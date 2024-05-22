BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    25 Things To Buy During Memorial Day Weekend That'll Make Your Home Look Straight Out Of A Magazine

    Brag-worthy deals for furniture, decor, and organization items that'll take your home to a stunning new level.

    Amanda Davis
    by Amanda Davis

    BuzzFeed Staff

    • A quilted chenille floor pillow up to 33% off worthy of three-digit prices, but surprise! These stunning cushions are under $40 bucks. They're a must for any small homes without room for giant seating furniture or for anyone who just loves to relax on a good floor fort.

    • A faux fur rug up to 47% off! Reviewers also drape it over chairs, ottomans, and couches for an extra touch of luxury.

    1. A set of corduroy pillow covers up to 49% off to easily add some stylish texture to your couch, bed, and accent chairs.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Luxurious and great quality. So freaking soft we keep petting the pillow. Having the zipper in the middle made it much easier to stuff the big pillow in this case vs others with the zipper on one end. The color is an exact match of the picture. Fabric is sturdy and thick, NO weird smell which is always a bonus." —C Henderson

    Get it from Amazon for $12.74+ (originally $24.99; available in six sizes and 29 colors).

    Grab a set of pillow inserts, too if you need it!

    2. A set of shatterproof solar-powered outdoor lights for 48% off to add some whimsy to your backyard space without using up your electricity. Reviewers are especially impressed by how weatherproof these are, and how they continue to perform over time! 

    Image of the clear lightbulbs strung on the patio during the day
    Image of the same lightbuibs glowing at night
    www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the solar lights in action. 

    Promising review: "To say I love these lights would be a understatement. They’re easy to hang, great looking, bright, and they work amazingly!!! On a sunny day, these lights charge enough to stay on from sunset to sunrise. Yep! That’s right! They’re still on until sunrise. These are the only brand of solar lights that I’ve ever purchased that last that long (and I’ve gone through more than my share of solar light.). These are DEFINITELY worth the price. You won’t be disappointed!! Btw — this is the fourth set I purchased; I love them that much. The first set I purchased is over a year old and they’re still working as well as they did on day one." —Josie Elliot-Goforth

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (originally $47.99; available in two lengths).

    3. A faux fur rug up to 47% off! Reviewers also drape it over chairs, ottomans, and couches for an extra touch of luxury.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The perfect little accent rug. This looks fabulous beside my guest bed. It helps tie in everything and cozies the room up. It is so soft!" —Kerry Saffles

    Get it from Amazon for $14.24+ (originally $26.99; available in 13 sizes and 22 colors).

    4. A stunning cordless table lamp for 57% off that deserves to be shown off to family and friends. It features three different color modes *and* it's rechargeable, so you don't have to look at ugly cords 24/7!

    Crystal lamp beside beauty products including Jo Malone and Dior on a vanity shelf with a Mickey Mouse art piece in the background
    amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (originally $22.99; available in five styles).

    5. A quilted chenille floor pillow up to 33% off worthy of three-digit prices, but surprise! These stunning cushions are under $40 bucks. They're a must for any small homes without room for giant seating furniture or for anyone who just loves to relax on a good floor fort.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This comes just as pictured and described. It is comfortable and looks luxurious. It's great for floor seating." —AKhan

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (originally $44.99; available in seven colors).

    6. A soft, double knit throw blanket up to 41% off for more than just a swaddle to nestle into before diving into a good book. It's also an ideal accessory to drape on your couch or oversized chair.

    Assorted knit blankets stacked on a chair for home decoration
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is a super soft throw! It is instant warmth when you get under it and it is heavier than a cheaper-made throw. My kids and I love it!" —Kerry

    Get it from Wayfair for $67.99+ (originally $114.99; available in nine colors).

    7. Or a ridiculously plush blanket for 20% off. It'll keep warm while bingeing your favorite shows and also use as decor because it's just that dang cute.

    A checkered blanket with a soft, textured appearance is draped over a beige sofa with a cream pillow, next to a window with sheer curtains
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now, and it has maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy

    Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (originally $39.99; available in 35 styles and four sizes). 

    8. A Wi-Fi–connected Roomba for 35% off because to be magazine-worthy, you've got to be clean! This vacuum will do some tidying while you're doing more important things (like watching TV or scrolling TikTok). Plus, it'll work on multiple floor surfaces, like hardwood and carpet.

    the roomba
    Amazon

    It runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.

    Promising review: "I am not sure how I did without one before. My house is not big, so it does the whole house except for two rooms that I close off in a little over one hour. I can run it as often as I want and it goes over my throw rugs, and my rug under my dinning room table. I especially love it for my laminate and tile floors." —Cherry

    Get it from Amazon for $179.99 (originally $274.99).

    9. And a TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner for 20% off for knocking out pet stains, spills, and more — without having to waste a lot of your valuable storage space.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Yup, saw it on TikTok and had to buy it. My car's upholstery was so dirty from my dogs and years of NOT getting it deep cleaned. This is a game changer. I should've taken a before and after because it was awesome. Not to mention how satisfying it is seeing the dirty water get sucked back into the tank. Easy to prep. Easy to use. Easy to clean. I definitely recommend. This will be perfect for other things in the house as well because if it can tackle MY car with two big dogs, it's gold." —Taylor L.

    Get it from Amazon for $98.59 (originally $123.59).

    10. An app-controlled floor lamp for 40% off that'll allow you to choose your room's vibe. It has a rainbow array of color options (yes, including white!), and can be synced up to music and movies, too.

    a reviewer&#x27;s with bed, headboard, side tables, lamps, and a bench at the foot of the bed, all illuminated in purple light
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These lamps... have completely blown me out of the water!! From quality to set up to actual light, these have to be the BEST DESIGNED LAMPS EVER!!! I'm not kidding, the customization will absolutely blow your mind. I have them connected to WiFi and set up to work with Alexa. I have them both set on a timer to come on with different 'scenes' and color schemes for different times of the day and different days of the week. I absolutely LOVE the ambiance they create, ESPECIALLY at night when I want some light but don't want the bright in-your-face blaze of the daylight 70 watt bulbs I have in my ceiling fan and my other lamps. These really set the scene for sunset, bedtime, and beyond! I also have the wakeup timer enabled which makes them slowly start to come on gradually about 10 minutes prior to my alarm going on to mimic a gentle sunrise. It's PERFECTION! I seriously want to buy two more now for my living room!

    If you're shopping for customizable smart lamps that create ambient light for any situation, you owe it to yourself to buy these or at least give them a serious look. I defy you to find better! And I'm really hard to impress when it comes to home gadgets like this." —Kelly

    11. A large circle mirror for 51% off to instantly elevate your space with a focal contemporary statement piece.

    Bathroom scene with a round mirror framed by golden beads, a white pedestal sink, towel ring with white towel, soap dispenser, tissue box, and wall art
    Aditi / Wayfair

    Promising review: "As an interior designer, I chose this gorgeous mirror for a client's powder room. It not only looked extremely stunning but also brought a lot of character to the whole space. I would buy it again for another client when I am doing a GLAM-themed decor. This is a MUST BUY!" —Aditi

    Get it from Wayfair for $106.70 (originally $219.99; available in two sizes and four colors).

    12. flower petal-shaped velvet chair for up to 64% off so you can take "sitting pretty" as literally as possible. Reviewers love that the set up was a total breeze, and that the chair is even comfier than it looks. 

    Modern pink accent chair with gold legs
    A green accent chair with gold legs in a bedroom setting next to a white nightstand
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This chair surprised me! The chair is much more lush and sturdy than I expected and has some nice weight to it! All you do it attach the legs to the top portion and done. Super easy to assemble and very comfy. Looks like it could be from a high-end company. Great find!" —Jordan

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (originally $109.99; available in seven styles). 

    13. An Our Place dinnerware set for $65 off complete with all the starting essentials to be the best dinner party host ever: four salad plates, four dinner plates, and four shallow dinner bowls!

    Our Place

    Get it from Our Place for $165 (originally $230; available in four colors).

    14. U-shaped shelf organizer for 30% off to help you get those spices in order... or whatever else is currently shoved haphazardly in your pantry or cabinet. Best of all, you'll actually be able to find the one you need without digging around now!

    A reviewer's assorted spices and seasonings neatly organized in labeled glass jars on pantry shelves
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Product is perfect for what I need it to do. Fits just right, is more than sturdy enough, and has made my absolutely nightmarish spice cabinet look awesome. No more duplicate spices going bad in the back of the cabinet! It’s not at all difficult to assemble. Watch the assembly videos (they’re short) before you start opening the parts bags. Otherwise, it’s easy to get intimidated by all of the extra pieces." —Congaree

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (originally $39.95).

    15. Victorian-style metal bed frame up to 50% off — an essential piece of furniture in a style that you'll never get tired of. This timeless piece will have you dreaming of all the antique decor you plan to match with it!

    A neatly made metal-frame single bed with a white comforter, two storage boxes underneath, and a wooden nightstand with a lamp and flowers in a modern, sunlit bedroom
    A bedroom with a metal-framed bed featuring white bedding and pillows, a nightstand with a lamp, and a decorative plant next to the bed. The room has a serene and modern aesthetic
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a great bed frame! Sturdy, stable, and pretty! Just what I’ve been searching for. I’ve had it for roughly three months, and it's held up quite nicely. It is currently holding about 683 lbs not including the mattress... I definitely recommend if you’re in the market for a bed frame." —Melanie

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (originally $79.99; available in six sizes and six colors). 

    16. A four-piece satin bedsheet set for 37% off to ensure you sleep in a cooling, silky soft environment every single night. It comes in tons of colors, too!

    Bed with white striped bedding set, two pillows, and a wooden headboard. A small table with a plant is seen beside the bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love these sheets. I often get hot at night, as I am basically a walking space heater, and using cotton sheets just makes it more sweaty and hot. With these sheets, however? They are cool to the touch, and so smooth that you can't help but immediately fall comfortable. If it's any indication, staying the night after I got the sheets, my girlfriend said she needed a set of her own." —Barak H.

    Get it from Amazon for $22.95+ (originally $37.95; available in four sizes and 28 colors).

    17. A set of dried flowers and pampas up to 49% off to fill those empty vases in your home with HGTV-worthy decor.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "These were exactly what I was looking for. They came excellently packaged and were so beautiful. I was very impressed with the quantity for the price. Highly recommend." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $14.38+ (originally $25.98; available in three sizes and six colors).

    18. Bestselling linen blend curtains for 40% off for anyone who likes the sunshine to seep through just a little bit. Reviewers rave about how luxurious they feel and how beautiful they are in person!

    Light-colored curtains hang on a window with a gold rod. A plush armchair is on the right. The image is used in a shopping article
    Anthropologie

    Get it from Anthropologie for $99.95+ (originally $118; available in four sizes).

    19. A three-piece outdoor conversation set for 55% off in case your old plastic set is looking a little too worse for wear.

    Two wooden patio chairs with dark cushions flank a small matching table holding a vase of sunflowers and a teacup, set against a brick wall with a shuttered window
    Target

    Promising review: "I like that they have bounce/lean to them — gives extra comfort." —Tanya

    Get it from Target for $142.99 (originally $319.99). 

    20. A full-length mirror for 37% off that'll create an illusion of a larger space, which makes it a great choice for small spaces. This mirror can lean against a wall, be hung, or stand free.

    the standing mirror leaning against a wall
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "High quality, no distortion, and very stable stand. Matched perfectly with the arched mirrors I ordered from the same brand through Wayfair." —Samantha

    Get it from Wayfair for $70.99 (originally $111.99+; available in four sizes and two finishes).

    21. A storage basket up to 31% off to stylishly hold throw blankets in the living room, shoes by the entryway, laundry, toys, and so much more.

    A cozy playroom with toys including a large woven storage basket packed with stuffed animals, wooden cars, a xylophone, and a toy kitchen in the background
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Beautiful and functional. I love this as an alternative to other storage bins. It’s so pretty and holds a lot. I’m using these by the fireplace to hold our blankets." —gwen johnson

    Get it from Amazon for $24.29+ (originally $34.99; available in three sizes and six colors).

    22. A gorgeous sideboard for 61% off where you can stash all sorts of off-season items like Christmas cookie plates and things you only use when you're hosting a crowd.

    A modern sideboard with three arched wicker-front cabinets, a table lamp, a round mirror, stacked books, two drinking glasses, a flower vase, and a window in the background
    Wayfair

    Get it from Wayfair for $379.99 (originally $979.90).

    23. A bamboo arm rest table for 48% off that'll conveniently hold your snacks, TV remotes, and tablet, cell phone, or Kindle (in a sturdy rotating holder, might I add). This will keep your floors clear of clutter. It's the perfect solution for small spaces!

    A tablet on a wooden tray table displaying apps next to a glass of orange juice, a plate with a slice of cake, and orange slices. The tray is placed on a sofa
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a wonderful armchair or couch table! It is very well made and stays in place. The table arms clamp snuggly to the chair and it stays level. The phone holder rotates for viewing. There is cork on the bottom of the tray to prevent slipping. It easily wipes clean. My husband tried mine and he immediately ordered one for his chair. I would definitely recommend this table." —Beth

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (originally $49.99; available in two sizes and six colors).

    24. A dimmable floor lamp up to 40% off for a unique way to add some extra ambiance to the corners of your home. The stunningly detailed design is an instant compliment magnet!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Three LED bulbs are included!

    Promising review: "The perfect lamp to tie in vintage style. The Dimmable Industrial Floor Lamp for the bedroom is like the superhero of home lighting. Assembling it was a breeze...You literally just twist it together!! ...In terms of size, it's the Goldilocks of lamps – not too tall, not too short, just perfect. It fits snugly next to my bed, providing the ideal amount of light for late-night reading or setting the mood for a cozy evening in. But wait, there's more! The dimmable feature is where this lamp really shines. It's like having a magic wand that lets you control the lighting mood with a simple touch. Whether you want a romantic atmosphere or a bright spotlight for your work-from-home setup, this lamp has your back. And the best part? It looks like it belongs in a high-end designer magazine but doesn't come with the hefty price tag. It's the kind of lamp that makes your friends ask, 'Where did you get that?' with a hint of envy. [This] lamp is the ultimate combination of style, functionality, and affordability. It's a must-have for anyone who wants to add a touch of glamour to their bedroom." —boujee budget baddie

    Get it from Amazon for $59.98+ (originally $99+; available in seven colors).

    25. A comfortable sectional couch for up to 48% off that comes in tons of fab colors, and in both gorgeous velvet and cozy polyester materials. Just imagine having a movie night on this beaut!

    the green couch in a reviewer&#x27;s living room
    Rachel Wayfair Customer / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am extremely pleased with these sofas. I love to have a place where my grown boys can put their feet up, and these are perfect and less bulky than recliners. The [velvet] fabric cleans easily, as we have found out with our toddler. Cushions are firm — which is how I like it. I’ve slept on these when we have company and am SO comfortable!! I get compliments all the time. Fantastic purchase!" —Catherine

    Get it from Wayfair for $1,030+ (originally $2,000; available in 11 colors and two fabrics). 

    26. A mid-century bookshelf for 25% off complete with bottom-drawer storage and four-tiered shelves to display your favorite books, decor, and knick-knacks.

    Bookshelf with colorful books arranged by color, various decor items, storage baskets with office supplies, and a magazine on a chair
    West Elm

    Get it from West Elm for $599+ (originally $799+; available in two colors and a wider size). 

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.