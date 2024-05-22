25 Things To Buy During Memorial Day Weekend That'll Make Your Home Look Straight Out Of A Magazine

Check out a TikTok of the solar lights in action.



Promising review: "To say I love these lights would be a understatement. They’re easy to hang, great looking, bright, and they work amazingly!!! On a sunny day, these lights charge enough to stay on from sunset to sunrise. Yep! That’s right! They’re still on until sunrise. These are the only brand of solar lights that I’ve ever purchased that last that long (and I’ve gone through more than my share of solar light.). These are DEFINITELY worth the price. You won’t be disappointed!! Btw — this is the fourth set I purchased; I love them that much. The first set I purchased is over a year old and they’re still working as well as they did on day one." —Josie Elliot-Goforth

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (originally $47.99; available in two lengths).