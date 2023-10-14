39 Items That Fit The Bohemian Decor Aesthetic

1. A gorgeous wicker egg chair you'll want to cozy up in for the rest of the year. Reading books and binging New Girl is about to get way more comfortable with this baby in your home.
BTW, lots of reviewers add twinkle lights around the chair for a cool, starry-night effect. Check out this top-rated strand of lights for $11.99!
Promising review: "I shopped around before making my purchase! After looking at and sitting in several egg chairs, this one is definitely the best! The chair not only looks good, but is also extremely comfortable. It was important to me that I purchased a chair that was sturdy and my guest could be comfortable in. Needless to say, it looks great and I absolutely love it!" —Braxgirl
Get it from Amazon for $374.99+ (available with six colors).
2. A throw blanket to stay extra warm and toasty during the colder months. The pom-pom fringe makes it the perfect decor when not in use.
Promising review: "So this was a total impulse buy, but I’m sooo glad I bought it! Literally no dislikes. It’s the greatest thing everrrr. So pretty and comfortable. I’m obsessed. 🥰 I will definitely be purchasing as a gift for family and friends in the future." —Kasandra Emerson
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four sizes and 19 colors).
3. An ultra-soft nonslip bathroom rug that's washable, durable, and just plain cute. It would look great in your bathroom (duh), but also in your kitchen or entryway, too.
Promising review: "My kids raved about this bath mat the moment we put it on the floor. It is incredibly soft and doesn't slip around on the ground. It is a beautiful pattern and for great with our style choice. The mat is a wonderful size and didn't bubble up from being folded in the packaging. It absorbed water nicely and dried out well." —MamaVH
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two sizes and six styles).
4. Cute hanging baskets with leather handles because they can be used for mail, organizing, or even as a small planter. Yay for gorgeous multitasking decor!
Promising review: "I got these after seeing something similar on the Anthropologie site for almost four times the price. These are super cute and better quality than I expected for such a low price." —runningdiva89
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in four colors).
5. A beautiful macrame wall hanging to fill the bare space above the couch, the bed, or in the halls.
Promising reviews: "Love this thing so much! It took me about eight minutes to put together. Easy to hang. I’ve gotten so many complements from people who’ve seen it. Buy it!!" —Tasha
"The craftsmanship and quality is amazing. Absolutely fast shipping, packaged very well, and came in an adorable box. Easy to Assemble. I added deer antlers at the top of the macramé and it fit my décor perfectly." —Sixinjimmy
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in medium and large sizes).
6. A STUNNING office desk with three deep, rattan-detailed drawers for storage. This would perfectly complete your boho-themed office space (it's large enough for two monitors, whoo!), but would also make for a perfect vanity table if you're in need of an item that can work double duty.
Here's some great news for you: reviewers say that this desk arrives nearly assembled. All you have to do is attach the legs and you're done!
Promising review: "OMG I found my dream desk! It is beautiful in every way!! It was a bit pricey but trust me, it's 100% worth it because it is solid wood and will last for years to come. The rattan is what makes this unique while the drawers have plenty of room for storage. Set up was super easy just attaching the legs. Overall, plenty of work space. It's a gorgeous, quality, heavy, and sturdy desk :)" —C.K.
Get it from Wayfair for $349.99 (originally $399.99).
7. A gorgeous quilt filled with fun tones like plum and rusty orange, and made of cozy material that you'll want to stay wrapped in as the weather gets colder.
Get it from Anthropologie for $208+ (available in twin, full, queen, and king).
8. A rattan plant stand so your plant collection doesn't miss out on the boho action. This stand would look adorable just about anywhere and may encourage a new plant purchase, too!
This was an impulse purchase of mine and it was so worth it! I got the medium size for myself and it's tall, durable, and fills up an empty corner very very nicely. The plant holder is really well made and holds my humongous Birds of Paradise without a budge, so it's definitely worth the price.
Kouboo is a family-owned small biz that produces unique home decor items, all made from natural materials sourced around the world.
Promising review: "I absolutely ADORE this plant stand! It is unbelievably gorgeous, the perfect size, wonderfully sturdy and stable (level feet to the floor) and is solidly built. Color is true to advertised photos. Arrived in excellent condition (was very securely packaged). While I found it a bit pricey, it absolutely delivers in style, function, and quality. Desperately wanting a second one!!! 🤞🏼" —N.M.
Get it from Amazon for $69.50+ (available in three sizes).
9. And a hanging propagation station if you're looking for a stylish way to grow plant cuttings without ruining your aesthetic. I see tiny jars and typical propagation stations ALL the time, but this is truly something unique!
Fab Signature is woman-owned small biz based in Melbourne, Australia and specializes in one of a kind home decor pieces.
Promising reviews: "These are very cute and are perfect for any space! I used them in the dormer in my house that was very plain and it just adds a little something to the space! Shipping was quick and the seller was so easy to work with and helpful!" —Julia Cox
"Amazing product! So beautiful, the quality is amazing. The owner goes above and beyond, highly recommended!!!" —avergara5
Get it from Fab Signature on Etsy for $56.47 (available in six colors).
10. A top-rated (!!) woven-detailed TV stand you can use as a media table to store records, game consoles, books, etc. OR place at your entryway to hide shoes and have a place to put keys and artwork. Either way — LOVE this boho detail!
Promising reviews: "Absolutely adore this TV stand! It goes really well in neutral apartments and compliments my aesthetic great. Lots of storage space inside." —julearn
"Modern with the perfect touch of boho. Although it did take some time to put together, I was able to complete it by myself and it feels nice and sturdy...I absolutely love the way it turned out! It fits my TV perfectly and is super roomy inside, giving me plenty of storage for video games, cords, etc." —ep16
"10/10 recommend. A lot of this style online is so over priced. This was great quality at an affordable cost. Pretty easy to build. Super sturdy and stunning." —Amazing
Get it from Target for $240 (originally $300; available in natural brown and black).
11. A rustic area rug perfect for making any room a little cozier. It also comes as a runner if you want to add some warmth to your kitchen or entryway.
Promising review: "I don’t normally write product reviews but this one was too good to not! The rug exceeding my expectations. Not only was the price very affordable but the quality of it is beyond amazing. It’s soft and very lightweight for when you need to deep clean and hung it to dry outside. I had our elder dog pee on the corner of it and I was able to treat it and take it outside to dry in the sun. What would have been a two-person job I was able to do myself because of how light it is. It really changed the appearance of a room. Definitely makes the house feel more 'homey' — so happy with my purchase!" —Patty K
Get it from Amazon for $30+ (available in 15 shapes and sizes, and in four colors).
12. A set of five collapsible storage cubes because they'll look great in your closet, but really they'd look awesome all around the house (look at the reviewer using it in their laundry room!). If you want to be an organizing genius, use it for winter/summer items since those are usually only used during those months!
These storage cubes come in two sizes: 10.5x10.5 inches and 12x12 inches. If you plan on using these in a bookcase or shelf you've already got at home, be sure to get the right size!
Promising reviews: "I absolutely LOVE these cubes. They’re gorgeous... [and] they’re large enough to hide the big laundry detergents that have spouts, and they’re beautifully made." —C.Burt
"Absolutely excellent! These are truly durable as well as fine-looking. I am actually using these wicker-like bins as storage drawers on my patio shelves. They are quite solid fit my 12x12x12 inch cubical shelves and really look amazing. They will probably last for decades. Assembly takes under two seconds. They are on the heavy side so expect a good 15 lb box. An excellent purchase for the price." —L.D. Rafey
Get a set of five from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in three sizes and five colors).