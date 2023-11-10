38 Beauty Products That Are *Actually* Splurge-Worthy (And Your Money Won't Go To Waste)

This is silicone-free, fragrance-free, oil-free, noncomedogenic, and safe for sensitive skin. To use, dispense a quarter of a dropper into your hand and apply like a serum. Note that on application, the shade may appear lighter but after 30–60 seconds, it'll adjust to its true color. Because it's silicone-free, natural separation may occur. This is normal and it'll be fixed when applied to skin. Plus, you can recycle the bottle! Learn how to here.

Promising reviews: "I love this foundation... It gives good coverage for being a serum foundation, but not too full to the point where my face feels heavy. It leaves a gorgeous dewy finish on my skin, which I love because my skin is typically very dry — which makes it difficult to accomplish a dewy look. If I feel like my skin looks a little too shiny, I just add a little bit of powder over the shiny areas with a beauty blender and that solves the problem. I’m obsessed. I would definitely recommend if you have dry skin!" —ekmanmorgan

"Obsessed is an understatement. I am IN LOVE with this product! It is truly like a second (better) skin! It feels so nourishing for my skin as soon as I put it on. As someone who does not wear makeup hardly ever, this stuff makes me want to wear makeup every day! I have noticed it lasts better throughout the day when paired with the Ilia primer... I have combination skin that is more on the dry side and this is a perfect buffer to hydrate my skin without it looking overly oily. Highly recommend!" —srydaa

Get it from Sephora for $48 (available in 27 shades) or Amazon $48 (available in 28 shades).