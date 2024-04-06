BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    30 Walmart Dresses That Are Sure To Become *That Dress* In Your Closet

    Aka the dress everyone wants to know where you got it from and how soon they can get one too.

    Alyshia Hull
    by Alyshia Hull

    BuzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A long-sleeve, plissé midi dress to keep you both comfy and warm. Anytime you're heading out with friends, or to dinner you'll reach for this baby.

    Model in a long-sleeve V-neck dress and black boots, facing the camera
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Very pretty dress. Comfortable yet elegant. Runs a little large but beautiful." —Jessica

    Price: $19.98 (originally $24.98; available in sizes 0X–4X and four colors)  

    2. A short-sleeve dress that'll look great with a warm jacket or without, *sooo* no matter the season, you will get tons of use out of it.

    Model in a floral print mid-length dress with short sleeves and a slit, paired with wedge sandals
    Walmart

    Promising review: " I love everything about this dress! I like the fit and fabric print!" —Rosalba

    Price: $15.98 (available in sizes S–3XL and two colors)  

    3. A long-sleeve wrap dress with ruffles, ideal for pairing with sneakers or booties for a stylish, casual look. This versatile piece effortlessly transitions from day to night, making it a must-have addition to your wardrobe rotation.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "This dress has an incredible fall, fits very well and looks beautiful." —GIANA

    Price: $19.96 (available in sizes S–XXL and in four colors)

    4. An A-line, button-up denim dress perfect for frolicking among the spring time flowers as only a cottage-core enthusiast like you can do.

    Model in a white t-shirt under a pink buttoned dress with a belt, suitable for a casual shopping style
    Walmart

    Price: $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and seven colors)  

    5. A long-sleeve floral dress offering both style and functionality with its adorable puff sleeves, cinched waist, and, wait for it....pockets!

    model in a floral print dress with long sleeves and a tie waist
    Walmart

    Promising review: "The quality of the fabric, the color and print, and the design are perfection." —Annika

    Price: $28 (available in sizes XS–3XL and two colors)

    6. A mock-neck midi dress because Barbiecore is more than just a phase. It's a lifestyle, baby.

    Model wearing a sleeveless, turtleneck knee-length dress standing against a plain backdrop
    Walmart

    Price: $18.73+ (originally $25; available in sizes S–XL and also in black)  

    7. A skater dress perfect for wearing with sneakers and beneath a sleek leather jacket. Or with a pair of fuzzy booties when you're just relaxing in the backyard. However you pair it, you'll be sure to get compliments wherever you go.

    Model in a knee-length patterned dress with long sleeves and black shoes. Ideal for casual outings
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I just tried this dress on and I'm so excited to be able to dress this up and down with so many different combinations. I love the material and the length is perfect for me." —Susan

    Price: $19.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL and eight colors)

    8. A maxi dress with an off-the-shoulder design that gives off the perfect warm-weather charm. Wear it to elevate your beachside look or as the perfect backyard BBQ accessory.

    Model in a fashionable maternity dress with an off-shoulder design and side slit
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This dress is beautiful and the material is light and soft. The size fits perfectly." —Dinples

    Price: $26.70 (available in sizes 1X–3X and nine colors)

    9. A cardigan dress set so you can be comfy and effortlessly chic wherever you go.

    Model in a striped button-up dress and heeled sandals, smiling, with a white background. Ideal for a casual outing
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Super soft and comfy, I used it as a maternity dress but it looked super cute when I wasn't pregnant as well. It stretches nicely to accommodate being pregnant but holds its shape and wasn't stretched out post pregnancy." —Jade

    Price: $26.62 (originally $37.23; available in sizes XS–XXL and in three colors)    

    10. A cotton tiered dress because you wanna look cute on your brunch date but be comfortable, too. This lightweight dress is about to be your new go-to. Hello, new favorite outfit!

    Model in a sleeveless eyelet dress with a crossbody bag, posing for a shopping article
    Walmart

    Price: $24.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in two colors)  

    11. A slip dress perfect for any fancy event you might have coming up. This *sweet* look offers an effortlessly cool style sure to turn heads wherever you are.

    model smiles wearing a black midi dress and strappy sandals
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Seriously so cute! The perfect throw on and go dress!!" —Heather

    Price: $19 (available in sizes XS–5X and in three colors)

    12. A cutout mini dress allowing you to rock an LBD during the unpredictable weather of springtime. Will it rain? Will it feel like a million degrees? Hard to say but this baby can handle it all.

    Model in a black long-sleeve dress with a cut-out neckline and ankle strap heels
    Walmart

    Price: $16.16 (available in sizes XS–3X)  

    13. A glam pleated maternity dress with a V-neck and an empire waistline for a comfortable fit, that has room to grow.

    Model in metallic pleated maternity dress with black tights and heels
    Walmart

    Price: $7.31+ (originally $26.98; available in sizes S–XXL and also in black)  

    14. A button-front dress that'll become the one thing you want to slip onto your body every single morning. Bonus: POCKETS!

    Two models wearing floral and polka dot teal midi dresses with short sleeves, paired with sandals
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love everything about this dress. The fit, the color, and the nice fabric....not thin and clingy. Will probably buy another one in another color." –guinie

    Price: $32.28+ (available in sizes S–6X and in 28 colors)

    15. A two-piece sweater dress set perfect for those days where you have to go into the office but you simply can't wear slacks for the fifth day in a row.

    Model in a turtleneck ribbed dress with ruffle detail
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I bought this dress for a trip to a warmer climate coming home to cold. It's nice to be able to take off/put on the shrug. I received compliments on it from the flight attendants. What I disliked was that the bottom of the shrug is totally open. Since I sew, I decided to sew it closed on the length of the arm and it's perfect now." —Zee

    Price: $32.09 (available in sizes M–XL and six colors)  

    16. A classic, fit and flare maternity dress both *soo* cute and comfy, you might even choose to wear it long after the baby is born.

    Model in a black knee-length dress with long sleeves, standing and smiling
    Walmart

    Promising reviews: "Nice dress and easy to wear. It's sizing runs just slightly small." —Dana

    "I bought this in wine and it's a very lovely color. Perfect for the Christmas season and beyond. Comfortable quality fabric, I'm 5'2" this comes down to mid-calf. Wore to my virtual bridal shower with a cute scarf. It is not form-fitting at all anywhere... It fits really well, is super comfortable and modest which is mostly what I was looking for." —Joanne

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and four colors)

    17. A sweater dress so chic everyone will be surprised you got it from your local Walmart. The long sleeves are designed to keep you warm on cooler days, while the length of the dress hits just above the knee for a sweet and sophisticated look.

    Model wearing a mid-length dress with a front tie detail
    Walmart

    Price: $40.99 (available in sizes S–XL and four colors)  

    18. A sleek LBD you'll wear on so many nights out your friends will wonder if you in fact threw away every other going-out 'fit you had.

    Model in a black midi dress with feather detailing on the neckline, smiling. Suitable for cocktail attire shopping
    Walmart

    Price: $14.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL)  

    19. A sweater wrap dress with the cutest polka-dot detailing on the sleeves for something that's trendy and still unique to your style.

    model in a belted gray dress with sheer dotted sleeves, looking at the camera
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This is such a cute dress. I can hardly wait to wear it!" – Rebecca

    Price: $30.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in four colors)  

    20. A fancy midi dress if you have about 10 + 200 weddings coming up this spring and summer. Cute, elegant, and a gorg color.

    Model in a blue mid-length dress with a v-neck, short sleeves, and belt detail, holding a purse, suitable for shopping
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I ordered this dress just to have a dress to wear to special occasions and it is so comfortable and the color in person is just beautiful!" —Brittany

    Price: $19.95 (available in sizes S–5XL and four colors)

    21. A cutout maxi dress great for making a bold fashion statement at brunch or the beach.

    model in patterned red midi dress with long sleeves and V-neckline, standing with hands on hips
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Absolutely wonderful would buy 10 more if they had in different colors!!" —Michaelene

    Price: $19.80 (originally $34; available in sizes XS–5X and three colors)

    22. A mini dress with an oh-so-sweet collar, and a tie at the waist for extra style and texture. 'Nuff said.

    model in a chic, belted blue dress with sleek sandals, posing for a fashion look
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This dress is a fun addition to my Spring wardrobe. It's light, feminine, and flirty. I'm 5'7 195 lbs and the L (12–14) fits perfectly. The adjustable tie waist allows you gather as little or as much as you want for a snatched look. The skirt (albeit a little short) lays nicely on my curvy bottom." —Shanita

    Price: $28 (available in sizes XS–XL and in two colors)  

    23. A fit and flare dress because everyone deserves a cute mini for the changing seasons. Pair it with booties for a chic look or dress it down with sneakers for effortless style.

    model in the purple dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This dress was cuter in person. Absolutely looks designer. Can't wait to wear with my thigh high boots and a blazer!!!! So glad I got this dress!!!!" —charlotte

    Price: $21 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in three colors)

    24. A satin halter dress that'll makes the perfect out-to-dinner or wedding guest dress you'll reach for during the warmer months.

    model wearinng a floral halter neck dress with a mid-calf hemline, paired with strappy heels
    Walmart

    Price: $24.98 (available in sizes XS–4X and in three colors)   

    25. A V-neck dress boasting a delightful floral print because you know what they say about florals for spring — groundbreaking. It's effortlessly elegant and certainly a gown you'll grab again and again.

    Model in a floral wrap dress standing against a white background
    Walmart

    Promising review: "My dress was amazing! I wore it to my sister's wedding, and I got so many compliments! It fits well and true to size. The material is quality and laced underneath with a slip." —Andria

    Price: $36.88 (originally $49.98; available in sizes S–XL and in seven colors)

    26. A denim dress if you love the Canadian tuxedo look but want to take it to the next level. This is denim from head to toe and even better, you simply pull it over your head and you're ready to go.

    model in a mid-length sleeveless dress with floral patterns, paired with simple sandals
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This dress is wonderful! 100% cotton. Plenty of fabric in the skirt, so perfect for flowy twirls. (If you know you know) I love the long length. I'm seriously considering ordering another for when this one wears out. Dresses of similar make that are 100% cotton are twice as expensive anywhere else I've looked. At first, I though the fabric was a little thin but I've changed my mind. It will be perfect for all year including summer. I bought this in both colors and would do it again." —Becca

    Price: $26.98 (available in sizes XS–4X and in three colors)

    27. An above-the-knee dress perfect for showcasing your playful yet sophisticated style. (Oh, and it's Wednesday Adams approved!)

    Model in a navy dress with white collar and cuffs, paired with black heels
    Walmart

    Price$34.49 (available in sizes 1X–4X and three colors)     

    28. A V-neck dress in satin that makes for the ultimate symbol of chic elegance, guaranteeing you'll turn heads at any event.

    Model wearing a sleeveless, mid-length v-neck dress and strappy sandals
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This is a beautiful, nice-weight satin, not thin. Can be dressed casually or dressy. I am planning on wearing it with a pink satin blazer for dressy and a denim jacket for casual. So happy I got it!" —Sandy

    Price: $34 (available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)

    29. A stylish quarter-sleeve swing dress with a crisscross neckline and functional pockets. Need I say more?

    Model in a green dress with a crisscross neckline and three-quarter sleeves, smiling at the camera
    Walmart

    Price: $30.59 (available in sizes S–3XL and eight colors)  

    30. A green dress because it's practically guaranteed to make all your friends want to know where the heck you got it and when they can get their hands on one. Walmart, baby!

    model in a casual green knee-length dress with ruffled hem and tie at neckline
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Nice quality for the price. Great fit and color in picture is the same as in person. I would buy again in another color." —Liz

    Price: $29.99 (originally $35.99; available in sizes XS–XL and 22 other colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.