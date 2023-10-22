If Wearing All Black Isn't "Just A Phase", You Should Check Out These 39 Fashion Items

I have this bolero in black and it's one of my new favorite closet additions! I love that it keeps me warm *and* allows me to wear a sleeveless tank without ruining my outfit with a jacket that may not match. It's really great for layering, too (perfect for those nights when I need this and a jacket for extra warmth)! If you want a more oversized fit, you should definitely order up a size. But overall 10/10 recommend!

Beginning Boutique is a woman-owned small biz based in Australia. They're the home of tons of bright and trendy fashion pieces, so be sure to take a look at everything!

Promising review: "This is my absolute favorite piece. It really goes with most dresses so very versatile. I’m a medium and got the medium, it’s pretty true to size but I think I could have also gone the small for a more fitted look. Highly recommended." —Yvonne M.

Get it from Beginning Boutique for $49.99 (available in sizes 2–8 and in seven colors).

