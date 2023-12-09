These 35 Impulse Buys Were Totally Worth It According To Reviewers (And Also Make Excellent Gifts)

These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four+ hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, (even in the shower!), and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.

Promising review: "Professional dog walker here. I've had these for a week and I am extremely pleased with this impulse buy. The sound quality is good. Great for the price. I like how you can use either separately if you've synced properly. I didn't read the description very well before I ordered, just reviews, and was surprised they are waterproof, and come with a cordless charging box. The box is awesome, too." —Jimpame2

"[These earbuds] looked cool, were in my price range, and had received a lot of great reviews so I bought them. I'm embarrassed to say that I didn't really read much about them before I purchased them. Just another one of my many impulse buys. LOL! When I received the buds and started reading about them I was floored. They're WATERPROOF! That's great!...The carrying case is very solid and it needs to be because its' also the charger for the ear buds. You DO have to keep the case charged with a USB but when you need the buds charged you simply place them back in the case and whamo. Way cool! I've not had any problems with the buds moving around or falling out of my ears. Just follow their advice on sizing. Also, way cool! But the best feature is THEY SOUND AWESOME! I'm not an expert on stereo or sound equipment but I know what I like and I LOVE these. Buy them! You won't be sorry." —Trader by the Sea

