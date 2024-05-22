25 Things To Buy During Memorial Day Weekend That'll Make Your Home Look Straight Out Of A Magazine

Popular products from this list
A quilted chenille floor pillow up to 33% off worthy of three-digit prices, but surprise! These stunning cushions are under $40 bucks. They're a must for any small homes without room for giant seating furniture or for anyone who just loves to relax on a good floor fort.
1. A set of corduroy pillow covers up to 49% off to easily add some stylish texture to your couch, bed, and accent chairs.
2. A set of shatterproof solar-powered outdoor lights for 48% off to add some whimsy to your backyard space without using up your electricity. Reviewers are especially impressed by how weatherproof these are, and how they continue to perform over time!
Check out a TikTok of the solar lights in action.
Promising review: "To say I love these lights would be a understatement. They’re easy to hang, great looking, bright, and they work amazingly!!! On a sunny day, these lights charge enough to stay on from sunset to sunrise. Yep! That’s right! They’re still on until sunrise. These are the only brand of solar lights that I’ve ever purchased that last that long (and I’ve gone through more than my share of solar light.). These are DEFINITELY worth the price. You won’t be disappointed!! Btw — this is the fourth set I purchased; I love them that much. The first set I purchased is over a year old and they’re still working as well as they did on day one." —Josie Elliot-Goforth
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (originally $47.99; available in two lengths).
3. A faux fur rug up to 47% off! Reviewers also drape it over chairs, ottomans, and couches for an extra touch of luxury.
4. A stunning cordless table lamp for 57% off that deserves to be shown off to family and friends. It features three different color modes *and* it's rechargeable, so you don't have to look at ugly cords 24/7!
6. A soft, double knit throw blanket up to 41% off for more than just a swaddle to nestle into before diving into a good book. It's also an ideal accessory to drape on your couch or oversized chair.
7. Or a ridiculously plush blanket for 20% off. It'll keep warm while bingeing your favorite shows and also use as decor because it's just that dang cute.
8. A Wi-Fi–connected Roomba for 35% off because to be magazine-worthy, you've got to be clean! This vacuum will do some tidying while you're doing more important things (like watching TV or scrolling TikTok). Plus, it'll work on multiple floor surfaces, like hardwood and carpet.
9. And a TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner for 20% off for knocking out pet stains, spills, and more — without having to waste a lot of your valuable storage space.
10. An app-controlled floor lamp for 40% off that'll allow you to choose your room's vibe. It has a rainbow array of color options (yes, including white!), and can be synced up to music and movies, too.
11. A large circle mirror for 51% off to instantly elevate your space with a focal contemporary statement piece.
12. A flower petal-shaped velvet chair for up to 64% off so you can take "sitting pretty" as literally as possible. Reviewers love that the set up was a total breeze, and that the chair is even comfier than it looks.
Promising review: "This chair surprised me! The chair is much more lush and sturdy than I expected and has some nice weight to it! All you do it attach the legs to the top portion and done. Super easy to assemble and very comfy. Looks like it could be from a high-end company. Great find!" —Jordan
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (originally $109.99; available in seven styles).
13. An Our Place dinnerware set for $65 off complete with all the starting essentials to be the best dinner party host ever: four salad plates, four dinner plates, and four shallow dinner bowls!
14. A U-shaped shelf organizer for 30% off to help you get those spices in order... or whatever else is currently shoved haphazardly in your pantry or cabinet. Best of all, you'll actually be able to find the one you need without digging around now!
Promising review: "Product is perfect for what I need it to do. Fits just right, is more than sturdy enough, and has made my absolutely nightmarish spice cabinet look awesome. No more duplicate spices going bad in the back of the cabinet! It’s not at all difficult to assemble. Watch the assembly videos (they’re short) before you start opening the parts bags. Otherwise, it’s easy to get intimidated by all of the extra pieces." —Congaree
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (originally $39.95).
15. A Victorian-style metal bed frame up to 50% off — an essential piece of furniture in a style that you'll never get tired of. This timeless piece will have you dreaming of all the antique decor you plan to match with it!
Promising review: "This is a great bed frame! Sturdy, stable, and pretty! Just what I’ve been searching for. I’ve had it for roughly three months, and it's held up quite nicely. It is currently holding about 683 lbs not including the mattress... I definitely recommend if you’re in the market for a bed frame." —Melanie
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (originally $79.99; available in six sizes and six colors).
16. A four-piece satin bedsheet set for 37% off to ensure you sleep in a cooling, silky soft environment every single night. It comes in tons of colors, too!
17. A set of dried flowers and pampas up to 49% off to fill those empty vases in your home with HGTV-worthy decor.
18. Bestselling linen blend curtains for 40% off for anyone who likes the sunshine to seep through just a little bit. Reviewers rave about how luxurious they feel and how beautiful they are in person!
19. A three-piece outdoor conversation set for 55% off in case your old plastic set is looking a little too worse for wear.
20. A full-length mirror for 37% off that'll create an illusion of a larger space, which makes it a great choice for small spaces. This mirror can lean against a wall, be hung, or stand free.
21. A storage basket up to 31% off to stylishly hold throw blankets in the living room, shoes by the entryway, laundry, toys, and so much more.
22. A gorgeous sideboard for 61% off where you can stash all sorts of off-season items like Christmas cookie plates and things you only use when you're hosting a crowd.
23. A bamboo arm rest table for 48% off that'll conveniently hold your snacks, TV remotes, and tablet, cell phone, or Kindle (in a sturdy rotating holder, might I add). This will keep your floors clear of clutter. It's the perfect solution for small spaces!
24. A dimmable floor lamp up to 40% off for a unique way to add some extra ambiance to the corners of your home. The stunningly detailed design is an instant compliment magnet!
25. A comfortable sectional couch for up to 48% off that comes in tons of fab colors, and in both gorgeous velvet and cozy polyester materials. Just imagine having a movie night on this beaut!
26. A mid-century bookshelf for 25% off complete with bottom-drawer storage and four-tiered shelves to display your favorite books, decor, and knick-knacks.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.