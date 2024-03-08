20 Stylish Spring Shoes From Target You’ll Immediately Want To Wear

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of Chelsea rainboots perfect for springtime showers. These sleek, comfy boots not only keep your feet dry but also elevate your style game on dreary days.
2. A pair of slide sandals so versatile, you can wear them to casual outings and relaxed gatherings with friends and family. These slip-on shoes will be your go-to choice when it's warm outside.
3. Or! A pair of comfy sandals to wear when you're not feeling boots or sneakers. These are great for gardening, errands, or simply lounging in your yard. (Also, they come in springy colors, allowing you to match them with your favorite capris and tees.)
4. A slip-on sneaker with a breathable knit design to keep your feet feeling fresh all day long. To top it off, these sneaks offer built-in arch support and are great for any occasion, including running errands, or a day at the office.
5. A pair of pointed toe flats to get you excited for warmer days. From brunch dates to garden parties, these flats are the ultimate statement piece for any occasion. Who says you can't wear floral patterns in spring?
6. A pair of mule heels with a chic strap and fashionable 2.25-inch block heel. These heels can effortlessly elevate your springtime dresses with style and comfort.
7. A pair of braided mule sandals that scream "SPRING IS HERE." With their easy-to-wear design and chic charm, they're a go-to for lounging poolside or exploring sunny streets.
8. A pair of pink sandals with Barbie vibes — whether you're wearing a pair of jeans and blouse *or* a cute mini skirt, they'll score you so many compliments.
9. A pair of square-toe heels that come with an oh-so-cute strap, perfect for adding a little charm to your spring wardrobe. Wear them with flowy dresses or cropped jeans.
10. A pair of suede-like booties great for adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit. No matter the occasion, these shoes are for you.
11. A pair of Chelsea boots with a three-inch heel, the perfect blend of style and cuteness for stepping into springtime elegance.
12. A pair of ruffled booties for adding a playful twist to any plain outfit. These chic shoes are perfect for strolling through the park or meeting your friends for brunch. Rock them with your favorite jeans or with a knee-length dress.
13. A pair of slip-on slippers, because let's be real, springtime doesn't always deliver the sunniest days. These cozy shoes are ideal for both lounging and for when you're on the go.
14. A pair of sparkly boots to dress up your entire outfit from head to toe — instead of wearing a monochromatic shoe, you can slip into these babies for your next night out.
15. A pair of over-the-knee boots featuring a stylish block heel adorned with a ribbon tie. These boots will be both your ultimate statement piece and the shoes you grab immediately if you don't want to wear sandals.
16. A pair of floral strap sandals because your closet has too many winter shoes and it's time to switch them out. They also have an open-toe design, so your feet can breathe if it's a warm day.
17. A pair of braided sandals with endless outfit possibilities. Whether you're strolling along the beach or running errands in the city, these slide-on's are sure to become your go-to footwear choice this season.
18. A pair of cushiony Reebok sneakers made for all-day wear, whether you're going to the farmer's market or having a picnic. Plus, with their stylish design and plush cushioning, you'll never want to take them off.
19. A pair of platform boots with a 3.5-inch heel that adds height and edge to any outfit. If you're strutting down city streets or attending outdoor events, these boots will elevate your OOTD with chic sophistication.
20. A pair of tennis shoes in gold metallic that are both stylish and springtime ready. Wear them with a pair of white pants or take them to the tennis court for a fun match with friends.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.