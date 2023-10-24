Just 30 Terrifyingly Good Before And Afters Of Cleaning Products Doing The Dang Thing

1. A makeup brush cleansing shampoo to clean the sponges that touch your face every day! I shutter at the thought of these going unclean for months, but this shampoo will cleanse your brushes and blending sponges so easily, the long timespans of dirty makeup tools will be long gone. It can extend the life of your applicators *and* save you from irritated skin.
Promising review: "Best, most affordable brush and sponge shampoo on the market! No joke, I have tried everything; even homemade hacks like dish detergent mixed with olive oil. Nothing works like this brush shampoo. Don't waste your money on the Beauty Blender soap and other big-name brands." —Lily
2. A hairbrush cleaning tool perfectly designed to get every piece of dander, hair, and terrifying buildup out of those bristles. Do you see that difference!? *Immediately adds to cart*
The pointed end of the tool is ideal for picking out tangles, the stiff bristles work great at removing dust and dirt, and the bristles at the bottom end of the tool can give your hairbrush a deep clean.
Promising review: "When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything. It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." —HeartsofHavoc
3. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets to deep clean the thing that washes your bowls, utensils, and cookware (among other things) for you. Trust me, it needs it every once in a while!
Promising review: "I rarely post reviews, but this stuff has completely changed our lives. Our dishwasher, utensils, plates, and glasses were covered with dry scale and nothing we tried came close to helping. After using the tablets three times our dishwasher looks like new; our glasses are sparkling like fine china and everything else looks fabulous. Highly recommend, worth every penny, best product BY FAR!!! One great advantage is you can use it with your dishes. Some other products are used to clean the dishwasher but not to clean dishes and glasses. Buy this, you will be blown away!!! It is astounding!" —Jenny
4. A tub of the bestselling Pink Stuff to make those hard-to-get stains, dirt, and rust spots around the house seem like a walk in the park. It works for everything from bathtubs and stove tops to tennis shoes and crayon-covered walls. Terrifying stains be gone!
Promising review: "I had tried everything to get the hardware stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good... It's that good. It's better than good. It's wild how good it is. My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer
5. A rubber broom that'll easily sweep up that hair monster that's been living in your rugs. This handy tool grabs all the pet AND human hair that's been embedded in your carpet for a scary amount of time (even the hair you didn't even realize was there!). And while it can work on any type of floor, it's specifically designed to pull up hair in the most difficult place — the carpet.
BuzzFeed Writer Emma Lord (pictured above) swears by this thing!:
"An embarrassing confession: my hair gets so ingrained in the carpet that a vacuum truly does nothing for it. In fact, to make matters worse, weird particles get stuck in the hair on the floor, which is stuck to the carpet, so I often was just unrooting clumps of hair from the floor with my hands (sorry for the visual). I bought this broom and it immediately started pulling it up GOBS of hair. My carpet like, genuinely changed color (turns out the pink was supposed to be much pinker, whoops). Anyway, do with that semi-horrifying information what you will."
Promising review: "I bought this broom two years ago and it is still going strong! I have four large dogs and we have fur EVERYWHERE! This works so, so well! I am always amazed at what this picks up even after I just ran the vacuum. If you remove the head from the handle you can use the head to do in all the crevices along baseboards where fur gets trapped on the carpets. I also use it that way to do the carpet corners on the stairs. Lastly, I use it to get dust and cobwebs off the floors and ceilings. It truly is a super tool." —Roseann
6. An effective denture cleaner because brushing your retainers and night guards daily doesn't do as much as you think it does...and it definitely doesn't rid you of the haunting white discoloration, the mild odor, or the building plaque. But surprise! These cleaning tablets will tackle it ALL in a heartbeat.
P.S. These fizzing tablets work for Invisalign, retainers, dentures, night guards, and more.
Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars I would have." —Lisa R.
7. A pet stain and odor-eliminating spray for those carpet incidents that happen every now and then. This spray lifts stains away and removes that odor that comes along with it.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-run small business specializing in all things pets, from treats and supplements to grooming products and toys.
Promising review: “When we moved into our home four years ago, we found several small dog pee stains on the oatmeal colored carpet. I tried everything over the years to get them up. My professional carpet cleaner tried his best as well and between us we managed to lighten them a little, but they were still obvious. I tried the Rocco & Roxie using my normal method of spraying the spot, working it in with my fingers, laying a half inch of white paper towels on top, then putting a glass casserole dish on top of that with a stack of books to weight it down. This is the only product I’ve used that has worked on eliminating those pee spots stains. You could see the pee soaked up in the white paper towels when I would pick them up to change them out. It takes a few change outs but I just keep working on them changing the paper towel stack over and over until the spots were gone. Previously I had tried the same method using the top enzymatic brand you see in the pet stores and several other carpet cleaning products. Nothing has worked like the Rocco & Roxie!" —Laurie B., CA
8. A rust-removing spray, aka a cleaning magician that'll turn your showers, sinks, and any other rust-filled surfaces into the clean slate they once were. Just spray it on the rusted area, leave the room while it works its scary good magic, and return to diminished stains you can easily wipe away.
Promising review: "Used it on our tubs, toilets, sinks and shower. Compared it to the It Works Bathroom you can get at The Dollar Tree. It took one bottle of this stuff to achieve the same result as three bottles of the It Works. I will buy this again, hands down. I tried the powder, which was good for scrubbing and soaking the tub, but the spray was fantastic for the shower and sink. Just sprayed, walk away for a few minutes and wipe/rinse." —Carrie D.
9. A toilet bowl ring remover because *no one* wants to see that terrifying view every time they use the bathroom. This is a quick, easy, and cheap (!!) way to get the dirty chore done.
Promising review: "I never thought I'd be this excited about a clean toilet. I had largely given up on our first floor toilet. Nothing would take out the ring along the waterline. But I saw this product in a BuzzFeed roundup and figured it was worth a shot. Tried it this morning and oh. my. goodness. It easily took out the ring and with some harder scrubbing, the rest of the stains/buildup/whatever the term is for the stuff that made the bowl look gross. It looks just about brand new! Definitely worth the purchase." —Courtney
10. AND a bacteria- and virus-killing Clorox Toilet Wand Starter Kit complete with refill heads so your clean toilet can ~easily~ continue on. Simply pop on of the sponge heads to the end of the stick, give your bowl a nice scrub, and release the used sponge into the trash. Your porcelain throne is now fresh and clean. ✨
The kit comes with a wand, six refill heads filled with Clorox, and a storage caddy. The wand has a convenient button you can use to dispose of the used sponge heads in the trash, and the heads are uniquely shaped to fit under the rim of your toilet.
Promising review: "So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semi-regular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff that builds up quickly in the bowl. One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session (pictured above)!" —Whitney
11. A bottle of mold and mildew remover spray that kills the toxic mold anywhere from your bathroom tile to your outdoor patio (and all the sneaky places in between). The best part is that there's no hard work on your end. Just spray, wait 15 seconds, and watch the mold disappear! Talk about terrifyingly good results.
Promising review: "I bought this RMR-86 spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day, everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." —John Werner
12. A suede and leather brush to get rid of those annoying scuffs and salt lines on your shoes, bags, and coats. No, you don't need to throw out and replace your favorite things with this thing at home!
Promising reviews: "This brush is amazing. My daughter went puddle jumping in her boots [Uggs pictured above]. They dried out while I was trying to figure out how to clean them. Saw the reviews on this and ordered right away. Holy cow they look almost new. I cleaned all my boots too because I was so excited. Even ones I thought looked clean were much improved. I washed the brush with dish soap and water and let dry between pairs." —TRW
"This brush saved my shoes! I posted before and after photos so you can see the difference. My shoes were light pink with big noticeable stains on the sides. I just brushed it on the same direction until the stains wore off." —Lissette Castillo
13. A bottle of Folex spot remover that'll make even the most horrifying stains disappear from furniture, carpets, and other fabric surfaces. It's powerful enough to remove red wine, too... and honestly, the terrifying part about that is you spilled a good glass of wine. 🤷🏾♀️
Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately, I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery, and it has never changed the color of either. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first, though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: Spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex
