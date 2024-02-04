1. A veggie chopper, slicer, and spiralizer since chopping by hand takes waaay too much time. With this kitchen gadget, you can quickly and easily chop up veggies, fruit for your favorite desserts, and even ice in a flash.
It comes with a small-dice blade, large-dice blade, spiral blade, and ribbon blade that are interchangeable and give you the option to chop, slice, and julienne vegetables. Plus, you get a lid with a built-in chop and a storage container to hold the veggies.
Promising review: "I’ve had this for a couple of months now, and it makes my life SOOOOO much easier. Anything I’ve thrown at it, it’s sliced with ease. Tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, onions, celery, carrots...EASY! I even use it to chop the eggs when I make potato salad now since it’s so easy and makes perfect slices...What used to take me three to four mins chopping up an onion and then a face full of ruined makeup, now takes less than one minute and no makeup ruined. The blades are SHARP, definitely be careful when removing them. But the lock on the tray makes it easy and so far I haven’t hurt myself with it. Typically, I’ll use it and then rinse out the top and put it in the dishwasher. It’s been through on the top rack well over 20 times now and still looks brand new. If something ever happens to this one, I’ll be back to get another one. It saves me so much time when cooking dinner!" —Macygrey09
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in five sizes and three colors).
2. An Our Place oven pan you can use for just about anything. As a giant stove griddle for fewer dishes? Yep! In the oven for baking and roasting? Well, of course. It's cute and really is multifunctional!
The pan also comes with an oven mat that’s a reusable parchment alternative. It even has a super-handy, one-inch checker pattern that can be used to measure dough!
Promising review: "A solid pan, and the silicone sheet is one of the best I have ever used. Easy to clean, and everything in the oven is baked to perfection. Love the color as well. It is a versatile pan that can be used on the stove. Cooked an entire breakfast, eggs, sausage, and potatoes all in one pan." —Mary N.
Get it from Our Place for $125 (available in 10 colors).
3. An automatic spice grinder that can grind herbs and spices with just a push of a button. It comes with three spice pods that are easily interchangeable, making seasoning while you cook so much easier.
And BTW, this grinder is battery-operated. Make sure to get a few AA batteries too!
Promising review: "I've been looking for something like this for a long time and now that I've found it, I love it! No need to use two hands (that may have food all over them from mixing or preparing) anymore. I can pick this up and dispense whatever spice I need at the touch of a button." —StillaYankee
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in six colors).
4. A chic and compact Beast Blender because it's just as useful as it is stylish. The ribbed design helps things blend faster and more smoothly. And bonus points for the matching to-go drinking lid and carrying cap that's included!
Promising reviews: "Absolutely obsessed!! It is so seamless and easy to use. I have used it every day since I've bought it and am obsessed! It's so easy to clean and looks great on the counter. If you're thinking of getting it, just do it!!" —Alexis G.
"Love the convenience and chic portability. I am very pleased with my purchase. It blends my smoothies to perfection and I adore the interchangeable storage and to-go option. Perfect for days I have to work in the office." —Denice C.
Get it from Beast for $165+ (available in three colors, multiple sets, and in a mini size for $99) or from Amazon for $164.95 (available in three colors).
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Beast Blender for more details.
5. A handheld mixer complete with three different attachments for whisking, frothing, and blending. The design is fully electric with a copper motor, which means no tired arms when you're making your favorite dishes. It also features a comfy, nonslip handle!
Reviewers use this handheld blender for everything from making salsa and soups to beating eggs and frothing milk for coffee! The possibilities are endless with this kitchen gadget.
Promising reviews: "I got this after my old stand blender burned out while grinding oatmeal. I thought a stick blender would be able to work through dry ingredients a little better and keep from overheating. I'm happy to say that is the case. This little thing is very powerful for its size and really chops whatever you set it to. It's easy to assemble and disassemble, and it cleans and works great. Some people have commented that you can only use this for a minute at a time, trust me that is plenty. It is meant to be more of a pulsing blender and you move it around enough that a minute of actual operation will likely work through whatever you are blending." —Clara
"I LOVE it! I've intended to get a hand blender for years and finally just did it. I looked at ones that were much more expensive and was worried that this would be cheaply made (because you often get what you pay for). However, I have been pleasantly surprised with this one. At 500 watts it has serious power and it is super easy to use. I made tomato soup and it blended it in under a minute, then I just popped the bottom off and washed it! Super simple. Super happy with my purchase!" —amazonaddicted
"Worked great, feels sturdy, took on boiling temperature to blend, but the top of the shaft stayed cool. Great buy!" —Nol
Get it from Amazon for $34.97.
6. AND a StirMate automatic pot stirrer that'll serve as your personal sous-chef. While you're serving appetizers, this gadget has your other food courses covered.
The device self-adjusts to fit pots from 6–12 inches in diameter and 3–9 inches in depth. The motor will stir for up to 13 hours per charge and then only takes 30 minutes to recharge.
Promising review: "I have used this almost daily for two years! I make jam, which requires a lot of constant stirring. This product is my MVP! Jam is a hot bubbling sticky mess. Stirmate keeps it moving while I gather my jars. It saves my arm from soreness and burns. It cleans up easily. The arm goes in the dishwasher and I wipe the motor down. I don’t normally write reviews but this product has exceeded my expectations." —tracy k.
Get it from Amazon for $69.57.
7. A MAJOR space-saving cookware set with a detachable handle for a complete level-up in your kitchen essentials. This five-piece set comes with everything you'd need to make delicious meals including two different-sized frying pans, a saucepan, a lid, and one (genius) removable handle. And yes, the set is nonstick!
All of the cookware is dishwasher-safe and oven-safe in temperatures of up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. And when attached to a pot, the handle can withstand up to 22 lbs.
Promising review: "Incredibly functional. These are the best pots and pans I’ve ever used. Truly nonstick, stackable, and beautiful. They look great, work great, and should be in every home!" —Kim
Get a five-piece set from Amazon for $36.98 (available in sets of four, five, and nine, and in three colors).
8. An electric wine opener to have quick and easy access, whether the wine is for cooking or for sipping. The modern and sleek design makes it stylish enough to sit right on top of your kitchen counter, too.
Promising review: "Luxurious look. This product has a fancy design and is super quiet! It's easy to use, and within seconds you will have wine ready to pour. It is hassle-free and a neat way to open bottles of wine. It lights up blue, easy to recharge, and most definitely a good product to give as a gift." —Babi Gendut
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
9. A Takeya cold brew maker if you're strictly an iced coffee fan, but can't imagine waking up early to make it. All you need to do is put grounds into the filter, add some water, and let it sit overnight. The next day you'll have some yummy cold brew!
Promising review: "I have made my money back and then some with this cold brew coffee maker. I make a fresh batch each evening and have coffee for the next day (or two, depending on how much I drink) instead of going out to buy iced coffee every day. I followed other people's advice and pour the water over the grinds as I fill the container. My coffee comes out strong and smooth the next day. If you love iced coffee, I recommend this product to save you time and money by making iced coffee at home." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in two sizes and three colors).
And to learn more, read the full review of the Takeya cold brew coffee maker here.
10. A sous vide precision cooker for a restaurant-quality meal at home, minus all of the effort. This cooker can be controlled right from your phone and even provides cooking notifications from up to 30 feet away! Multitasking has never been so easy.
The temperature range is 32–197 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, you get access to over 1,000 recipes, so you'll have inspiration for yummy meals!
Promising reviews: "After years of hearing about how great sous vide cooking is I finally pulled the trigger on this unit and it really does live up to the hype. Super easy to set up and the app provides a ton of recipes to use." —PL
"Since I started cooking sous vide, my family says my cooking has gone to a new level. I started with the original Anova, and just recently picked up this Nano. The Nano is awesome because it's much smaller vs. the first Anova, making it easier to store in a drawer or something. It sounds trivial but by making it easier to grab. Setup is so much quicker, and I can cook a beef roast for 30 hours without adding ANY water. If you're just starting out in sous vide, I recommend this cooker." —Jeff Nichols
Get it from Amazon for $99+ (available with Bluetooth or Wifi).
11. A Thaw Claw that'll defrost meat seven times faster than the classic (and patience-testing) way. All you have to do is suction it to your sink, fill the sink with water, and then put the frozen food under the claw. Say goodbye to needing to thaw out dinner at breakfasttime!
Plus, this Black-owned and invented product fits in all sinks, no matter the size or type.
Promising review: "A package of frozen meat would have taken at least two days to thaw in the fridge. I used this for a 2-pound package a couple of days ago, and the meat was thawed within 90 minutes. One of the most practical kitchen gadgets I own." —Llda Schellhase
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in four colors).
12. A rapid egg cooker for quick eggs in tons of different styles: hard/medium/soft boiled, poached, scrambled — you name it! This gadget does it all EGGcellently.
It also features an auto-shutoff function! It can boil up to six eggs at a time, poach up to two eggs at a time, or make an omelet! There's a poaching tray, an omelet tray, a six-egg holder tray, a measuring cup, a recipe book, and access to a recipe database. All non-electric parts are dishwasher-safe!
BuzzFeed's own Samantha Wieder absolutely loves this egg cooker:
"I love cooking, I really do, but there are two very inconvenient times that my cooking laziness strikes, and that is first thing in the morning when I wake up, and at the end of the day when it's time for dinner. Thankfully, in the morning, I now have this rapid egg cooker which allows me to make soft-, medium-, or hard-boiled eggs, poached eggs, or an omelet, all without having to stand over the stove.
It's also a great way to whip up a high-protein snack during the day when you're busy with work, school, or just in the middle of a very important Netflix binge. The egg maker will let out a sound when your eggs are cooked, and then, all you have to do is enjoy them!"
Promising review: "I didn't believe the hype until I bought it for myself. My boiled eggs come out perfect EVERY TIME. Trust me, this is not one of those kitchen products you buy to make life easier that just ends up sitting on top of the cabinet collecting dust. If you are a deviled egg/hard-boiled egg/omelet lover, YOU NEED THIS." —M. Brown
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in seven colors).
13. A set of super convenient sheet pan dividers so you can cook everything at once without having to worry about oils or flavors spilling over (and easy removal if one thing is done sooner 👏🏾). As a bonus, these dividers are nonstick and dishwasher safe, too!
Prep'd is a small business that was founded in 2015 by two industrial engineers who believed cooking should be simple, easy, and ultimately fun.
Promising review: "A kitchen staple...These are great for so many reasons. We're in a mixed gluten household (one person has celiac and is diabetic, but we are not all doing a gluten-free diet). We can portion control and separate out gluten-free vs. on one pan. Plus, cleanup is just throwing in the dishwasher!" —J Fans
Get a set of four from Amazon for $29.99.