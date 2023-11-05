If You Don't Have These 37 Fashion Basics In Your Closet, You're Missing Out

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A versatile oversized sweater vest you can wear many ways year-round. (Hello layers!) And when there's a fashion item that makes leaps between seasons, that means you'll need it in every color.
Promising reviews: "This was totally oversized! It looks so cute on! The quality feels nice and washed nice too! Will buy again!" —Ashley Joseph
"This sweater is beautiful and classy. I wore this for a virtual interview and it was warm and cute with a bright white button down blouse underneath. This sweater is so chic, you can wear it so many ways. I love it!" —Tania
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save 10%; available in sizes S–XL and in 43 colors/patterns).
And here's a similar plus size version (XXL–4X) for $14.49+.
2. A quilted versatile crossbody bag that can be worn two ways thanks to the canvas and chain straps attached. When you're out and about: crossbody, when you've got a hot date: shoulder bag.
This bag has four components you can mix and match: the bag itself, a smaller quilted pouch, a fabric strap, and a chain strap.
Promising review: "The bag came just as pictured! It also comes with a dust bag (huge plus for storing). I love that the chain, coin bag, and shoulder strap are all removable. This bag is really chic and classy for on-the-go errands while looking effortlessly fashionable. It’s nice that there are no logos on it too, so that it has a clean look overall. I love this bag so much, definitely worth purchasing!" —Samantha Vo
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in two colors).
3. Overalls to take a casual T-shirt to the next level. It's got extra deep pockets, has a comfy oversized fit, and even comes in tons of cute prints!
4. A pretty puff-sleeve mini dress with drool-worthy details like the square neck and adjustable sleeves you can wear on or off-the-shoulder.
Promising review: "It’s super cute, comfortable, and I received a ton of compliments on it. I ordered a medium but could have gone with a small. Ordering another color, because I liked it so much." —Amber Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 20 colors/patterns).
And a VERY similar version in plus sizes (L–4X) for $43.99+ (available in seven colors).
5. A water resistant puffer jacket to check off 'outerwear' on your cozy season wardrobe list. It's an all-purpose look (think sporty and stylish), and you'll look cool as heck wearing it!
Beginning Boutique is a woman-owned small biz with a huge selection of trendy clothes and accessories!
Promising reviews: "1000/10 🥰🥰 This jacket is absolutely stunning. The color is beautiful and the fabric is so thick and will be amazing for cold nights. I absolutely adore this jacket I’d buy in every shade if I could! —Morgan P.
"Best. Jacket. Ever. This is the BEST puffer jacket because you can dress it up or down and it’s an awesome color too!" —Monica D.
Get it from Beginning Boutique for $104.99 (available in sizes XXS–XL and in four colors).
6. A pair of super cool '00s low rise cargo pants so Y2K, it's included in the name. Believe it or not, cargos have made a return and their pretty darn cute!
These pants are also best sellers on Urban Outfitters 👀 Reviewers absolutely love 'em!
Promising reviews: "Comfiest pants ever <3 I originally bought these pants in the army green color, but I also went back and bought the beige ones too. They are so comfortable and lightweight. I normally wear a small, but i bought a medium so they would be oversized and sit on my hips. I would recommend these to anyone." —kylie6erin
"I’ve been wanting these for a while and finally decided to get them. ITS SO WORTH IT. They have such soft material and I'm obsessed." —gg swag
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $79 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and in four colors).
7. A pair of waterproof rain boots if you want to toss the usual bulky rain boots for some slim and chic puddle protection. With these, you can remain stylish even when it's pouring out.
Promising review: "I have trouble with rain boots because I have wide feet and they usually crowd my toes but these are perfect! Super comfortable and didn’t need to break them in whatsoever. Sprayed the hose on them to make sure they’re waterproof and they are! But some water will come in on the sides where there is fabric but that’s pretty standard with any boot like this. Just amazed at the quality and comfort for the price." —J. Enyeart
Get them from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes 4–12 and 14 colors).
8. A lightweight button-down tank for an easy breezy kind of look. It's absolutely perfect for anyone who doesn't want to sacrifice comfort for style. With the cute cut of this top and the lightweight fabric, you'll get both!
Promising review: "I love these shirts so much! I have a couple of colors and will buy more! They’re super comfortable, the material is great, and they look good with pretty much any bottoms! You can dress them down or up, and so far, they’ve been fine in both the washer and dryer." —C_Jameson
Get it from Amazon for $22.95 (available in 19 colors and in sizes XS–XXL).
9. A pair of hypoallergenic hoop earrings that come in different sizes, each sure to be in your weekly rotation because they go with *everything*. They've got over 31,000 5-⭐️ reviews, so clearly...people are obsessed.
Promising review: "This is probably the fourth piece of Pavoi jewelry I’ve purchased now, and it will definitely not be the last. I continue to be extremely happy with their products. These are such a great size, the width of the hoop is really nice and substantial. Overall the quality is great, they honestly look like they are gold rather than gold-plated, and have a nice weight to them (they don’t feel flimsy). They also are very elegant looking, and can definitely be worn for more dressy occasions as well as casually. It’s so pleasantly surprising each time to see the quality is so great given the price point is so affordable. These are fun, and a perfect addition to my jewelry collection just in time for summer!" —Leslie R.
Get them from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in four sizes and in four metal types, and in 14k or 18k).
10. A polka-dotted maxi dress because it's delightfully flowy and amazingly comfortable (just ask the 2,000+ people who gave it positive reviews!)
FYI, this is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
Promising review: "[This dress] is BEAUTIFUL! The material is extremely comfortable and not see-through at all, so you won’t need a cami or anything underneath. The length hit on me as if it was tailored to my height, which is a difficult find for me. The belt gives it a perfect tie to be a bit more elegant. I received SO many compliments when I wore this, and I can’t wait to wear it again! Oh & the bust was already seamed together, I didn’t need a pin or clip or anything...100/10 would recommend this dress and I can’t wait to order the other colors!" —Eman Elshalakany
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 10%; available in sizes S–XL and in 18 colors).
11. A sophisticated tweed blazer truly worth the investment because it can make any (*literally* any) outfit a head-turner. I mean, have you ever seen a plain white tee and blue jeans look so chic? This needs to be a closet staple!
Get it from Mango for $139.99 (available in sizes XXS–4X and in three colors).
12. Ah, Dr. Martens combat boots — probably one of the first things that come to mind when you think "fall boots." And for good reason. You've got 100% long-lasting leather, comfortable "Air-Cushioned" soles, and an iconic style that never goes out of fashion.
FYI, Dr. Martens generally run a little large, so I recommend going half a size down if you're looking for a perfect fit or getting your own size if you don't mind a little extra room!
Get them from Dr. Martens for $170 (available in sizes 5–12 and in nine colors) or from Amazon for $129.13+ (available in sizes 5–12.5 and in 33 colors; not all colors are available in all sizes).
13. A totally cozy turtleneck dress for when it's cold out but you still want to show a little leg. It's the perfect dress for date night, brunch, or dinner with the fam.
Promising review: "Beautiful and very sexy. The fit is definitely true to size and the length is great to wear with tights and heels or booties. The fabric has a nice stretch and weight to it. It is very form-fitting and will hug every beautiful curve! ...It is breathtaking, prepare to stop traffic in this hot little number! Don't say I didn't warn you!" —addey nyc
Get it from Eloquii for $43.98 (originally $109.95; available in sizes 14–32 and in three colors).