Promising reviews: "I’m obsessed with this mask and wish I could get a deal buying it in bulk! I have never used a product that lifts and tightened like this mask and I’ve been using various masks for years....I have oily skin but it has cleared up significantly since using the zombie mask for a month... and the results were amazing!! I’m 36 but my eyes looked like a well rested 20-something's! Love it!" —Allison Carmody

"I adore this mask. I figured I was doomed to a life of permanent blackheads and enlarged pores (runs in the family). Nothing I've tried from your usual stores (Wal-Mart, Walgreens, Target, even Proactiv) helped with either the blackheads or pores... So, I was skeptical about the Zombie Pack, but it looked cool and it was cheap, so why not? Best facial hygiene decision I've ever made... I'm three weeks in and the pores on my nose that I had damn near decided to name (they weren't going anywhere, might as well make them friends) are nearly gone. I have a mask on as I'm typing this review. The brush is incredibly soft, the packaging easy to open, the application is SO easy. Most importantly, it delivers results." —Zetsubel

Get it from Amazon for $18.75.