for over two months and haven’t replaced the batteries yet, which is pleasantly surprising." —CLEguy 268

    Get it from Amazon for $9.77+ (originally $12.37+; available in multiple sizes and three colors).

    8. A dinnerware set for 45% off, so whether you're eating soup and salad or a steak dinner with ice cream dessert, ALL of your plates, bowls, and cups will match.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Quality set of dishes! Good for everyday use and special occasions!" —Janice Eileen Cook

    "Absolutely beautiful and timeless pattern. Dishwasher safe and the stoneware is heavy with high quality. Highest recommend!!" —Sharon Woods

    Get the 16-piece set from Amazon for $43.99+ (originally $79.99; available in four colors).

    9. A full/queen size Parachute linen duvet up to 60% off to turn your favorite place (your bed, duh) into the oasis it should be. The linen is breathable, cooling, and moisture-wicking too!

    Unmade bed with crumpled linen bedding and a wooden bedside table with a lamp
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Comforter of the year-decade-century-forever. This comforter I just bought, and it is so soft and cozy and fluffy, it somehow knows just what you need if you are too hot or sweaty, then it traps cool air, but if you are too cold and chilly, then it traps and keeps in warm air! This comforter is so amazing, I 110% recommend this comforter." —Julie Robb

    Get it from Nordstrom for $128+ (originally $280+; available in three sizes and nine colors. Note: only colors 'Surplus' and 'Fawn' are on sale).

    10. Or a cotton comforter set up to 44% off complete with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, two shams, two pillowcases, AND a comforter. TL;DR...you'll be snug as heck.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Very lightweight but keeps you warm and it’s very breathable which I love because I tend to get very hot when I sleep! And it’s very soft!" —Maddy

    Get it from Amazon for $45.59 (originally $80.99; available in five sizes and 10 colors).

    11. A set of airtight glass containers up to 25% off for stylish kitchen and food organization. Think coffee beans, pasta, flour, etc.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The lids on this set are actually better than what Crate & Barrel were offering. They close and seal tighter and look just as beautiful! I am a quality over quantity person, and these are perfect." —Genna K.

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (originally $39.99).

    12. A full-length arched floor mirror for $138 to switch things up from the basic rectangle floor mirrors we see aaaall the time. The fact that it looks a bit like a doorway will *really* open the space, too!

    Full-length arch mirror with a gold frame in a living room setup for an article on home decor shopping
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Beautiful mirror! This is the perfect free-standing full-body mirror. It is not only lightweight but it's very stylish also! The thin gold frame around the edges gives it its beauty without being too gaudy." —LaraA

    Get it from Walmart for $64.99+ (originally $199+; available in two sizes and two colors). 

    13. A multi-purpose metal bowl for 43% off that reviewers use to hold fruit in the kitchen, remotes on the coffee table, and even tweak to use as a light fixture — how cool is that?

    A reviewer&#x27;s fruit bowl with bananas, apples, and oranges on a kitchen counter for shopping context
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this bowl! It looks very expensive and works great as a fruit bowl on our kitchen island. It is way bigger than I thought it was but it works perfectly! Love it!!" —Alessandra

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (originally $48.99; available in three colors).

    14. A quilted chenille floor pillow for 29% off worthy of three-digit prices, but surprise! These stunning cushions are under $40 bucks. They're a must for any small homes without room for giant seating furniture or for anyone who just loves to relax on a good floor fort.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This comes just as pictured and described. It is comfortable and looks luxurious. It's great for floor seating." —AKhan

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (originally $48.99; available in seven colors).

    15. A gorgeous embroidered throw pillow for 20% off as an effortless way to bring spring into your home and keep compliments comin' your way.

    A variety of embroidered decorative pillows displayed on a bed for a cozy home aesthetic
    Rifle Paper Co.

    Get it from Rifle Paper Company for $55.20 (originally $69; available with/without inserts and in tons of other designs). 

    16. An Article sofa for $390 off! It's the perfect place to sink into after a long day.

    Living room with a neutral sofa, green cushions, a wooden coffee table, and wall art
    Article

    Promising review: "I couldn’t be happier with this couch. It’s incredibly comfortable with beautiful style. It is clearly popular for a reason." —Justine B.

    Get it from Article for $909+ (originally $1299+; available in three fabrics and 10 colors).

    17. Sheer curtains up to 60% (!!) off so you can let the sunlight seep through without it aggressively waking you up each morning.

    Sheer white window curtains in a room with a wicker chair, providing a view of greenery outside. Ideal for home decor shopping
    JC Penny

    Get them from JCPenny for $31.99 (originally $80; available in three sizes and five colors).

    18. An outdoor furniture set for 30% off because barbeque season is quickly approaching, and you don't want to be scrambling when prices are high. This adorable set comes with two chairs, two cushions, and a matching glass-top table.

    Two wicker chairs with black cushions and a small table with a plant and pastries on a patio
    Bed Bath & Beyond

    Get it from Bed, Bath, & Beyond for $173.48+ (originally $249.99; available in four colors). 

    19. A set of mid-century dining chairs for 34% off, so your fave gathering place is both comfortable *and* cute. People will be surprised you scored 'em from Amazon.

    A reviewer&#x27;s chair set in their living room
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Beautiful. Sturdy. Simple to put together. Easy to clean with a house full of kids. Match the style of my Formica table perfectly." —Elisa a Poor Thunder

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $79+ (originally $119.99; available in four colors and in sets of two and four).

    20. A marble-top coffee table for $160 off that's big enough to hold all your takeout boxes, Stanley cups, and coffee table books all at once.

    Modern living room with sectional sofa, coffee table with decor, and a cozy throw blanket
    Burrow

    Promising review: "Modern, solid, sturdy, and CUTE. Easy to assemble as well. I like the size and the brass color that is not overwhelmingly bright gold...Overall I'm happy with the purchase." —Yoomin L.

    Get it from Burrow for $639 (originally $799; available in two base colors and three tabletop colors). 

    21. A four-piece bedsheet set up to 39% off because it's shrink *and* fade-resistant. Reviewers love the high-quality feel and the affordable price.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases!

    Promising review: "Oh my goodness, I thought my bamboo sheets were soft, but these are so much better! My husband and I vacation a lot and every time we go to a nice hotel I threaten to steal the sheets (he doesn't let me). They are always so soft! I have searched for sheets and quilts that are hotel quality, and they are extremely expensive. My sister recommended these, but because they are so cheap I figured they would be like every other set of sheets I've bought. I was VERY wrong. I love these just as much as the hotel sheets I threaten to steal." —Steph

    Get it from Amazon for $15.95+ (originally $25.95; available in six sizes and 22 colors).

    22. A velvet accent chair for 46% off with a barrel design you can really sink into. Your reading nook or office chair is about to get 10 times more comfortable!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very sturdy. Beautiful color. Fit nicely in my spot available. Will be easy to move around when I rearrange or move. Doesn't need a foot stool or back pillow for comfort. 5'11" with 40" hips & fit me comfortably. Great price! I also like the finish on the legs, won't scratch easy." —M_Squared

    Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (originally $119.99; available in four colors).

    23. And a velvet storage ottoman up to 43% off featuring a removable top so you'll have extra room for magazines, toys, and more. The top is flippable too, with a flat wood surface on one side that can be used as a side table.

    White storage stool with wood lid and gold legs, containing magazines and a small figurine
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This was the easiest thing to assemble, and it's so nice! It's perfect as a small side table to a chair in our small living room. It looks more high-end than expected because of the velvet pleats. The flip top and storage are versatile, and it has an overall stylish look." —Andrea

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (originally $69.99; in seven colors).

    24. A cool book-shaped flower vase for up to 27% off. It's perfect for bookworms who want to decorate with their favorite pastime in any way they can. This piece deserves a place on your bookshelf!

    A clear vase with tulips next to books and a figurine, suitable for a chic interior decor setup
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "I’ve always been a big reader and when I saw this on #bookstagram I knew I had to have it. It’s so pretty and easy to use. I’m going to be ordering at LEAST one more to have in my office. It’s a great addition to anyone’s shelves." —Alyssa

    "Beautiful and unique design. Doesn’t leak water. I am very happy with my purchase." —Fernando Perepechkin

    Get it from Amazon for $11.66 (originally $15.99; available in five colors). 

    25. An iron bed frame up to 43% off — an essential piece of furniture in a style that you'll never get tired of.

    Elegant bedroom with a black metal frame bed, layered bedding, and a side table with a lamp
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a great bed frame! Sturdy, stable, and pretty! Just what I’ve been searching for. I’ve had it for roughly three months and it's held up quite nicely. It is currently holding about 683 lbs not including the mattress... I definitely recommend if you’re in the market for a bed frame." —Melanie

    Get it from Amazon for $84.74+ (originally $149.99; available in six sizes and six colors). 

    26. A STUNNING cooking utensils set for up to 54% off! If this 33-piece set won't motivate you in the kitchen, I don't know what will.

    amazon.com

    This set includes a spatula, soup ladle, serving spoons, pasta server, spatula turner, tongs, measuring cup and spoons, 10 hooks, a silicone mat, and more.

    Promising review: "I don't normally write reviews but I went out of my way to share this! I love these, they are super cute and really nice to cook with! I went through and threw away all of my plastic spoons/spatulas after using these. I'm definitely a fan!" —Patricia B.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (originally $42.99; available in eight colors).

    27. A tiered side table up to 33% off I'm sure you'll *gladly* place in your living room for all to see! It's even got room for books, magazines, and more decor.

    a gold tiered side table
    West Elm

    Get it from West Elm for $199.99+ (originally $299+).

    28. A faux fiddle leaf fig tree up to 33% off that'll complete your corner in the best way, and allow you to avoid the browning, dead leaf phase completely. These babies are one of *thee* hardest house plants to keep alive, so this is a great option for those with black thumbs!

    A framed picture of a lone figure on a beach hangs above a black storage bench with a plant beside it, in a well-lit room
    Pottery Barn

    Get i from Pottery Barn for $174+ (originally $249+; available in three sizes and two pot colors). 

    29. A Samsung stainless-steel French door refrigerator for nearly $1,000 off, complete with a freezer drawer and ice maker, and most importantly a large capacity to suit you and your fam's large appetite (or large seltzer obsession).

    the fridge opened up showing the inside
    Best Buy

    Promising review: "Delighted with this purchase. It is the quietest fridge I've ever owned, is spacious and user friendly. Love that it shows the temp of fridge and freezer on a digital display and that it has warning sounds if I forget to close it. The easily adjustable shelving inside is just amazing! And I love the big storage drawer that pulls out. I couldn't be more pleased with this purchase." —summer68

    Get it from Best Buy for $999.99 (originally $1,979.99).

    30. A wire basket for 50% off to organize every part of the house. Kitchen, closet, bathroom — you name it!

    Wire basket on a shelf holding neatly arranged books, ideal for organized storage solutions
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Worked great with the new console table [sits beside front door], one basket for winter hats, gloves, etc. and one for dog leashes, harnesses, poo bags, etc. Makes grabbing something as we go out the door handy." —Dawn

    Get it from Wayfair for $13.99 (originally $27.99; available in two sizes and five colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.