If They're Always Cold, These 40 Gifts Will Keep Them Nice And Toasty

1. A top-rated cozy faux shearling pullover jacket that features a high neck to ensure warmth stays with them at all times. This beaut comes in tons of colors too, so I won't blame you if you snag one for yourself, too! 😉
Promising review: "I love the quality of the jackets. They are very warm, soft, and comfortable. I definitely will be ordering more colors." —Anonymous Old Navy Customer
Get it from Old Navy for $24.99 (originally $49.99; available in women's sizes XS–4X and in four colors).
2. A pair of fleece-lined joggers for when they're already settled on the couch and the blankets are just too far away. These cozy beauties will be their go-to during the winter (or when they're just always cold in general) because of the fleece lining and adjustable drawstring.
Promising review: "10,000,000/5 stars!!!!!! I just shoveled our driveway for an hour in 2-degree weather and my legs NEVER got cold. While my hands, face, feet, and arms were cold...legs were nice and toasty. I am recommending these to everyone!!!" —jc
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 10 styles).
3. A fluffy weighted blanket to make life easier in the sense of better sleep and being a calming hug when they need one. It's even reversible with one side being comfy fluff, and the other a cozy faux shearling material. When not in use, it's the perfect throw for their couch or bed!
The ceramic beads inside (what gives the blanket its weight) are nontoxic and hypoallergenic, but the double layering and padding of the blanket will keep them from moving around or getting out — so no worries on that front!
Promising reviews: "It feels as if you are being cradled while you are sleeping. It holds in warmth on cold nights/days as well." —Veja C. Brady
"WOW best blanket ever... it turned out to be so warm and comfortable that I'm glad I recorded the game because I fell asleep quickly. It also helps with my anxiety and shaky legs. Both my wife and daughter commented on how soft the blanket felt...You can use both sides of the blanket depending on your mood and the atmosphere. A++++" —Pastor Scott
Get them from Amazon for $66.98+ (available in four sizes/weights and seven colors).
4. A "hot dog" tea infuser that'll get a good laugh and good use. It's dishwasher- and microwave-safe, too!
Promising review: "I actually bought this because it looks like our dog. It was a double bonus that it's a great tea infuser. It's easy to use, closes well so no random leaves floating in your tea and it's a fast cleanup. I'll definitely be buying a second one. Hubby claimed the first one for himself. I guess it's cuter than I realized." —Zadry
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 12 animals).
5. A fur bucket hat when a beanie will totally clash with their stylish fit. This hat comes in tons (and I'm talking TONS) of various prints and colors they'll love.
Promising reviews: "Not only is it warm for the winter season but sooooo warm and FASHIONABLE!! I have been wearing this hat everywhere!! It’s a bit big but honestly that just makes it more cozy. I love it!!" —Grace Beardsley
"Very cute and cozy, fits over my curly hair nicely." —Naomi Boye
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in 28 colors).
6. A wearable hooded blanket, because it looks like a giant hoodie but feels like the most warm and comfortable blanket ever. It's even lined with fluffy faux shearling to keep in the extra warmth when they're lounging at home or out and about.
Promising reviews: "This is the softest thing I have ever put on! It is perfect for lazy nights in eating ice cream in bed or even sitting on your porch on a cool morning drinking coffee! I am in college and you bet your butt I’m wearing this to class in the winter! I’m obsessed and will be gifting these to all my friends this Christmas! Amazing for the price too, totally worth it!" —Caroline Dudley
"Are you a large person who’s always cold? LOOK NO FURTHER, my fellow giants. I am 6' and this blessed cloth of heavenly fluff nearly hits my knees!! Just thinking about The Comfy will make you feel warm and cozy. I’m throwing myself a housewarming party because I now live inside of this thing. BUY IT!" —Joshua Slaughter
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in kid and adult sizes, 23 colors/prints, and in quarter zip).
7. A box of five hot chocolate bombs for the always-chilly chocolate lovers. This set comes with fudge brownie and caramel cocoa bombs filled with marshmallows. Yum!
Promising review: "This is a worthwhile purchase. I bought these for last-minute holiday gifts. Initially I thought the price was a bit high, but they are beautifully boxed and very tasty. A festive gift...I’ll buy more for our own hot chocolate station!" —Elle Dee
Get them from Amazon for $19.99.
8. A warm beanie to keep all the heat in, and all the cold out. It's stylish too, so extra bonus points for you. 😉
Promising review: "You can stop your search because this is the perfect beanie! I have been searching for months for a black beanie that looks high quality and super stylish and I finally found it! The fit is snug and doesn't give you a weird shape while you war wearing it. I bought beanies that were way too loose or tight and made it look like i head a weird shape head but this one fits perfectly. I own A LOT of outfits and i have no doubt this will pair perfectly with each one! Highly recommend! High quality and affordable. Win/Win!" —Lepetitdejanae
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 35 colors).
9. OR a satin-lined beanie with a DETACHABLE pom pom!! It will keep them warm and protect their hair at the same time. Cold air can really dry out a scalp, but with this beanie, their hair will stay moisturized, clean, and bouncy.
Honest and Faithful is a Black woman-owned small biz based in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Promising review: "My third hat!! Why all hats wouldn’t have a satin lining is beyond me! Warm, and doesn’t give me messed up staticky winter hair. Love it!" —abrown0923
Get it from Honest and Faithful on Etsy for $20.50 (available in 11 colors).
10. A coffee mug warmer featuring three heat settings and an auto shutoff feature so they'll never have to worry about forgetting to turn it off when not in use.
Promising review: "One of those items I didn’t know I needed until I had it. As a busy mom of two little ones, I can’t even remember the last time I got to finish a hot cup of coffee. Until now! This truly kept my coffee warm for literal hours. And I love the wood grain look of it. It’s nice and doesn’t look cheap at all. I’m going to keep it on my desk for when I’m working, and I’ll never go without hot coffee again!" —ADR80
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in five colors and multiple styles).
11. A four-pack of cozy wool-blend socks that'll keep their feet extra toasty on the cold and rainy days.
Promising reviews: "First let me say, I am a sock person in the winter time, hardcore. While socks do not touch my feet during the summer months, I have issues with anemia and once the snow begins to fall my poor toes get cold rather quickly. I happened to grab these on a lightning deal and they are FANTASTIC! Soft, warm, and the patterns are adorable! These shall be my 'go-to' winter socks for years to come." —Mombie
"These SAVED. MY. FEET. OMG. We even went to Niagara Falls and got DRENCHED!!!! or, at least, my friend did. My shoes were drenched sure, but my feet? Warm as if I had them in the toasty sand back home. And they were incredibly soft and comfy!...1,000/1,000 WOULD RECOMMEND!!" —Gaby
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available one size and in 16 colors and patterns).