These 35 Impulse Buys Were Totally Worth It According To Reviewers (And Also Make Excellent Gifts)

1. A set of wireless waterproof Bluetooth earbuds with adjustable silicone tips so they'll fit perfectly without constantly falling out no matter who's wearing them. The buzz on these babies is that not only are they affordable, but they are *super* comfortable, too — just take a look at 185,000+ 5-star reviews!
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four+ hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, (even in the shower!), and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.
Promising review: "Professional dog walker here. I've had these for a week and I am extremely pleased with this impulse buy. The sound quality is good. Great for the price. I like how you can use either separately if you've synced properly. I didn't read the description very well before I ordered, just reviews, and was surprised they are waterproof, and come with a cordless charging box. The box is awesome, too." —Jimpame2
"[These earbuds] looked cool, were in my price range, and had received a lot of great reviews so I bought them. I'm embarrassed to say that I didn't really read much about them before I purchased them. Just another one of my many impulse buys. LOL! When I received the buds and started reading about them I was floored. They're WATERPROOF! That's great!...The carrying case is very solid and it needs to be because its' also the charger for the ear buds. You DO have to keep the case charged with a USB but when you need the buds charged you simply place them back in the case and whamo. Way cool! I've not had any problems with the buds moving around or falling out of my ears. Just follow their advice on sizing. Also, way cool! But the best feature is THEY SOUND AWESOME! I'm not an expert on stereo or sound equipment but I know what I like and I LOVE these. Buy them! You won't be sorry." —Trader by the Sea
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon $25.99 (available in five colors).
2. A vintage-looking dimmable candle warmer perfect for the candle-loving giftee that probably doesn't have room for more (I mean, same here). This warmer will evenly melt their candles — no flame necessary.
🎶 It's me, hi. I'm the impulsive buyer, it's me 🎶 After seeing this gooorgeous candle warmer online time and time again (and trying to ignore the urge to buy what I absolutely didn't need)...I finally did it, and WOW am I glad I did. This lamp looks even better in person, it's warms all of my candles evenly, and after moving it to my desk, I figured out it can be used as the cutest mug warmer, too! It comes with two compatible 50-watt warming bulbs that melt candles from top to bottom. The dimming feature is also really convenient for both the brightness of the light and for how fast or slow you want your candle to melt! This would definitely be a 12/10 gift.
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in 14 styles).
3. A best selling Girlfriend Collective workout dress that can 100% be worn even when not working out (just ask the hundreds of reviewers). This comfy and stylish dress is made of suuuper soft and lightweight fabric and even has compressive inner shorts and lining!! Did someone say brilliant?
Promising review: "Well this might be the best impulse-buy of the year! This dress looks and feels amazing! I love the shorts underneath with the pocket and the material is so soft and really good quality. The shape is [great] too. I am eight months postpartum and I feel confident in this dress. I went with black just to be safe and would totally try it in another color. Can’t wait to wear this all summer!" —Kristen E.
Shipping Info: Expedited shipping available. Order by Thursday, Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. PT to ensure arrival before Christmas.
Get it from Girlfriend Collective for $57.20 (originally $88; available in women's sizes XXS–6XL and in four colors).
4. A mini wireless Bluetooth speaker perfect for playing their jams while cleaning the house, spontaneous dance parties alone, and hosting a slew of people on a Saturday night. This little guy may be small, but reviewers say the sound and the quality are powerful!
It comes with its own carrying case, too!
Promising review: "This thing is amazing! I sincerely wasn't expecting it to be this awesome, especially for the price I paid since it was on lightning deal. It's the perfect size and the sound quality seriously wows me. Buy it. Even if it's not on deal, buy it. I'm super happy with this impulse buy." —Misty
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four colors).
5. A pair cozy fur-lined Crocs OR classic Crocs — because both styles have impulse buyers singing their praises. Depending on your giftee's style and preference, they may want something just a little more warm 'n' cozy than the OG unlined clogs. Either way, they will be pleasantly surprise with these! (And yes, even the Croc-haters will morph into 24/7 Croc-rockers after trying them out.)
Promising review (fur-lined): "Buy them. I was not a Crocs person at all. I bought two pairs on a whim and omg I love them so much. These are the only shoes I wear right now. Super worth the cost." —Nani
Promising review (classic): "We all know Crocs are silly. I bought these sort of on a whim as a joke. But now that I work from home a lot, I wear them every day. Good indoor shoes, good outdoor shoes. And they are very comfortable. When they wear out, I'll probably buy some more." —C
Get them both from Amazon: the fur-lined Crocs for $44.95+ (available in women's sizes 4–15 and in 20 colors) and the Classic Crocs for $33.10+ (available in women's sizes 4–19 and in 72 colors).
6. A wearable nail polish holder to easily get the perfect at-home manicure. No more risk of spilling polish all over the carpet, all thanks to you!
P.S. reviewers say it's great for crafters too!
Tweexy is a small biz based in Sullivans Island, South Carolina.
Promising review: "This weird little ring-pop looking contraption is the BEST. Can't tell you how many times I've spilled my nail polish tried to hold it between my knees or balancing it on something while trying to do my nails. I don't need a flat surface anymore, I can sit wherever. I even made my kids come see (they rolled their eyes) but anyone who does their nails will love it. I have various shaped nail polish bottles and so far they have all fit. Best impulse buy this year 💅. If i was making a little nail-polish gift basket for someone I would definitely throw one of these in there." —SWD
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 22 colors).
7. A rattan plant stand so their plant collection isn't full of the same ole boring pots. This stand would look adorable just about anywhere and may encourage a new plant purchase, too!
This was another impulse purchase of my own doing and it was so worth it! I got the medium size for myself and it's tall, durable, and fills up an empty corner very very nicely. The plant holder is really well made and holds my humongous Birds of Paradise without a budge, so it's definitely worth the price.
Kouboo is a family-owned small biz that produces unique home decor items, all made from natural materials sourced around the world.
Promising review: "I absolutely ADORE this plant stand! It is unbelievably gorgeous, the perfect size, wonderfully sturdy and stable (level feet to the floor) and is solidly built. Color is true to advertised photos. Arrived in excellent condition (was very securely packaged). While I found it a bit pricey, it absolutely delivers in style, function, and quality. Desperately wanting a second one!!! 🤞🏼" —N.M.
Get it from Amazon for $69.50+ (available in three sizes).
8. A dog DNA kit because there's no doubt they'd LOVE to know what kind of pup their dog *really* is? If they've got a rescue mutt, this is a must!
Promising review (long but worth the read!): "We rescued this adorable dog a few months ago...Her paperwork had her listed as a Shepard mix and we thought that wasn't right and different paperwork suggested she was a labradoodle which we thought most likely but due to her smaller size we didn't think that was quite right either...When we saw the sale it was impulse to buy it.
Got the test in quickly (thanks Amazon) and taking the sample was pretty easy and straightforward. Sent it off and it took a while but just short of a month later we got our results. Before getting our results we did get updates along the way each step. When they received the sample, and a few other times explaining the process which was so neat to learn about.
We got out health back a day or two before the breed. It was good to see our dog was healthy and didn't carry a whole host of genetic markers. Then we got the breed information back and we were stunned to find out our dog was part poodle which is what we suspected and her other half was Siberian husky which we did not suspect at all!!... It takes away the mystery and now when people ask what she is we can tell them!... I would 100% do it again! What a blast! —FamilyLife
Get it from Amazon for $127.
9. A sunset projection lamp for gorgeous end-of-day vibes whenever they want them. This lamp can rotate 180 degrees, and provides a light that can go as big or as little as they'd like depending on its position. How can they not see the joy in that?
Promising review: "Really great impulse purchase. I really like how the light calms me down. I turn it on when I feel stressed from work or school and I feel some of the tension ease away. I really recommend it and plus it looks cool in your room against a plain wall or posters/paintings!" —Laila T C
Get it from Amazon $11.99+ (available in three colors).
10. A set of LED light saber chopsticks perfect for anyone who's the Chewbacca to your Han Solo (and for the BFF who's always asking you out to sushi).
Promising review: "Absolutely amazing. This was a total impulse purchase, but it was 100% worth it." —FuzzyNoodles
Get two pairs from Amazon for $12.97.
11. A sloth planner and notepad — a super adorable way to help them keep track of to-dos, scheduled meetings, and other daily goals.
Promising review: "Bought on a whim for my sister and she loved it! The “to do” sections are great for any type of task listing. Overall it’s really cute and great quality, thick paper. Worth it! —MoMo k
Get it from Amazon for $5.95.