41 Beauty Items Reviewers Over Fifty Are Obsessed With

1. A tub of brightening, firming, and rejuvenating eye cream that'll halt all annoying comments about how tired you look. The rose hip and hibiscus-infused eye cream helps reduce dark circles and puffiness, leaving your eyes to look bright and wide (or alert and awake).
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
2. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a gentle, lightweight, hydrating face serum designed for *all* skin types — even those with sensitive skin! It's used to protect your skin's moisture barrier in the spring and summer heat, but reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines, too. Reviewers say it's the most magical beauty product around!
Promising review: "I wish I could give this product a 10. I am 63 years old and have been using this for a month. Within days of using this, I noticed that my skin tone was more even, and my age spots were lighter. Every few days after that I noticed other major improvements. There is no way I can scientifically measure the percentage of improvement in each area, but this is my best guess based on what I am seeing in the mirror…
- forehead wrinkles and wrinkles on the side of my eyes 100% reduction. They are GONE.
- under eye bags 40% tighter
- under eye wrinkles 70% improvement
- parentheses lines around my mouth have a softened appearance
- lip wrinkles and sagging eyelids, not seeing much change
- jawline 70% lifted
- neck 50% tighter
- chest 40% softer appearance
- age spots 30% lighter
- skin tone MUCH more even and balanced
- pores appear smaller
- my skin feels much firmer and lifted
I recommended this to a friend who is my age and noticed drastic improvement around her eyes in just two weeks. I also recommended it to my 26-year-old niece with acne scars. Within four days, her scars began to lighten and were less noticeable." —Don Garrett
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
3. Or K-Beauty's SeoulCeuticals Snail Repair Cream if you already have a serum in your routine that you love, but still want to reap the benefits of snail mucin. This non-comedogenic moisturizer contains 97.5% snail mucin filtrate as well as vitamin E, organic aloe, AND shea butter. It's practically a recipe for better skin.
SeoulCeuticals is a small business!
Promising review: "I'm 55 years old, and my skin is a bit sensitive. I don't have a lot of wrinkles, but I'm definitely noticing a few more laugh lines and forehead crinkles than I had a few years ago! I've tried several moisturizers and have not been terribly impressed with any of them until now. This stuff really is great — incredibly hydrating without feeling greasy, and it absorbs quickly. It feels great on my skin. In just a few short weeks, I definitely noticed an improvement in my skin tone and fewer lines and wrinkles! Plus, the customer service is great. I had questions when I first received the product and got a follow-up response immediately. I will definitely be ordering this product again. I use it in the evening and morning; no need for two different moisturizers. Very pleased!" —sbakey
Get it from Amazon for $15.95.
4. Laneige's overnight lip mask, a number one bestseller for very good, well-earned reasons! After a night with this on, you'll wake up to moisturized, hydrated lips that are softer than ever.
Promising reviews: "I’ve bought several of these. It’s popular with the teen crowd, so I am an outlier. At 51, I use this at night around my lips. Really softens the pinched look that can come with age. I like the scent, too! A little teeny, but I’ll take it." —EJF
Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in five scents).
5. A cult-favorite tightening cream from Sol de Janeiro, a scrumptiously hydrating body cream that also provides temporary skin tightening thanks to its caffeine-infused formula. Plus, reviewers say that the salted caramel and vanilla scent smells DIVINE.
Caffeine has a number of skincare benefits, including brightening and temporarily reducing the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite, if that's something you're looking to do! You can read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, non-sticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.
6. A Revlon hot air brush because the results this baby provides are the definition of magical. It'll turn your wet and tangled hair into a salon-level blowout. Trust me, it'll make ALL the difference when you're blow-drying your hair, have just showered and have to rush to work, or are just having a bad hair day. It works for all hair types, too!
The brush has special vents that allow air to flow so hair dries faster. Plus, it's quicker than using a dryer and then a flat iron or curling iron, which equals less heat damage. Reviewers with everything from thin and short to wavy and fine to thick and curly hair love this One-Step Brush and say it works great for their hair types!
Promising reviews: "I am 70 years old and have struggled with curly/frizzy hair all my life…until I bought this dryer. It straightens, smooths, gives volume to my hair, and makes styling a breeze! Highly recommend." —Loretta
"The minute I got done styling, I was so happy with the results. I recommend your hair be almost dry or dry for the best styling results. You can dry your hair when it's completely wet, but I have super fine, colored, 59-year-old hair, and when mine is almost dry or air-dried, I get the fullest, most beautiful shine that I barely have to apply hair spray after. Occasionally, I use a little mousse prior to drying, but it's not needed. I highly recommend giving this brush dryer a try....my hair is so happy...it grows fast, and it feels so great and soft and full!" —Kelly Howards
"I’m a 53-year-old NON-girlie-girl who hates styling my hair. I have very fine hair cut into a 'lob' that almost touches my clavicle [and] I could NEVER achieve that voluminous salon blowout look that sold me on this hairstyle in the first place!! That is until this impulse buy entered the scene. I bought it on a whim, and I’m SO glad I did!! I can blow dry and style my hair with ONE TOOL and I look like I just stepped out of the salon!! It only takes me about 15 minutes from start to finish! I can NOT say enough good things about this!!!" —cowboy
Get it from Amazon for $41.63+ (available in multiple colors and styles). If you've tried barrel-shaped hot air brushes before without success and have tighter curls or coils, you may want to try the paddle brush version, which reviewers with 3A–4C hair swear by.
7. A cruelty-free Essence lengthening mascara to get dramatically long lashes without the price of extensions or false strips. This bestseller has over 158,000 five-star reviews!
Promising review: "I am 68 years old and have been using makeup for 52 of those years. I have tried many mascaras over those years, from inexpensive to very expensive. I cannot say that I have ever been really happy with the results. I had reached the point where I thought that it does not matter the cost; they are pretty much all the same. This changed my mind. I put on two coats and it made my lashes look so thick. If I did not know better, I would think that I had on false eyelashes. I used baby shampoo, as I always do, and I always lather with the baby shampoo twice to remove the mascara, and it came off easily. I will look no more for a new mascara. I cannot imagine a mascara better than this." —Piaget
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8. A crème-to-powder waterproof eyeshadow stick that won't crease! It comes in bold mattes AND shimmering neutrals, making applying eye makeup the easiest part of your routine. Just glide, blend, and go! It even has a built-in smudger and a formula made with nourishing vitamin E and vitamin C.
Promising review: "I'm 52, with crepey eyelids, and they itch and water if a smidge of eye product gets in them. Powder shadow is a complete no-go! I just bought two of these, and I am so happy! After years of not wearing shadow, I am back in the game! It goes on creamy exactly where you put it. The smudger works beautifully and it stayed put all day with no creasing, no watery or itchiness. Didn't use any primer, just on clean, moisturized skin. Thank you! I will definitely be getting more colors!" —Tania Nicholson
Get it from Amazon for $16 (available in 46 shades).
9. A vegan nail-strengthening polish if your nails are constantly chipping, peeling, splitting, and could literally break with a snap of your fingers. This formula (which comes in clear or tinted shades!) is a low-maintenance way to strengthen weak nails. It can be used solo but works great as a base coat, too!
Promising review: "I rarely write product reviews, but I feel compelled to explain why this is a great product. I am an older man who has struggled with fingernail biting my entire life. OPI Nail Envy really helps! 1. It is true matte with a barely noticeable shine. I am old-fashioned and would never use a shiny polish. I have tried several other brands that claimed to be matte, but they all had a little shine. 2. OPI Nail Envy not only strengthens my nails — it accelerates the healing of my cuticles and skin around my cuticles. 3. IMPORTANT: Be aware of the formula! This is a vegan formula. There is another formula, OPI Nail Envy Original Formula. I tried some, and it triggered a severe allergic reaction on my cuticles and skin. I switched back to the Vegan formula, and it healed the skin quickly. I wish I had discovered this product 50 years ago. It would have prevented a lot of embarrassment about my nails." —Stephen Bell
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in clear and nine colors).
10. A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks for minimizing pores and hydrating your skin at fancy spa-level, but in way less time and at a much cheaper price. Reviewers are clearly obsessed, as they have over 5,400 5-star reviews.
Promising review: "At 60 years old I have tried SO MANY products...anything short of surgery to lift and tighten my face. Around the age of 57, my pores became larger and larger. I tried product after product and spent hundreds trying to find that fountain of youth. There is nothing like going into a store with salespeople younger than my grandchildren telling me what I'm doing 'wrong' with my skincare regime. They had never seen a wrinkle in their lives. I thought I would give this face mask a shot. I mean, what did I have to lose? Immediate results! I couldn't believe it! My pores were small; my face was different...and in a good way..lol. I can't believe my skin looks so good. I'm so excited. I had to write a review. I don't think you'll be sorry if you decide to try this. I know I sure wasn't!" —Judi Bragg
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $24.