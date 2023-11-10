38 Beauty Products That Are *Actually* Splurge-Worthy (And Your Money Won't Go To Waste)

1. LilyAna Naturals' eye cream helps you hide how tired you really are after a long week. The rose hip and hibiscus-infused eye cream helps reduce dark circles and puffiness, leaving your eyes to look bright and wide (or alert and awake).
Promising review: "I’m OBSESSED! I always have trouble with eye creams because my skin in general is very sensitive and dry. Usually I get a bad rash or my eyes tear up when using eye creams so I just stopped using them. I decided to give this one a try with all the great reviews and I’m so glad I did! Super hydrating, doesn’t make me tear up and sits well under makeup!... It did instantly hydrate my under eyes with no reaction and had a brightening effect that made me look less tired!...Can’t beat the price of this either, definitely worth a try!" —D
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).
2. The famous Alleyoop 4-in-1 makeup brush features an eyeshadow brush, a blush brush, a brow brush, *and* a blending sponge! It's the perfect size to keep in your purse for touch-ups throughout the day, and for saving space in your makeup bag.
Alleoop is a woman-owned small biz that takes "beauty efficiency" to a new level. Most of their products are compact and have multiple functions!
Promising review: "It's a staple for my work makeup routine...The angled brow brush is great for using with a brow pomade. The eyeshadow brush is surprisingly versatile! I can do an outer corner shade, middle shade, inner corner shade and the lower lash shade as well. I used a clean makeup removing cloth that is perfect for switching colors and also keeps my brushes soft and pliable... The sponge is great for blending out eye primer, but it’s advertised as being best used for blending concealer and it nails it." —Ayndie
Get it from Amazon for $28 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 5%) or straight from Alleyoop for $28.
3. A Foreo Luna Mini 2 is a silicone brush that deep cleans and exfoliates skin, while stimulating blood flow and eliminating dead skin cells with eight adjustable speeds. Just apply your preferred cleanser and prepare to never look back.
Promising review: "This product is well worth the money!! It has offered me the deepest facial cleansing I have ever experienced. My face is always much smoother and tighter after using it. I have been using it in the morning once a day for the past month and my pores are smaller than ever before. Additionally, it has reduced the redness of my skin tremendously. Anytime I have a breakout, after about two washes with this cleanser the blemishes are completely gone. However, I must note that since using it I no longer have serious breakouts!! I am so glad I found this product. I recommend it to all my friends and family trying to improve their skincare routines." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $114.62+ (available in five colors).
Read our full Foreo Luna Mini 2 review for more deets!
4. Kosas creamy brightening concealer geniously blends crease-proof makeup and caffeine eye cream (!!) into one little tube. It makes your under-eye bags look nonexistent and helps you look wide awake and ready to conquer the day. This concealer also happens to be vegan!
5. Freck Beauty's lash-enhancing eyeliner helps your lashes grow over time with each use. So not only will you have a killer cat-eye, but you're stimulating lash growth at the same time!
This liner has easily become an essential for me (seriously, I've never switched a makeup product so fast). I wear eyeliner pretty often, so having one that gives me an awesome benefit like LENGTHENING MY LASHES? I'm sold. I've even noticed my lashes become a little fuller after using it for about a month. The formula is pigmented and very long lasting. Now I'm just waiting for more colors at this point. 🤷🏾♀️
Freck Beauty is a woman-owned business based in Los Angeles. The company started off with Freck OG and has since grown to facial masks, eye creams, serums, and more.
Promising reviews: "I am obsessed with this eyeliner! The tip applicator makes it easy to use with max precision! It lasts all day and no issues with smudging. My lashes even appear fuller after using this constantly the past few weeks!" —CeeRenee
"IM OBSESSED WITH THIS EYELINER!!! The application is so easy to just swipe and put on my eyes. It’s not waterproof, but seems like it! To the touch, it won’t rub off, but with a makeup remover it comes off very easily. 11/10!!!!" —kitkato24
Get it from Sephora or straight from Freck Beauty for $24.
6. Dior lip oil protects and hydrates your lips like no other. The awesome cherry oil formula kicks dryness to the curb and nourishes your lips leaving a nonsticky, disco ball kinda glow.
Promising reviews: "My go-to. I'm in love with this stuff. A little goes a long way as it is pretty thick. This is not a thin/silky lip oil. It’s been great in the winter to help lock moisture into my lips." —thewhys
"Worth it. This is a great lip gloss, it’s long lasting and moisturizing. You can tell when using it it’s high quality too." —keira7lee
Get it from Sephora for $40 (available in eight shades).
7. Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint combines makeup and skincare into one, and that'll definitely make getting ready easier. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide work together to even tone, while the SPF 40 tint (yes, it's sunscreen too!) provides a weightless, dewy finish.
This is silicone-free, fragrance-free, oil-free, noncomedogenic, and safe for sensitive skin. To use, dispense a quarter of a dropper into your hand and apply like a serum. Note that on application, the shade may appear lighter but after 30–60 seconds, it'll adjust to its true color. Because it's silicone-free, natural separation may occur. This is normal and it'll be fixed when applied to skin. Plus, you can recycle the bottle! Learn how to here.
Promising reviews: "I love this foundation... It gives good coverage for being a serum foundation, but not too full to the point where my face feels heavy. It leaves a gorgeous dewy finish on my skin, which I love because my skin is typically very dry — which makes it difficult to accomplish a dewy look. If I feel like my skin looks a little too shiny, I just add a little bit of powder over the shiny areas with a beauty blender and that solves the problem. I’m obsessed. I would definitely recommend if you have dry skin!" —ekmanmorgan
"Obsessed is an understatement. I am IN LOVE with this product! It is truly like a second (better) skin! It feels so nourishing for my skin as soon as I put it on. As someone who does not wear makeup hardly ever, this stuff makes me want to wear makeup every day! I have noticed it lasts better throughout the day when paired with the Ilia primer... I have combination skin that is more on the dry side and this is a perfect buffer to hydrate my skin without it looking overly oily. Highly recommend!" —srydaa
Get it from Sephora for $48 (available in 27 shades) or Amazon $48 (available in 28 shades).
8. Solawave red light therapy wand is essentially a multifaceted beauty genius in one small tool. You've got red light therapy that helps fade discoloration, microcurrents that stimulate facial muscles and lift skin, and therapeutic warmth to decrease redness and help your skin absorb your skincare products even more. It's like having a pro-level facial right at home, and I'm here for it!
This. gadget. is. worth it! 👏🏾 Using the Solawave was my first time introducing red light therapy into my skincare routine and the difference in my hyperpigmentation is honestly mind blowing. The tone of my face is much more even and the dark circles around my eyes have nearly disappeared. Essentially, it's like a mix of a jade roller (which I already love using anyway) and an LED mask in one...with microcurrent/vibration therapy, too. You can apply the specific Solawave activating serum or any conductive gel of your choice (I use a different one, myself!) and it will really absorb the benefits when used with the wand. I only use it once every other day (at night) and it's super relaxing. My skin is always ✨glowing✨ the next day!
Solawave is a LGBTQ-owned small biz based in Los Angeles.
Get it from Amazon for $129.99 or straight from Solawave for $149 (available in two colors).
9. Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask has the "Number One Bestseller" title for very good, well-earned reasons! After a night with this on, you'll wake up to moisturized, hydrated lips that are softer than ever.
BTW, some people use it as a daily lip balm or lip protectant over their lipstick too!
Laneige is an Asian-owned brand that has been in the beauty game for years. (Seriously, since the 90s!) The luxury brand prides itself on being affordable too, and has many fan favorite products because of it.
Promising reviews: "Holy freakin grail!! I pick at my lips so they’re constantly chapped and raw. I used this once and by the second day all the dry/dead skin had come off and my lips were softer than I’ve ever felt. Totally worth the money and smells amazing!!" —Anissamarie01
"Lives up to ALL the hype. Holy grail amazing product. I have been chapstick obsessed since birth, and this product goes above and beyond. I carry it around in my purse and use it every day and my lips look super glowy and hydrated, and it lasts a long time after application. I'm slowly collecting every shade." —honeycbxdger
Get it from Sephora or Amazon for $24 (available in five scents).
10. The NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Facial Steamer can really help unclog pores — aka unclog all of the stress you had to deal with over the week. If you're in need of an at-home spa day say "aye!"
The NanoSteamer comes with a five-piece blemish and blackhead extractor kit in addition to the facial steamer to help you really get all the dirt that's stuck in your pores. Oh — and the facial steamer doubles as a humidifier and a towel warmer, too!
Promising review: "It takes only seconds to produce steam and I can do it wherever I choose (not just the kitchen table like with the pot of boiling water). My favorite things to do after steaming are mud masks or sheet masks. They work 10 times better after steaming than alone...Aside from skincare, it is great for head colds and stuffy noses. I keep a second one reserved as the family 'de-stuffer.'" —Laura
Get it from Amazon for $33.95 (available in three colors).
11. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz has a pencil tip so slim, the precision you'll have will be expert-level good. It's truly a double whammy, with one side allowing you to apply those teeny tiny hair-like strokes, while the other side (the spooly) is used to blend color and brush your brows out in the right direction.
Promising reviews: "Almost finished with my brow pencil after two years. The pencil did not break once. The product makes my eyebrows look like they were professionally done. Would highly recommend checking this product out!" —J3nnyT
"This is hands down the best pencil for filling in eyebrows. It creates incredibly natural hair like texture, which is great for filling in the sparse areas of my brows. The formula is great too, as I like the firm consistency. I find many other pencils to be too soft and crumbly, but this one is just right. It also has great color payoff that's not too light or intense and it's easily buildable to my desired intensity, depending if I want a more natural or dramatic brow. I personally use Dark Brown. When using it, I focus most of the product on the sparse areas and lightly go over the rest of my brow to create the most natural and even look." —alan14
Get it from Sephora for $25 (available in 12 shades) or from Amazon for $25 (available in 12 shades).
12. Olaplex's No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector provides a salon-like hair treatment right at home. It's specifically made to repair damaged hair and restore your gorgeous locks.
Reviewers with thick and wavy hair (2c) and coily hair (4c) love this Olaplex treatment. And reviewers with straight hair (1a–1c) say it's great for getting softer, shinier hair!
Promising reviews: "OBSESSED!! I recently got a haircut and the lady used a flat iron. I personally don't like using heat on my hair to prevent damage. Me being paranoid, I had to use this to protect my hair afterwards. When I tell you my hair was SILKY SOFT and SUPER SHINY I mean it. It looked and felt so healthy after the first time." —Skinjunkie2
"This product is amazing!! I’ve been using it a couple of times and I’m already obsessed, I use it with No. 0 and it makes my hair super silky and soft which is a surprise because my hair is bleached and always been frizzy! Will definitely order again!" —Maryam91R
Get it from Sephora or from Amazon (where it has over 90,000 5-star ratings!) for $30.
13. Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen has the name "Unseen" for a reason, because reviewers say that it leaves zero white cast behind and isn't sticky AT ALL. It's also totally water resistant, so you can enjoy a day in the sun and the water in peace.
Promising review: "This is it. This is the perfect sunscreen. Supergoop has done it. I'm calling it now that Unseen Sunscreen has just broken the final barrier of sunblock for all of us. A sunblock with strong SPF, that does NOT 1) make you pale/chalky, 2) make you super greasy/shiny, and 3) sit stickily on your skin and visibly in photos. Not only does it not do the above, which I NEVER THOUGHT POSSIBLE, it also comes with antioxidants and good stuff for the skin. It applies feeling EXACTLY like a primer, almost immediately feels invisible from the skin, gives a vague velvety blurring effect, and accepts makeup well. Thank you, Supergoop. I'm in my late twenties, and it has never been more important to remember daily sunblock. With this, I know I will." —MsFourEyes
Get it from Amazon or Sephora for $38 (available in three sizes).