39 Items That Fit The Bohemian Decor Aesthetic

BTW, lots of reviewers add twinkle lights around the chair for a cool, starry-night effect. Check out this top-rated strand of lights for $11.99!

Promising review: "I shopped around before making my purchase! After looking at and sitting in several egg chairs, this one is definitely the best! The chair not only looks good, but is also extremely comfortable. It was important to me that I purchased a chair that was sturdy and my guest could be comfortable in. Needless to say, it looks great and I absolutely love it!" —Braxgirl

Get it from Amazon for $374.99+ (available with six colors).