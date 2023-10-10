BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You're Looking For The Best Apple Deals During Fall Prime Day, Check Out This Post

    It's finally time to get that Apple Watch you've been eyeing. 👀

    Amanda Davis
    by Amanda Davis

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.


    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. 24% off (that's $60 off, a new lowest price ever!) the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro. With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.

    A reviewer&#x27;s airpods with five-star review text &quot;airpods pro vs airpods pro 2: there&#x27;s improvement and it&#x27;s big!&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "First, I’d like to say I wear the 'ear buds' for about 4-5 hours every day regardless of the brand: gym, work, jogging, calls, etc. AirPods Pro were a defining product for Apple but the lack of battery life truly disappointed me. Apple did make over $12 billion in 2021 on AirPods Pro alone, just in that year. So, it’s a widely adopted and successful product. I’ve owned many others… and in my opinion, the first generation AirPods Pro set a standard for wireless earbuds. This new, 2nd generation has only improved upon what I thought was the best (for $250 ~). The AirPods Pro 2 take everything great about the first generation, refines and amplifies it, and demonstrates it proudly. I highly recommended these over every other product within the same price range. And now I have the battery life I always needed and desired!" —Justin

    Price: $189 (originally $249)

    2. Or 31% off second-gen AirPods, because if they don't care about the newer features, this is a good deal on the tried-and-true headphones — especially if they tend to misplace their. You could even get an extra pair just for their bag/backpack!

    Reviewer holding airpods
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these Apple AirPods as a backup. I love my original pair so much, that I want to have these for when my other pair goes bad or I lose them. They have wonderful sound and stay in my ears when running. You can't go wrong with Apple products. I just love them!!" —Me

    Price: $89.99 (originally $129)

    3. Up to 29% off an Apple TV 4K featuring every streaming app you could dream of and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound, a powerful A12 Bionic chip, and 4K high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision for a flawless picture.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's not cheap, but it's worth every penny. This is my second Apple TV, and the setup was a cinch, as it just copied my favorite setting from my other machine (once I logged onto my Apple ID). Compared to other streaming boxes that I've tried, Apple TV is miles ahead, with super fast response and large memory that can handle multiple open apps simultaneously. I know this is not a cheap product, but if you bought a nice TV that cost thousands of dollars, just spend extra $160 and get this device. Color expression alone is worth the money, especially with top of the line TVs such as OLED TV. It even calibrates the color balance through iPhone automatically. If I buy an extra TV, I'm buying another Apple TV." —Stephen Yu

    Price: $126.95+ (originally $179+; available in two storage sizes)

    4. Up to 23% off an Apple Watch Series 8 so that you can read text messages, track your daily steps, and skip to the next song all without pulling out your phone.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I recently purchased the Apple Watch on Prime Day and it has exceeded all my expectations! It's an absolute game-changer, earning a solid five stars from me. The sleek design is a standout feature—elegant, modern, and incredibly comfortable to wear all day. The display is vibrant and sharp, making it easy to read notifications, messages, and health data at a glance. The array of features is mind-blowing. From tracking my workouts and heart rate to receiving calls and messages, this watch seamlessly integrates with my lifestyle. The fitness tracking capabilities are especially impressive, motivating me to stay active and reach my goals. Battery life is fantastic, lasting through a whole day and more, and the charging is quick and hassle-free. The ease of use and intuitive interface make navigating through apps and functions a breeze." —michelle

    Price: $329.99+ (originally $429; available in four sizes and four colors).

    5. 25% off a Macbook Air laptop (it comes down to under $750, its best price!) — an excellent deal if you're looking to get your star student a new laptop, or if you own old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features needed — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you love from Apple.

    The gold laptop
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

    Price: $749.99 (available in gold, silver, and grey finishes)

    6. Up to 26% off a silicone iPhone 14 Case with Magsafe so you can protect your phone and wirelessly charge it at the same damn time.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Protects the phone, love the color, feels great in the hand, and is easy to hold onto without slipping." —InRafael

    Price: $36.38 (originally $49; available in five colors and for iPhone 13 and iPhone 14)

    7. 23% off a 2021 Apple iPad (that's $95 off) with a 10.2 inch display so you can stay connected on the go — it has the power of a computer but in a perfectly portable package! Whether you're doing work (you can type or even hand-write or draw!), passing it over for your kid to play a game, or streaming a movie on the retina display, this bb will come perfectly in handy.

    A model using the grey ipad in a dock
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My 5 year old iPad was ready to give up the ghost so after some research decided to buy the 9th gen. instead of the new 10. Everything I read pretty much said that unless you're doing really challenging tasks the processor in the 9th was more than adequate. On sale this was $150.00 less than the 10th gen. so it was a no brainer. Arrived on time (thanks Amazon) factory fresh. Works perfectly as I would expect; quicker and better screen quality than my old one. A great buy." —dbze

    Price: $303 (originally $398)

    8. OR 20% off an iPad Mini featuring Touch ID, Retina Display, and all the other good stuff on a whopping 8.3 inch screen!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Super small (I'd say the size of a composition notebook), portable, and lightweight...Worth the money!! The performance is pretty smooth as well, I use it for editing. It's also a really nice iPad for laying in bed because it's not heavy...Very powerful for a small device." —hyukass

    Price: $399.99 (originally $499; available in four colors, two GB sizes, and without/out cellular data).

    9. 43% off Apple Earpods with a 3.5mm plug perfect for anyone who uses their earpods for other non-Apple products or just resists the urge to update their phone until absolutely necessary (*cough* me *cough).

    reviewer holding up the wired earpods
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These EarPods are classic headphones. They feel comfortable in the ear and the 3.5 mm headphone plug makes them versatile outside of Apple products. I use them for watching movies on airplanes, gaming, and listening to music on older devices... The sound is especially great for gaming!" —DeVon Gandy

    Price: $16.99 (originally $30).

    10. 26% off a wireless Magic Keyboard so that your office set up is Bluetooth-ready and tangled cords-free. This baby is compatible with Macs, iPads, and even iPhones! (It's the Bluetooth, duh!)

    reviewer shows the white keyboard
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been using this keyboard for months now, and I still love it. It's flatter and very sleek looking. I have a Mac for work and an HP for home. I can easily switch out my work laptop for my home laptop and instantly have this connect to my HP...Love it and definitely recommend!" —Keri

    Price: $95.95 (originally $129; available in four languages). 

    11. 25% off a compact dual USB-C power adapter that allows you to charge two phones (or iPhone/AirPods, iPad/MacBook, etc.) all at once. We love a multitasking tech item!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It lets you charge two Apple devices at once, as long as you have the cables. It works very well, and I use it regularly for my MacBook and iPad. Apple knows its products best, so this was an easy choice to make when I needed a charger for my devices." —Mark Horton

    Price: $43.99 (originally $59.99; available in two sizes).  

    12. A pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones for 40% off so you can say bye bye to headphones that die halfway through your workout. These last n-i-n-e freaking hours and sit securely on your ears so they'll stay with you whether you're head-banging through a frustrating work day or jamming during a sweaty run.

    a buzzfeed editor holding white beats wireless headphones
    Emma McAnaw / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "At $250, it’s not a cheap pill to swallow, but damn it. These things feel great. They don’t move. No wires. I take one headphone out and they pause. Controls on both sides. Hey Siri support. Great battery life. I can work out with just one in. Doesn’t matter which ear. Speaking of working out, how many times have you deadlifted and snagged a wire? Not anymore satan! Handstand push-ups? Easy day! They’re just awesome. I pull them out of the case and my iPhone just connects." —Devin T. McFall

    Price: $149.95 (originally $249.95; available in two colors)

    13. Beats Solo3 wireless headphones that are up to 53% off for ultra fast charging: Just five minutes or charging gets you up to three hours of playtime — so helpful when you don't have time for a full charge but don't want to be without your tunes.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've had these now for about four months and I have to say that I am really impressed with not only the sound quality but the battery life. They pair seamlessly with my iPhone11 and my iPad. They do not cancel external noise which I did know prior to buying them but the sound quality experience is top-notch, so not too put off by them not being sound cancelling." —Gevais N Jefferson

    Price: $94.05+ (originally $149.95+; available in four colors)

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Looking for even more incredible Prime Day deals? Check out all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at HuffPost:

    Prime Day Deals Under $25

    Prime Day Deals on Gifts

    Prime Day Deals For Your Home

    Practical Prime Day Deals

    TikTok Products On Sale For Prime Day

    Prime Day Deals For Parents

    Prime Day Deals On Products Reviewers Love

    ...and browse through all our category round-ups here!