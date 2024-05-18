41 Beauty Items Reviewers Over Fifty Are Obsessed With

The brush has special vents that allow air to flow so hair dries faster. Plus, it's quicker than using a dryer and then a flat iron or curling iron, which equals less heat damage. Reviewers with everything from thin and short to wavy and fine to thick and curly hair love this One-Step Brush and say it works great for their hair types!

Promising reviews: "I am 70 years old and have struggled with curly/frizzy hair all my life…until I bought this dryer. It straightens, smooths, gives volume to my hair, and makes styling a breeze! Highly recommend." —Loretta

"The minute I got done styling, I was so happy with the results. I recommend your hair be almost dry or dry for the best styling results. You can dry your hair when it's completely wet, but I have super fine, colored, 59-year-old hair, and when mine is almost dry or air-dried, I get the fullest, most beautiful shine that I barely have to apply hair spray after. Occasionally, I use a little mousse prior to drying, but it's not needed. I highly recommend giving this brush dryer a try....my hair is so happy...it grows fast, and it feels so great and soft and full!" —Kelly Howards

"I’m a 53-year-old NON-girlie-girl who hates styling my hair. I have very fine hair cut into a 'lob' that almost touches my clavicle [and] I could NEVER achieve that voluminous salon blowout look that sold me on this hairstyle in the first place!! That is until this impulse buy entered the scene. I bought it on a whim, and I’m SO glad I did!! I can blow dry and style my hair with ONE TOOL and I look like I just stepped out of the salon!! It only takes me about 15 minutes from start to finish! I can NOT say enough good things about this!!!" —cowboy

Get it from Amazon for $41.63+ (available in multiple colors and styles). If you've tried barrel-shaped hot air brushes before without success and have tighter curls or coils, you may want to try the paddle brush version, which reviewers with 3A–4C hair swear by.