If Wearing All Black Isn't "Just A Phase", You Should Check Out These 39 Fashion Items

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A versatile oversized sweater vest with the option to wear it solo in the summer, over a turtleneck in the fall, and on top of a button-down during work calls. And when there's a fashion item that makes leaps between seasons (and occasions), that means you'll need it in black.
Promising review: "Gorgeous. Very good quality material feels like a much more expensive sweater. It is longer but I bought it to tuck with trousers for work...The sides do not show your bra; the neckline is work-appropriate. " —Shelly Kuntz
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 12 colors/patterns).
2. A strapless mesh bustier to join the corset trend with something that'll last way after it's over. This top comes in 20 cute and bold colors, but of course this piece in all black takes the cake!
Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another mid-sized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and in 20 colors).
3. A black pleated skirt that will definitely be in heavy rotation. It's lightweight, flowy, long, and a piece that can be worn during many seasons. Picture yourself at a destination wedding in this skirt, and also going to a casual family gathering up the street. You'll look great for both occasions in this beauty!
Promising review: "This skirt is a perfect wardrobe staple! The waist has a nice stretch to it. The length hits at just below the knee. I get a million compliments on this skirt any time I wear it. I’ve had it for a year and a half — the color is still nice and black. I wash and dry it like normal, and it’s always looked great!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 44 colors and lengths).
4. A black organza dress you can wear over a mini dress, jeans, or just about any outfit you want to give some goth flair to. If you want it to be the star of the show, make sure to snag a plain black slip to wear underneath!
Promising review: "I use this with a simple silk undergarment of the same color...From being a beach coverup for a casual and refreshing dress for the hotter days. Size up if you have bigger arms or large breasts as it doesn’t have any stretch to it at all." —Joan Espinoza-Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes XS–3X and in two colors and three styles).
5. A bomber jacket – the perfect finishing touch to an all-black ensemble. It's the ideal kind of coat for layering too, which is a must for these upcoming cold months!
Promising review: "Beautiful and worth every penny. This jacket is breathtaking, I love it and it looks better than pictured. It's not thin or thick, just right as an overlay or on top of a great fit. I plan on reordering in a different color and highly recommend this jacket." —LB
Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes XS–3X and in 14 colors).
6. A cropped tank, a stylish basic that is absolutely essential to have in black. Reviewers say it's so supportive that no bra is needed. I repeat: NO BRA is needed! 👏
FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy it. This was an impulse buy but definitely 100% worth it. This crop top is so cute and...it’s not too cropped which I’m a fan of....It fits perfectly AND I can wear it without a bra. 10/10!" —Brandy Gardner
"This top is perfect for a lot of outfits and occasions. The material is butter soft, double lined, stretchy, and fits just right. I don’t wear a bra with it but you can’t see through it at all. It is so comfortable as well. It comes just right above my belly button in terms of length...Definitely recommend for everyday wear or comfy times." —Katherine
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 23 colors).
7. A high-waisted pair of wide-leg pants that look super classy and professional, but feel like you're walking around in your lounge clothes. TL;DR: These will be their new go-to fancy pants.
P.S. reviewers suggest sizing up!
Promising review: "These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny-jean outfit to try this style — and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it." —Nash
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X and in 32 colors).
8. A classic cardigan because no closet is complete without this staple! You'll probably wear it seven days a week because it's just as lounge-worthy as it is brunch-worthy.
Get it from Banana Republic for $45 (originally $75; available in sizes XXS–XXL and in seven colors).
9. A polka dot organza-sleeve top that's it's the definition of ~va va voom~. It's trendy, eye-catching, and you will *not* want to take it off! Your next #OOTD post is about to viral.
Promising review: "I was surprised at how great this looks and feels! The lace isn’t itchy at all, the bodysuit is super soft and I love that it has three snaps across, it makes it so I don’t end up with a wedgie! Love it! Getting white next. 😍" —Colleen
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS–4X and 39 colors/styles).
10. A nice layering rib-knit bolero to take a plain ole tank top and turn it into an ~ensemble~ instantly! Bonus points for being warm and cozy, too.
I have this bolero in black and it's one of my new favorite closet additions! I love that it keeps me warm *and* allows me to wear a sleeveless tank without ruining my outfit with a jacket that may not match. It's really great for layering, too (perfect for those nights when I need this and a jacket for extra warmth)! If you want a more oversized fit, you should definitely order up a size. But overall 10/10 recommend!
Beginning Boutique is a woman-owned small biz based in Australia. They're the home of tons of bright and trendy fashion pieces, so be sure to take a look at everything!
Promising review: "This is my absolute favorite piece. It really goes with most dresses so very versatile. I’m a medium and got the medium, it’s pretty true to size but I think I could have also gone the small for a more fitted look. Highly recommended." —Yvonne M.
Get it from Beginning Boutique for $49.99 (available in sizes 2–8 and in seven colors).
11. A pair of TikTok-viral cargo pants that have the perfect oversized fit, tons of pockets, and an array of color options that'll have you tempted to get more than one pair. (I said "tempted", I know you're going for black!)
Check out a TikTok of the cargo pants.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and I LOVE them. They fit so well. I'm 5'4" and 130 pounds, and I got a size 29, and they fit perfect. Loose, but not too loose, and extremely comfy. They come down just below the ankle, so they'd pair perfect with a pair of Jordans or Dunks. Also comes with an adjustable tie on the waist to fit as you need, same around the ankle." —annabella Gambone
Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in men's sizes 27–44 and 44 colors).
12. A fitted button-up vest with a cropped fit that'll look great with any high-waisted pants or skirts you already have in your closet. It's an easy way to look casual but not *too* casual.
Promising review: "Super super cute. True to size, not stretchy, not super heavy fabric. Withstood 95° degree weather just fine!" —Alexis Millsaps
Get it from Amazon for $24.98 (available in sizes S–XL and nine colors).
13. A sophisticated tweed blazer truly worth the investment because it can make any (*literally* any) outfit a head-turner. This needs to be a closet staple!
Get it from Mango for $139.99 (available in sizes XXS–4X and in three colors).
14. A pair of black Adidas running shoes because not only do they go with every workout 'fit, but reviewers say they're incredibly comfortable, too! So whether you're wearing these for a jog or just to ~run~ some errands, you'll be good to go.
Promising review: "Very comfortable! These shoes are cushy and have great arch support. They are lightweight and great for running, jogging, or every day. The black color is practical and doesn't show the wear and tear as much as other colors. I'm hard on my shoes and these hold up well." —Anna Stowe
Get it from Amazon for $45.60+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in six colors).