Caffeine has a number of skincare benefits, including brightening and temporarily reducing the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite, if that's something you're looking to do! You can read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic.



Promising reviews: "This stuff is magic. I’ve tried a lot of products, and this one works the best out of everything I’ve tried. I love the scent. Sol de Jeneiro makes a body spray of it, and I get lots of compliments every time I wear it." —Stephanie Hooper

"Where has this been all my life? I have been using this for maybe three days now, and putting it on in the morning and evening are the best parts of my day. The description of the scent as "pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla" does not even begin to describe the incredibly decadent smell of this cream on my skin. My skin feels like velvet, and I saw improvements in the texture after the first application. I will use it for the rest of my life. Do not ever discontinue this! I did not expect to be so amazed by this cream, but it is life-changing. Buy it! You won't regret it." —Michelle Brown

Get a 2.5-ounce jar from Amazon for $22 (also available in an 8-ounce size for $48).

And if (when) you do fall in love with the scent, they make tons of other products, including a fragrance!