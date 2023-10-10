If You're Looking For The Best Apple Deals During Fall Prime Day, Check Out This Post

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
1. 24% off (that's $60 off, a new lowest price ever!) the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro. With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.
2. Or 31% off second-gen AirPods, because if they don't care about the newer features, this is a good deal on the tried-and-true headphones — especially if they tend to misplace their. You could even get an extra pair just for their bag/backpack!
3. Up to 29% off an Apple TV 4K featuring every streaming app you could dream of and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound, a powerful A12 Bionic chip, and 4K high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision for a flawless picture.
4. Up to 23% off an Apple Watch Series 8 so that you can read text messages, track your daily steps, and skip to the next song all without pulling out your phone.
5. 25% off a Macbook Air laptop (it comes down to under $750, its best price!) — an excellent deal if you're looking to get your star student a new laptop, or if you own old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features needed — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you love from Apple.
6. Up to 26% off a silicone iPhone 14 Case with Magsafe so you can protect your phone and wirelessly charge it at the same damn time.
7. 23% off a 2021 Apple iPad (that's $95 off) with a 10.2 inch display so you can stay connected on the go — it has the power of a computer but in a perfectly portable package! Whether you're doing work (you can type or even hand-write or draw!), passing it over for your kid to play a game, or streaming a movie on the retina display, this bb will come perfectly in handy.
8. OR 20% off an iPad Mini featuring Touch ID, Retina Display, and all the other good stuff on a whopping 8.3 inch screen!
9. 43% off Apple Earpods with a 3.5mm plug perfect for anyone who uses their earpods for other non-Apple products or just resists the urge to update their phone until absolutely necessary (*cough* me *cough).
10. 26% off a wireless Magic Keyboard so that your office set up is Bluetooth-ready and tangled cords-free. This baby is compatible with Macs, iPads, and even iPhones! (It's the Bluetooth, duh!)
11. 25% off a compact dual USB-C power adapter that allows you to charge two phones (or iPhone/AirPods, iPad/MacBook, etc.) all at once. We love a multitasking tech item!
12. A pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones for 40% off so you can say bye bye to headphones that die halfway through your workout. These last n-i-n-e freaking hours and sit securely on your ears so they'll stay with you whether you're head-banging through a frustrating work day or jamming during a sweaty run.
13. Beats Solo3 wireless headphones that are up to 53% off for ultra fast charging: Just five minutes or charging gets you up to three hours of playtime — so helpful when you don't have time for a full charge but don't want to be without your tunes.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
Looking for even more incredible Prime Day deals? Check out all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at HuffPost:
—Prime Day Deals For Your Home
—TikTok Products On Sale For Prime Day
—Prime Day Deals On Products Reviewers Love
...and browse through all our category round-ups here!