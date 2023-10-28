1. Zombie Pack face masks minimize pores and hydrate your skin at fancy spa-level, but in way less time and at a much cheaper price. Reviewers are clearly obsessed as they have over 5,400 5-star reviews.
Promising reviews: "I’m obsessed with this mask and wish I could get a deal buying it in bulk! I have never used a product that lifts and tightened like this mask and I’ve been using various masks for years....I have oily skin but it has cleared up significantly since using the zombie mask for a month... and the results were amazing!! I’m 36 but my eyes looked like a well rested 20-something's! Love it!" —Allison Carmody
"I adore this mask. I figured I was doomed to a life of permanent blackheads and enlarged pores (runs in the family). Nothing I've tried from your usual stores (Wal-Mart, Walgreens, Target, even Proactiv) helped with either the blackheads or pores... So, I was skeptical about the Zombie Pack, but it looked cool and it was cheap, so why not? Best facial hygiene decision I've ever made... I'm three weeks in and the pores on my nose that I had damn near decided to name (they weren't going anywhere, might as well make them friends) are nearly gone. I have a mask on as I'm typing this review. The brush is incredibly soft, the packaging easy to open, the application is SO easy. Most importantly, it delivers results." —Zetsubel
Get it from Amazon for $18.75.
2. LilyAna Naturals' eye cream helps you hide how tired you really are after a long week. The rose hip and hibiscus-infused eye cream helps reduce dark circles and puffiness, leaving your eyes to look bright and wide (or alert and awake).
Promising review: "Absolutely love this eye cream. I was looking for an eye cream and saw the video on TikTok and decided to give it a try. I have been using for a couple months and already can see a difference. A little goes a long way. I put a small amount on my finger and tap around my entire eye and then any extra I put on the back of my hand to help smooth my skin there. Definitely worth the money!" —SLRottweiler
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).
3. Bio-Oil is a cult-favorite product that reviewers swear by. It has over 85,000 5-star reviews from people who use it to help fade scars, soothe dryness, and moisturize without clogging pores. And yes, you can use it literally anywhere on your body!
Promising review: "OBSESSED. I've been using Bio-Oil twice a day for about three weeks, and it is amazing. I am noticing that a deep scar that I've had on my face since I was 9 (I'm 37 now), from a dog attack is starting to look better already! Also, my forehead lines are looking less prominent. I am AMAZED by this product and will continue using it for years to come." —Tiffany R.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).
4. Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint gives you long-lasting color that can (basically) stand the test of time. The reviews are filled with people who say its stays gorgeous from morning to evening. And the best part? Even when it fades, it leaves a pretty, natural-looking stain!
Promising reviews: "I'm absolutely obsessed with this lip color! The formula goes on very smoothly. It's highly pigmented, so it provides great saturation. It also stays in place rather well. Would highly recommend." —Karen Scarborough
"Omg velvet perfection. This product applies like an opaque cream velvet lipstick, buttery smooth, not at all drying, and pigmented. The doe foot is pointed for precision around your cupid's bow and holds enough product for full lips in one swipe. Looks great without any blotting. Transfer proof and mask approved! Great for a long-wear look, as the stain is lasting. I like to wear this product as opaque velvet lipstick in the morning and by the end of the day it's a beautiful natural rosy stain that I can apply balm over for a natural no-makeup glam baddie look... Seriously impressed with this product, and amazing price point for under ten. This is the PERFECT lip product imho." —Kenzie Scout
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in 40+ shades).
5. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence is a gentle, lightweight hydrating face serum designed for *all* skin types — even those with sensitive skin! It's used to protect your skin's moisture barrier in the summer heat, but reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines, too.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord says this stuff has changed her makeup routine for the better!: "I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it for a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"
Get it from Amazon for $14.50.
6. Elizavecca Collagen Hair Protein treatment has reviewers screaming "magic in a bottle." Say goodbye to frizz and grease after just 10 minutes (yep, 10!) with this in your hair!
Reviewers with thin or fine hair LOVE this hair treatment, and various hair types from 3b to 4c say that it helped their damaged hair. Even folks with dyed or bleached hair says it's safe to use. TL;DR: It works!
Promising reviews: "I am obsessed with this conditioner. Its light enough to use every other wash and it smells amazing. I have ultra fine, curly blonde hair that’s extremely prone to breakage and I feel like my hair has grown an inch since using this product. Just bought two more bottles because I never want to run out of this magic." —sgt
"I am obsessed with this product. My hair was super dry, damaged and unmanageable from too many rounds with hot tools. Since I started using this product my hair feels soft and is getting natural curls back." —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in two sizes).
7. And Bread Beauty Supply's Hair Oil Everyday Gloss hydrates, repairs, and coats hair in a lightweight, non-greasy formula. Thanks to ingredients like kakadu plum oil and safflower oil, you'll get silky and shinier hair with limited frizz.
Bread Beauty Supply is a Black woman-owned small business that creates amazing haircare specifically for those with curl types 3a to 4c.
Promising reviews: "I will probably never stop using this oil. I love it that much. Seriously though, I have very very thick hair that gets frizzy like a lion's mane. I use this oil after I've heat styled my hair to tame the frizz, and I use it on second/third day hair. It's truly a magical hair oil! When applied after styling, I use 3-4 drops (on thick, mid-back length hair) and the oil leaves my hair looking soft, shiny and sleek. For days in between washing, my frizz loves to pop back up, but with 4–5 drops of the Bread Oil my hair looks fresh...And it smells like gummy bears! The fragrance is fairly strong right after it comes out of the bottle, but once it's on your hair, it dissipates to a very faint, but still sweet, smell. I think the fragrance is the perfect amount." —duckyy
"My hair is very fine and can easily look greasy if products are too rich for it, but this product is a total home run. The oil has a thickness that reminds me of hair serums or products with dimethicone, but unlike dimethicone products, this formula actually absorbs into my hair and nourishes it instead of leaving a residue or coated feeling behind. My hair is shiny and healthy looking but doesn't feel like there's any product in it, and that is exactly what I need and want in a product like this. The bottle is made from sturdy glass, and the oil smells like a bright and fruity Lip Smackers gloss from the '90s, but the scent disappears after application so it doesn't become too much. It's such a joy to use." —nleslie63
Get it from Sephora for $14+ (available in three sizes).
8. Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is top-rated for providing awesome results in smoothing and clearing skin. It even comes in a 1-ounce mini version so your top-tier skincare routine doesn't have to pause while traveling.
Promising reviews: "I never write product reviews but I am OBSESSED with this product...I am so glad I decided to try something new. I've been using it for less than a week and my pores are smaller, skin tone is more even, breakouts are under control and fading at least twice as fast as usual, and my skin is GLOWING. I have very sensitive, acne-prone skin that is annoyingly combination. I haven't found this to be overly drying or irritating in any way. I would recommend this product to anyone." —Amazon Customer
"This is something I will never not purchase now. I've purchased several bottles now over the last few months or so and I am truly obsessed. Nothing has ever changed or improved my skin so much in such a short time. It's amazing. A holy grail for sure. It evens my skin tone, quickly gets rid of marks or breakouts, smooths my skin, adds a glow...it [really works]. I literally saw results the first night I used it (the next morning)." —Abigail Rose Marsicano
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
9. Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Water Gel has a major cult following because of the long-lasting moisture it provides. With over 57,000 5-star reviews, to say reviewers are obsessed is an understatement.
This noncomedogenic beauty staple is also oil-free, dye-free, and fragrance-free!
And just a heads up: be sure your Hydro Boost Water Gel is coming straight from Amazon's warehouse! Some reviewers have had trouble with their product if purchasing from a different Amazon retailer.
Promising reviews: " THIS IS THE HOLY GRAIL. I wish I had got this [earilier]. I like the smell, the consistency, and how well it absorbs into my skin. My skin feels SO hydrated after I use it. Even if I use it after a face mask, it still absorbs so well, whereas the hada labo just felt like it was sitting on my skin more times than not. I'm obsessed with this!" —R. R.
"This is my GO TO moisturizer! I am obsessed with how it makes my skin feel and how it smells (kinda like blue raspberry). It has made my skin so much softer and it lasts a really long time since a little goes a long way. I am almost done with this bottle and will definitely be re-ordering when I am close to running out." —Sandra M.
Get it from Amazon for $17.96.
10. Milani's 2-in-1 concealer and foundation knocks out two steps of your usual makeup routine in one go. This foundation is super buildable, and can quickly cover up any discoloration and under-eye circles ~or~ use it just to give yourself some light coverage for a casual and easy look.
Promising review: "To put it simply... I've never found a better foundation...I have mature skin...and it's hard to find a foundation that looks natural on my skin. This foundation gives me great coverage without a noticeable appearance. It's smooth, blends right in with my skin tone, and covers my age spots. It didn't settle in fine lines. It sets well without any sticky feeling. It lasted all day even when I applied my sunscreen mist over it and after I was gardening in June! I don't feel like I have a caked-on face with this makeup and it's at a very affordable price. I have it on my 'Subscribe and Save' to receive it every month to make sure I don't run out. I FEEL BETTER wearing it every day, even if I am not going anywhere. I don't have ANY complaints. TOTAL. GAME. CHANGER." —Sherry
Get it from Amazon for $10.97 (available in 42 shades).
11. Essence Lash Princess mascara gives dramatically long lashes without the price of extensions or false strips (which is especially great if it takes you a long time applying them anyway). This best seller has over 158,000 five-star reviews!
Promising reviews: "I have tried every single expensive mascara and this one tops them all. Sometimes I use a different wand with the formula but I will still buy this over anything else. I saw it in a BuzzFeed article and bought it based on all the positive reviews. I love it, my roommates use it all the time, crowd fave for sure, and it even stays on when you need it to, doesn't flake, and with a makeup wipe isn't impossible to get off." —schyler
"After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an eight-hour work day right to the gym and sweat [a lot]...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Weikert
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
12. Mario Badescu Drying Lotion dries up your blemishes overnight! This award-winning liquid blends salicylic acid (to shed dead skin cells), sulfur (to cleanse pores), and calamine (to cool and soothe). Reviewers say it's ~thee~ go-to when they need a speedy remedy for acne.
Promising reviews: "A go-to of mine! It dramatically reduces the size, appearance, and redness of acne for sure. I love using this, especially for hormonal acne. Usually, it helps clear a blemish two to three times faster than if I were to not use it at all!" —MarissaMalta, Sephora customer
"Whenever I have a breakout that needs to be squashed fast, this is THE one. Just apply to a reddened acne and this dries that overnight. No scarring, clear skin in a couple of days. Love it!" —elmojklmno, Sephora customer
"I now understand why this is such a cult classic product! It does exactly what it says. I get cystic acne on my jaw and neck once in a while and it does a good job at drying the blemishes out and reducing their redness." —StephHazen, Sephora customer
Get it from Sephora for $17 or from Amazon for