51 Gifts Any College Student Will Be Thrilled To Receive

1. A wearable hooded blanket, because it looks like a giant hoodie but feels like the most warm and comfortable blanket ever. It's even lined with fluffy faux shearling to keep in the extra warmth when they're lounging at home or out and about.
Promising reviews: "This is the softest thing I have ever put on! It is perfect for lazy nights in eating ice cream in bed or even sitting on your porch on a cool morning drinking coffee! I am in college and you bet your butt I’m wearing this to class in the winter! I’m obsessed and will be gifting these to all my friends this Christmas! Amazing for the price too, totally worth it!" —Caroline Dudley
"Are you a large person who’s always cold? LOOK NO FURTHER, my fellow giants. I am 6' and this blessed cloth of heavenly fluff nearly hits my knees!! Just thinking about The Comfy will make you feel warm and cozy. I’m throwing myself a housewarming party because I now live inside of this thing. BUY IT!" —Joshua Slaughter
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in kid and adult sizes, 23 colors/prints, and in quarter zip).
2. A handmade pressed flower bookmark that's so stunning, it might motivate your favorite collegiate bookworm to pause the chapter just so they can use this beaut. (I said might !)
Grace's Little Bookcase is a small biz based in Omaha, Nebraska.
Promising review: "The seller is a gem! She’s very friendly and understanding of my needs with how I wanted the bookmark to be. And the finished product is stunning!!! Preserved, natural beauty at its finest! Highly recommended!! 💛" —Patricia
Shipping Info: Select express shipping to ensure gift arrives before Christmas. Make sure to check estimated delivery from seller before purchase.
Get it from Grace's Little Bookcase on Etsy for $12+ (available in three colors and multiple sets).
3. Glossier's mini Cloud Paint set to give the gift of a cult-favorite beauty brand that they've been dying to try. It includes mini versions (yay for travel-friendly!) of the top-rated blush in the classic 'puff' shade and limited edition shade 'rise'.
4. An Instax instant camera so they can capture fun college memories (trust, me it goes by fast). They'll love being able to look back at moments on film almost immediately.
The camera has a a selfie mirror, an LED flash, and a "High Key" mode to take brighter photos. Don't forget to get a pack of Instax film for the camera, too!
Promising review: "Such a fun camera! I got it at the end of the summer to take to college with me and document my adventures. It worked great all semester, never had any problems with it! The picture quality isn’t as good as my phone, but my iPhone is pretty hard to beat. Overall, it’s a great camera!" —Hannah
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in seven colors).
5. A zodiac constellation tapestry perfect for anyone who's really into astrology and is in need of some dorm room decor. This wall hanging displays their zodiac sign in a super cute way.
Bear Loom Studio is a small business based in Bayville, New York. All of their wall hanging are hand-woven and embroidered!
Promising review: "It’s exactly what I wanted and more! I love it so so much and cannot wait to hang it in my dorm! It was packaged with such care and came with a personal note and sparkles! I highly recommend this product and this Etsy shop!" —Evie
Shipping Info: Estimated delivery in 5–10 business days. Make sure to check estimated delivery from seller before purchase.
Get it from Bear Loom Studio on Etsy for $29.99 (originally $39.99; available in three sizes, eight colors, and all other signs).
6. A string light curtain, because dorms are already dark and dingy, why not help them brighten things up? These lights have eight different modes (twinkle, flash, fade, etc.) and will definitely add the perfect ambiance.
Promising review: "I bought these for my dorm, and I really like them. The light is just enough to light the room, and they were easy to put together. They are not Christmas lights, which is nice because they do not put off any heat. They have different settings, but I prefer the solid light. I keep them on for a majority of the day, and they are very nice to look at." —shilscher
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get them from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three sizes and 11 colors).
7. A cozy loungewear sweats set complete with a half zip pullover and extra comfy joggers to match! The pants have pockets (yay!), and together they'll be the perfect, easy, but stylish early morning class 'fit.
Promising review: "This is a high-quality material with a perfect oversized fit. It’s nice and thick, and the fabric is super soft inside and outside. Super cozy for cold weather." —Catherine Duncan
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get the set from Amazon for $47.19+ (available in women's sizes XS–XL and in 19 colors).
8. A *leak-proof* Simple Modern tumbler — yes, the insulated tumbler you keep seeing all over TikTok. Reviewers say the hype is real *and* well-deserved. It comes in tons of great colors and is almost half the price of the also viral Stanley Cup. This is definitely on their wish list!
Promising review: "Obsessed with this one! Had the Classic 28oz tumbler that lasted for over two years and decided it was time to let go and get a bigger one. For the longest I struggled deciding between Simple Modern and Stanley, so glad I stayed with this brand! Not only is it cheaper, I love solid matte black anything and everything, so this is just perfect! Keeps my water cold for hours and fits in my car cup holder." —Allyza Rafols
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 42 colors).
9. A commemorative Taylor Swift concert ticket so they can remember the best show ever FORever. Choose the date they saw their fave live, enter the seat/row/section number, and get a gorge, *highly* frameable holographic ticket in return. Swiftes, at this price — it's not a want, but a need!
Minor Details Philly is a small biz based in Philadelphia.
Promising review: "These are incredible! So realistic, great quality. Love the holographic paper! Keepsake tickets for the shadowboxes we plan to make." —Elizabeth McCabe
Shipping Info: Estimated delivery in 10-15 business days. Make sure to check estimated delivery from seller before purchase.
Get it from Minor Details Philly on Etsy for $10+ (available in six styles and 14 colors).
10. A custom nameplate necklace if you're looking to give something that's stylish and sentimental. This piece is made of stainless steel with 18-karat gold-plated detail and is something they can wear every day with any outfit.
The necklace chain length is 18", plus a 2" extension.
Promising review: "I love it! I’ve had it for a while and take showers in it, go to the gym in it, and it never turns or irritates my skin. Also bought one for my sister, she loved it too. It can be a perfect gift." —Brittany
Shipping info: Customization takes 7–10 days to produce. Standard shipping is two to three weeks, expedited shipping is about a week for delivery.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in a variety of names and customizable options).
11. A Kate Spade tote bag that's waaay better than your typical tote. Why? This beaut is made of strong, durable canvas AND has inside pockets for easy access to their keys, wallet, etc. To top it all off, it's got a very fitting (and very adorable) stacked book design in front. Need I say more?
My colleague Emma Lord owns this bag (pictured above) and uses it during her commute to the office.
Promising review: "I bought this cute bag for my college-age daughter, who always ends up juggling veggies when she shops for food! She loves books as well as Kate Spade bags, so this was perfect! It's multipurpose and foldable, so it's easy for her to keep handy. Once she received it she confirmed that its perfect, for books or veggies!" —Gwen Leite
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $28.
12. An embroidered baseball hat with a patch that they'll fawn over. There are more than 70 different options, from cats and flowers to sayings like "plant mom" (a personal fave).
Love other accessories like berets and fanny packs? Wildflower and Company is a Brooklyn-based business that has you (and everyone else on your list) covered with their cute products.
Promising review: "I ordered the charcoal hat with the Great Wave patch, and it's absolutely gorgeous! Love the fact that the hat is adjustable. 'One-size-fits-all' hats ironically NEVER fit me, LOL. But with a bit of adjusting (the strap in the back can be made longer or shorter), this hat fit me perfectly! Super happy with this purchase, and definitely planning on buying more." —Etsy Customer
Shipping Info: Estimated delivery in 5–10 business days. Make sure to check estimated delivery from seller before purchase.
Get it from Wildflower and Company on Etsy for $20 (available in 10 colors and 81 patch options).
13. A colorful keyboard to help their desk setup go from bland to bright. The keyboard is full size too, meaning it has that super convenient numeric pad on the right.
Do you know they hate typing on a laptop? No worries, because this keyboard comes with a mouse and a USB receiver (compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and Mac) that'll make their next typing session a breeze.
Promising reviews: "So cute! Not gonna lie, this got me through my winter finals in college; the tapping noises from the keys are so soothing. Works very well, and color scheme is amazing! Planning on buying the yellow one as well. 👀" —Samantha
"I love this keyboard! It's only been a couple of weeks, but it makes me excited to write again. I ordered blue, it's lovely and easy to use, haven't had any problems with the keys being round like I thought I would. The mouse is fine, the connection hasn't had any problems yet. I feel like the price is reasonable, it's not super fancy with lighting, but it has a nice aesthetic and fluffy sounding clicky clackies." —Eric
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $31.98+ (available in 11 colors).