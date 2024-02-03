If You're Dreaming Of An Organized Kitchen, These 34 Things Will Help You Make It A Reality This Year

1. A sliding shelf that'll making seeing and reaching ~everything~ in your kitchen cabinets easy peasy. No more forgetting about items because they get buried to the back (and you'll be saving money, too!).
Promising review: "After multiple attempts to organize my deep, narrow, hard to organize lower cabinet, where I keep pots and pans, I finally tried one of the Lynx sliding shelves. WHY didn’t I just buy this to begin with?! I have these awful half-shelves in the lower cabinets that don’t hold much and making organizing even more difficult. Reaching into these lower cabinets can be painful and maddening when you need one pan or pot, but you have to remove EVERYTHING, set them on the floor, grab the one item you need, and shove the stack back into the narrow and deep cabinet. THIS sliding shelf solves the problem!" —Mustang Sally
Get it from Amazon for $47.80+ (available in seven sizes).
2. A double-sided tea organizer to free up space in the cabinet and keep your favorite flavors in prestine order. Time to toss all of those clunky tea boxes!
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.
Promising review: "Do I really need a tea bag organizer? That's what I was thinking when I ordered this. And when I took it out of the box. And when I filled the first little bag holder. But as the pile of empty boxes grew larger, I knew the answer was yes, I do need a tea bag organizer. I was using a whole shelf and a half of jumbled tea boxes that I had to sift through to look for a specific tea. In the end, I think this held about eight or nine boxes of tea bags (I crammed some of them). I am so happy that I got this!" —Sarah C.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes).
3. A stackable can dispensing rack you can use to hold sodas, beers, or your favorite La Criox flavors. This makes grabbing canned beverages WAY easier without taking up too much space in the fridge.
Promising review: "We purchased two of these stackable racks for our beverage refrigerator. They are quite sturdy and well made. Together, they hold 24 cans, 12 in each rack. The cans roll easily from the top of the rack down to the bottom where they sit in a little cradle waiting to be used. You pull out a can and another rolls into its place. Really beats rooting around in the refrigerator knocking over other cans and bottles, cartons of milk and what have you." —Nancy Pearson
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $24.87 (available in four colors).
4. A set of food storage containers with airtight lids that are dishwasher safe and pleasing to the eye. You really can have it all. 😌
5. A set of two cabinet shelf organizers that'll give you maximum use of your cabinet space. They're stackable, too! Which will be helpful when you want to save room for taller items.
6. A slim cutlery organizer to get that hectic drawer in order! It takes up very little space, but can fit up to 24 pieces of cutlery. The possibilities with the extra space are endless.
Promising review: "I have a tiny kitchen with only three drawers, so space is at a premium. My silverware organizer took up almost all of one drawer, so this organizer is a godsend. You can fit quite a few spoons, etc. in each slot. My beater attachments fit perfectly into the top two hollows. I will say I have to flip my forks over face down in order to be able to shut and open my drawer, but then the drawer itself is kind of shallow. You NEED this if you have a small kitchen with few drawers!" —mialro
Get it on Amazon for $11.99.
PS: You can get the knife organizer (also pictured above and available in four colors) for $10.79+ too.
7. A set of glass storage canisters that'll stylishly hold your pasta, coffee beans, and treats. You'll get five variously sized canisters, each with a silicone ring on the included bamboo lids to ensure things stay fresh.
This set includes a 11.8", 8", 6.6", 5", and 4" canisters.
Promising reviews: "Very simple and elegant canisters. Adhesive works great and locks the jars very well. Adds a great touch to the kitchen and exactly as pictured." —Anela
"These canisters are beautiful and fit our needs perfectly. The seal on the lids works great and the glass isn't too thin which is what I worried about when researching containers. I love the variety of container sizes in this set. We will definitely be purchasing these again. They are an organizer's dream!" —Kathy C
Get it from Amazon for $29.95+.
8. And a set of spice and pantry labels to help you keep those containers in organized, pristine order. This set comes with up to 80 water-resistant labels (yes, that many) and covers everything from brown sugar and garlic salt to coffee and tea.
Ocean Studio is an Etsy Shop that focuses one thing: modern-style labels for your organizing pleasure. They have spice, sauce, laundry, soap, AND lotion labels.
Promising reviews: "Third time ordering. I love these labels. They are so durable, with a timeless look. They make my pantry look divine." —Ana Rocadas
"Beautifully clean! Love being organized. This helped take it to the next level." —Chick Magnet
Get it from Ocean Studio on Etsy for $6+ (available in 15 label set options, seven label sizes, and custom options).
9. Stackable under-cabinet drawers that'll organize all those cleaning supplies in the kitchen. Some reviewers even use it to organize their food pantry. Basically, you've got options here.
Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based off the high ratings and they hold true. (This is Brad's wife.)" —Brad J. Leahy
Get it on Amazon for $24.97 (available in two colors).
10. A super convenient K-Cup storage drawer for neat storage and easy access to your morning essential. Just pop your Keurig on top to give it the throne it truly deserves.
Each of these holds up to 36 standard-sized K-Cups.
Promising review: "I am so glad I got this. It makes for such great streamlined storage. Keeps things tidy and neat, and also helps me keep track of how many cups I have left to determine whether or not I need to add to my grocery list. It is very sturdy and I fit my machine on top. The top is very durable, hard plastic and does not buckle with the weight of the machine filled with water on top." —tunisianswife
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three sizes and six colors).
11. An adjustable bakeware rack that's great for baking sheets and cupcake pans, and will make your cluttered shelf look ~pristine~ by providing a designated place for each one.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.
Promising review: "Loved it so much I bought a second one immediately! Works great for circular pans, 9x13 cake pans, heavier pans, jelly roll pans, awkward collapsible colanders, cutting boards, whatever you want. Having nonskid feet is a big plus." —Organization Freak/Hobby Cook
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two styles).
12. A plastic, wax paper, and foil organizer you can leave right on the kitchen counter (it's got holes for hanging, too). This time-saver makes it easy to grab and get to cooking, and those ugly packaging boxes will be long gone. It even comes with label stickers!
Promising review: "It's really nice having all three of our wrappings in one place. There's still room in our drawer with this in it too. I love being able to cleanly cut plastic wrap... No longer will I waste plastic wrap or get it stuck to where is pulls off in pieces. This is also a great time saver. It's very easy to clean also. I highly recommend this particular unit. I like that it came with stickers too, that say 'Plastic,' 'Aluminum,' and 'Wax.' I was delighted at the price as well." —Cav Trooper 19D
Get it from Amanda for $29.98 (available in three sizes and four colors).
13. And a set of plastic bag organizers to match! This set comes complete with four differently labeled wooden boxes for sandwich bags, snack bags, and more.
Promising review: "This wrap dispenser has been an absolute kitchen time-saver for me. Its simplicity and functionality are unmatched. Not only does it keep my wraps neatly organized, but it also cuts like an easy piece. No more wrestling with tangled rolls or jagged edges — it provides clean, precise cuts every time. The build quality is robust, and it holds standard-sized rolls securely. I couldn't be happier with this purchase!" —Alice
Get it from Amanda for $39.99.