If You Want To Make Your Life Easier, These 54 Home Items May Help

1. A jar of the bestselling Pink Stuff for those hard-to-get stains, dirt, and rust spots around the house. It works for everything from bathtubs and stovetops to tennis shoes and crayon-covered walls.
2. An under-cabinet drawer great for cleaning supplies in the kitchen or beauty products in the bathroom. Some reviewers even use it to organize their food pantry. Basically, you've got options here.
3. A set of water-absorbent coasters that are just as cute as they are useful. These marble-style coasters are fast-acting when it comes to liquid cleanup, and they even have a cork bottom so there is no unwanted movement.
4. A pack of light-dimming LED covers for those distracting bright and flashy lights on all of the electronics in your home. They work on everything from cable boxes to alarm clocks. You'll have a much better night's sleep and be able to focus on work without looking at that annoying light from the corner of your eye.
5. Slow cooker liners that are amazing for quick and easy cleanup! No more need for an intense clean or soaking overnight after every use.
6. A set of food storage containers with airtight lids that are dishwasher-safe and pleasing to the eye. You really can have it all. 😌
7. A collapsible hanger that not only makes it easier to see all your options in a crowded closet but it uses half the space! This hanger holds up to five pairs of pants but only takes up the space of two or three. *Mind blown* 🤯
8. A compact air fryer for quick and delicious food. This Dash air fryer won't take up much space, but it will make (or reheat) some amazing meals.
9. And some reusable air fryer liners because sometimes clean up is the most tedious part of cooking. These babies will make cleanup a breeze, and because they're made of silicone, you'll get years of use!
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love these liners. I love the fact that you get three in the package, so you don’t have to immediately wash the one you’re using before you reuse it. You can just simply use one of the other two; this was a brilliant idea." —Roxanne C
"These are nice silicone liners. They fit our 5.8-quart Cosori air fryer perfectly. They’re easy to clean and can be washed in the dishwasher. They also make cleanup of the air fryer easier. They’re perforated, so you can still make food crispy." —Terry R. Nye
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $10.47+ (available in eight styles).