1. Cult-favorite Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is a scrumptiously hydrating body cream that also provides temporary skin tightening thanks to its caffeine-infused formula. Plus, reviewers say that the salted caramel and vanilla scent smells DIVINE.
Caffeine has a number of skincare benefits, including brightening and temporarily reducing the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite, if that's something you're looking to do! You can read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "This stuff is magic. I’ve tried a lot of products, and this one works the best out of everything I’ve tried. I love the scent. Sol de Jeneiro makes a body spray of it, and I get lots of compliments every time I wear it." —Stephanie Hooper
"Where has this been all my life? I have been using this for maybe three days now, and putting it on in the morning and evening are the best parts of my day. The description of the scent as "pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla" does not even begin to describe the incredibly decadent smell of this cream on my skin. My skin feels like velvet, and I saw improvements in the texture after the first application. I will use it for the rest of my life. Do not ever discontinue this! I did not expect to be so amazed by this cream, but it is life-changing. Buy it! You won't regret it." —Michelle Brown
Get a 2.5-ounce jar from Amazon for $22 (also available in an 8-ounce size for $48).
And if (when) you do fall in love with the scent, they make tons of other products, including a fragrance!
2. Hyalu-Cica Water-fit Sun Serum earns its way into your daily routine by being the amazingly lightweight SPF 50s+ PA+++ sunscreen that it is! Ingredients like cica, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid blend beautifully into a breathable, moisturizer-like feel on your skin *and* leave your skin looking dewy — perfect for spring and summer! It also leaves zero white cast (!!) and comes from the K-beauty brand behind the cult-fave Zombie masks.
It's also reef-safe.
Promising review: "I would call myself a sunscreen enthusiast; I have a bit of a sunscreen collection and have tried so many over the past few years. My skin is pretty dry, and I am sometimes prone to breakouts. I have lightish olive skin, so I do get noticeable white casts with some sunscreens. My eyes are also pretty sensitive and I have had really bad issues with sunscreen near my eyes or getting a bit rubbed into them, and I'm a contacts wearer. All that being said, this sunscreen is simply immaculate. Zero breakouts, zero white cast on me, and zero eye irritation. It's even enough hydration for my dry skin without anything under it and isn't greasy or filmy at all like most other sunscreens. I've spent long days outside without getting even a little bit sunburnt. I use 8 pumps for both my face and neck (I measured out 1/4 teaspoon, which is the recommended amount for full coverage), and it rubs in so easily! I have tried other sunscreens since, and they simply do not compare. The only other one that comes even close is the Roundlabs birch sunscreen, but I occasionally get a bit of eye irritation with that. I don't know what magic they put in this, but I am on my fifth bottle, and I will use it forever." —Cleo
Get it from Amazon for $18.50.
3. Burt's Bees sunburn soother will be your new BFF anytime you're outside and forget to reapply sunscreen. It's made with aloe and coconut oil that hydrates skin and gently relieves pain.
Psst — a lot of reviewers mentioned this also helped prevent peeling and itching!
Promising review: "I’ve been using this product for years now. My first trip to Costa Rica I had it and trust me when I tell you it’s saved my life. I live in Florida now and I never go anywhere without it. After any time in the sun you can use this and you can believe that your skin will be nourished and moisturized it will not hurt and your skin will not peel if used properly. I said your skin will not peel. I love this product for it." —Kenneth
Get it from Amazon for $17.
4. Tower 28's SunnyDays Tinted Sunscreen Foundation is a lightweight, easily buildable foundation that provides SPF 30 coverage! Reviewers say it's gentle enough for sensitive and acne-prone skin, too.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Tower 28 is a vegan, cruelty-free small business that specializes in products for sensitive skin.
Promising review: "Needed a new tinted moisturizer and heard great things about this via TikTok. I got the shade PCH and it blends in so nicely into my skin...I have oily skin, and this wears very nicely throughout the day with powder." —ericapzs
Get it from Amazon, Sephora, or straight from Tower 28 for $32 (available in 17 shades).
5. AND a creamy Supergoop! eyeshadow with SPF 30 ensures that your eyelids (the most forgotten when it comes to sunscreen coverage) are covered, too! Add some stunning shimmer while protecting yourself from those dangerous sun rays at the same time.
Watch one TikToker apply it here!
Promising reviews: "Effortlessly gorge and perfect for summer!! The texture/pigment of this shadow makes my eyes glow and ever so faintly shimmer. Need all colors!!" —katesykes
"I work outside, so I love the idea of an eyeshadow with sunscreen. It is a gorgeous shade with a buildable pigment. After I do my eyes, I pat the extra on my nose, cheekbones, and Cupid’s bow for a subtle glow." —mermaddie
Get it from Sephora for $24 (available in three shades) or from Amazon for $24 (available in three shades: First Light, Golden Hour, and Daydream).
6. O'Keeffe's Lip Repair (by the same folks who make the best-selling Working Hand cream) transforms your dry and cracking lips into the smooth, moisturized, and *healed* surface they once were.
Promising review: "When I travel, my lips get so chapped! It's painful. I found this product when I searched for something for extremely chapped lips. I've used other O'Keeffe's products so I trusted the brand. I used this as directed in the morning and before bed and my lips healed up faster than ever. Also, on the next trip I went on, I took it with me and used it daily. My lips stayed healthy and didn't get chapped at all. This stuff is magic, and I won't go anywhere without it now." —Anna C. Adams
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver gets you those beachy vacation waves you crave year-round, but this hair tool also reduces frizz and adds shine, too.
Reviewers with various hair types say this tool is golden — thin, straight hair, thick 4c hair, etc. A few people noted that it's even wig- and weave-safe!
Promising reviews: "Great results. Found a bunch of TikToks with tips on how to use this particular crimper, and I love it. Heats up quickly and easy to use." —Katelin Schroeder
Get it from Amazon for $22.49 (available in two colors).
8. Cay Skin's sea moss-infused face moisturizer with SPF 45! Not only will you have ~glowing~ moistured skin, but you'll also have some great sun protection, too. This award-winner is great for all skin types, features a beautiful shimmer, and ...drum roll please... has ZERO white cast! 👏🏾
Learn more about sunscreen and SPF at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) and be sure to check out BuzzFeed's post on sunscreen myths.
Promising reviews: "I never tried this brand, so I had no idea what to expect from this product. I love it. It seeps in very quickly while moisturizing and leaving a beautiful glow. Smells luxurious, too, not too strong. It also works beautifully with my other skincare products and my makeup. No pilling or separation!" —Mad2394
"A must-have. I have at least six different facial SPFs, as I wear sunblock 24/7, rain or shine. So, I thought I would try this brand, and very glad I did. I put my serums on, then this, then my makeup. No piling here. Gives me a nice glow under my foundation, no glitter look; just a glow. Basically, I use it as a primer. Will continue to purchase this." —twingrandma
Get it from Sephora for $36.
9. Saem hydrating eye stick is a ~beary~ great addition to any skincare routine — trust me! This oil-free formula can help reduce the appearance of dark circles, lines, and puffiness with Iceland mineral water, xylitol, moss and seaweed extract, and niacinamide.
Hot tip💡: Refrigerate it before use to better help reduce puffiness!
Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles, still there some, but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend it to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
10. Natural Green Tea blotting sheets help eliminate that ever-present oiliness in your T-zone. It can be used without ruining your makeup, too. Score!
Promising review: "I LOVE these oil-absorbing sheets! I tried them out a few years ago but didn't get around to writing a review until now. I've tried other blotting sheets, and they've either broken me out or just did not absorb all the oil. Every time I come back to these, I realize they are truly the best. I have SUPER-oily skin (and cystic acne, which I have the scars to show for), and this makes me feel sooo fresh and even calms down active pimples/acne. As you can see, it truly removes all of the oil and keeps it that way for several hours. Very cute design, too, and really easy to use and keep anywhere with you. Amazing price for what it does. If you're hesitating to buy it, just go for it!" —Noopur D.
Get a pack of 100 sheets from Amazon for $6.95 (available in three formulas and various pack sizes).