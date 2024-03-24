50 Products With Before And After Photos That'll Make You Click Add-To-Cart While Peeking Between Your Fingers

1. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that'll moisturize your scalp and promote hair growth! It includes ingredients like biotin, keratin, and zinc that are known to work wonders for hair.
Reviewers with all types of hair (from fine 1a to long 3c and 4c hair) say this shampoo works wonders.
Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery, and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo, as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it, but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on), and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever. I still use it twice a week and love it! I [don't love] the way it smells, but others love it when they smell my hair." —Diane J. Huff
2. A piercing bump solution because those annoying keloids have got to go! This can slowly help reduce the size, hardness, and redness of the keloid around your piercing. After all, your new jewelry should be the star of the show, not the bump!
This product does not promise to work overnight. Apply this daily 2–3 times a day as long as needed. Be sure to be patient, as the healing process takes time!
Promising review: "This product is amazing!! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid bump forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done, and it was just getting bigger and more irritated by the day; nothing was helping. I bought this stuff and started using it, and in less than two weeks, my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week, but then the second week, it started totally disappearing, so make sure to give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick! Also smells pretty good, definitely no bothersome or overwhelming scent which is appreciated in a product that I’m applying on the nose area." —Jordan C.
3. A bottle of mold and mildew remover spray that kills the toxic mold anywhere from your bathroom tile to your outdoor patio (and all the sneaky places in between). The best part is that there's no hard work on your end. Just spray, wait 15 seconds, and watch the mold disappear! Talk about terrifyingly good results.
Promising review: "I bought this RMR-86 spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day, everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." —John Werner
4. Cult-favorite Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, a scrumptiously hydrating body cream that also provides temporary skin tightening thanks to its caffeine-infused formula. Plus, reviewers say that the salted caramel and vanilla scent smells DIVINE.
Promising reviews: "This stuff is magic. I’ve tried a lot of products, and this one works the best out of everything I’ve tried. I love the scent. Sol de Jeneiro makes a body spray of it, and I get lots of compliments every time I wear it." —Stephanie Hooper
"Where has this been all my life? I have been using this for maybe three days now, and putting it on in the morning and evening are the best parts of my day. The description of the scent as "pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla" does not even begin to describe the incredibly decadent smell of this cream on my skin. My skin feels like velvet, and I saw improvements in the texture after the first application. I will use it for the rest of my life. Do not ever discontinue this! I did not expect to be so amazed by this cream, but it is life-changing. Buy it! You won't regret it." —Michelle Brown
5. A pet ear cleanser for soothing your cat or dog's inflamed ears in a way they *won't* absolutely hate. The gentle 1% hydrocortisone formula doesn't sting (yay!) and relieves itching (YAY!), so your pet no longer has to suffer through the uncomfortable struggle. It also helps protect against fungal and bacterial infections, which will end up saving you tons of $$$ avoiding the vet.
Promising review: "My husband and I just adopted our cute puppy, Winston, from the Humane Society. When we adopted him, his ears were unfortunately pretty dirty, but after we used this ear cleaner today, his ears are so clean!! I'm so amazed at everything it managed to get out. Our puppy's ears look so much better now! I would highly recommend this product to anyone with a dog." —Jerome F
6. A jar of internet-famous The Pink Stuff to make those hard-to-get stains, dirt, and rust spots around the house seem like a walk in the park. It works for everything from bathtubs and stovetops to tennis shoes and crayon-covered walls. Terrifying stains be gone!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your most stubborn stains don't stand a chance!
Promising review: "I saw someone using this on TikTok, and I was skeptical at first, but for $7, I thought I'd try it anyway. I am SO glad I bought this! I had a hair dye stain on the bottom of my bathtub for about a year from dyeing my hair at home, and I tried EVERYTHING...nail polish remover, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, Scrubbing Bubbles foam spray, etc., with no avail. I also had calcium stains on the drain of my bathtub and sink that were a pain to get out. This product erased all of these stains with ease and made it look like they were never there! This is your sign to buy this...I am so happy!" —Savannah M.
7. Burt's Bees sunburn soother — a must-have for any time you're outside and forget to reapply sunscreen. It's made with aloe and coconut oil that hydrates skin and gently relieves pain.
Psst — a lot of reviewers mentioned this also helped prevent peeling and itching!
Promising review: "I’ve been using this product for years now. My first trip to Costa Rica, I had it, and trust me when I tell you, it’s saved my life. I live in Florida now and I never go anywhere without it. After any time in the sun, you can use this, and you can believe that your skin will be nourished and moisturized. It will not hurt, and your skin will not peel if used properly. I said your skin will not peel. I love this product for it." —Kenneth
8. I Dew Care's dry shampoo powder because it's a non-aerosol, travel-friendly dry shampoo that'll give you the illusion of clean, ungreasy hair in a matter of seconds. Keep this in your bag for when you're in need of a luscious locks pick-me-up.
Promising review: "I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used just about every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try; it may soon be your favorite!" —Melanie Havert
9. A Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner that provides results so terrifyingly good, you'll be left with a jaw drop like Kevin McCallister himself. This bestselling portable carpet and upholstery cleaning machine is *super* convenient and very easy to use! It works for dirt, pet stains, and baby stains, and because it's compact, you can use it to clean your car, too.
Promising reviews: "This has saved me so many times. I use it mostly for my carpet and the couch. I have a cat and dog with an almost white couch, so this has been SUPER helpful. It has yet to fail me." —Amazon Customer
"This little guy has been working pretty well for me so far. Raising my puppy from 8 weeks, I've had my share of things to try and get out of the carpet, from pee stains to puke to things he would knock over to the mud he would track in. This would get most of it out if I used it right away. I am happy with the way it takes out most stains." —Cece
10. A stainless-steel tongue cleaner because it'll literally scrape the bad breath away...or at least help get rid of it. This will leave your tongue looking and feeling fresh, so no wincing comes your way.
Promising review: "Unfortunately, I, like many, suffer from bad breath and have tried so many things to stop it. I read that sometimes it's the germs on your tongue that can cause it, so I [kept] trying to brush my tongue. Of course, we all know how that ends — gagging, watery eyes, and it still looks like that gross film is on your tongue. I finally decided that maybe it was time to get a tongue cleaner, and it had to be a stainless steel one because they are easier to clean and sterilize. This product is really easy to use, and I can get very far back on my tongue without activating my gag reflex. Also, it doesn't have the feeling like brushing with a toothbrush does. This cleaner just glides across my tongue, taking all the icky germs and bad breath with it. I love my nice new fresh breath and bolster of confidence!" —jordanb
11. A set of reusable waterproof silicone Nippies reviewers say can handle even the hottest, sweatiest of days. This way, you can wear your fave backless dress or halter top without annoying bra straps in the way. Spring and summer outfits are about to get next level!
"Thanks to a ~sample sale~, I got my hands on a gorgeous unlined silk dress last summer that I LOVED but absolutely could not wear with a bra, not even a strapless one. Queue an Amazon search for pasties because, quite frankly, I'm self-conscious about my nipples deciding to poke out while I'm wearing just a silk dress (and my boobs are the type that don't necessarily need support all of the time). There, I found something even better than I expected: these self-adhesive silicone pasties called Nippies that are 100% invisible under clothes, so comfortable I barely notice I'm wearing them, and, at least so far, pretty darn reusable.
I've worn them four or five times now, washing with hand soap and water afterward every time as directed, and they're exactly what I needed! It's simple: you stick 'em onto clean, dry, lotion-free skin, and they stay put and comfy for hours, even through moderate sweat. They've performed perfectly every time I've worn them: for day-long shopping excursions, outdoor parties, and for nights out dancing. They come in a small reusable storage box with two stiff plastic domes for them to sit on, so they'll stay perfectly intact and dust-free in your drawer and are easy to pack for travel. Oh, and over 14,000 reviewers — like, five times the number of people in my high school graduating class — have rated them 5 stars on Amazon, so I know I'm not alone in my success with them!"
