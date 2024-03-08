Skip To Content
    20 Stylish Spring Shoes From Target You’ll Immediately Want To Wear

    Step into springtime bliss with shoes that bloom in style.

    Alyshia Hull
    by Alyshia Hull

    BuzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of Chelsea rainboots perfect for springtime showers. These sleek, comfy boots not only keep your feet dry but also elevate your style game on dreary days.

    Black ankle boot with elastic side panels and a pull loop
    Target

    Promising review: "I love how comfortable these are, and I have wide feet. I was concerned they would be too narrow, but they're not at all. The ankle is nice and stretchy." —Yencin

    Price: $24.99 (available in sizes 5–12, wide fits, and two colors) 

    2. A pair of slide sandals so versatile, you can wear them to casual outings and relaxed gatherings with friends and family. These slip-on shoes will be your go-to choice when it's warm outside.

    Beige slide sandal
    Target

    Promising review: "Absolutely comfortable! I wear them around the house as slippers. They are the perfect thing for people with hardwood floors." — Nickle

    Price: $15 (available in sizes 5–12 and four colors/patterns) 

    3. Or! A pair of comfy sandals to wear when you're not feeling boots or sneakers. These are great for gardening, errands, or simply lounging in your yard. (Also, they come in springy colors, allowing you to match them with your favorite capris and tees.)

    Pair of green buckle-strapped sandals
    Target

    Promising review: "So comfy and perfect for spring and summer! Love how easy they are to slide on and off. Super affordable, too! Hoping to purchase in more colors." —gemtay

    Price: $10 (available in sizes 5–12 and seven colors)

    4. A slip-on sneaker with a breathable knit design to keep your feet feeling fresh all day long. To top it off, these sneaks offer built-in arch support and are great for any occasion, including running errands, or a day at the office.

    Yellow slip-on sneaker with white sole
    Target

    Promising review: "I absolutely adore these shoes. The design is sleek and modern, and they are exceptionally comfortable. Very lightweight, too! Highly recommend." —LkDowns

    Price: $35.99+ (originally $60; available in sizes 6–11 and 17 colors/patterns)

    5. A pair of pointed toe flats to get you excited for warmer days. From brunch dates to garden parties, these flats are the ultimate statement piece for any occasion. Who says you can't wear floral patterns in spring?

    A floral-patterned ballet flat shoe
    Target

    Promising review: "Very cute and stylish, [I] got the cream color. I usually order half a size up in pointy shoes, but you need to go a full size up in these." —Kristen s

    Price: $44.99 (originally $64.99; available in sizes 6–12 and five colors/patterns) 

    6. A pair of mule heels with a chic strap and fashionable 2.25-inch block heel. These heels can effortlessly elevate your springtime dresses with style and comfort.

    White strappy sandal with a chunky heel
    Target

    Promising review: "I really love these shoes! My feet are a little wide, and I got a 7 (my normal size), and it was perfect. The straps aren’t tight at all. They’re very comfy and dress up any outfit! I recommend them!" —Tmmangi

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes 5–12, two widths, and three colors)

    7. A pair of braided mule sandals that scream "SPRING IS HERE." With their easy-to-wear design and chic charm, they're a go-to for lounging poolside or exploring sunny streets.

    Braided strap heeled sandal
    Target

    Promising review: "Very comfortable and cute!! I rarely wear heels but can manage in these! I bought them in black, too!" —Stacy

    Price: $34.99 (available in sizes 5–12, two widths, and in black)

    8. A pair of pink sandals with Barbie vibes — whether you're wearing a pair of jeans and blouse *or* a cute mini skirt, they'll score you so many compliments.

    A pink open-toe platform heel shoe
    Target

    Promising review: "Favorite heel! Not too tall and very easy to walk in!!" —ACK

    Price: $32.29 (originally $37.99; available in sizes 5–12 and two other colors)

    9. A pair of square-toe heels that come with an oh-so-cute strap, perfect for adding a little charm to your spring wardrobe. Wear them with flowy dresses or cropped jeans.

    Strappy heeled sandal with ankle strap
    Target

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these heels. So comfortable! Perfect height and so cute. They fit true to size." —Melmich

    Price: $32.99 (available in sizes 6–12 and two colors)

    10. A pair of suede-like booties great for adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit. No matter the occasion, these shoes are for you.

    Beige ankle boot with low heel and side zippe
    Target

    Promising review: "They are loose-fitting, almost like they run a little big. I ordered my size, and they slip on easily. A heavier slip sock took care of it feeling loose. Very cute and comfortable." —DeeDee A

    Price: $64.99 (originally $89.99; available in sizes 6–11, 6W–11W, and five colors)

    11. A pair of Chelsea boots with a three-inch heel, the perfect blend of style and cuteness for stepping into springtime elegance.

    Beige ankle boot with elastic side panels and a chunky treaded sole
    Target

    Promising review: "Wow! For the price, these are amazing. I get so many compliments. These are very comfortable; I can wear all day with no complaints. I sized up for room with cozy socks!" —CMM_NY

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes 6–9.5)

    12. A pair of ruffled booties for adding a playful twist to any plain outfit. These chic shoes are perfect for strolling through the park or meeting your friends for brunch. Rock them with your favorite jeans or with a knee-length dress.

    Model wearing suede ankle boots with a low, stacked heel, paired with blue jeans
    Target

    Price: $69.99 (originally $99.99; available in sizes 5.5–12 and three colors)  

    13. A pair of slip-on slippers, because let's be real, springtime doesn't always deliver the sunniest days. These cozy shoes are ideal for both lounging and for when you're on the go.

    Faux fur-lined slipper
    Target

    Promising review: "Love them! Great fit and so comfortable! These are the only slippers I wear. So happy Target carries them!!" —Karen

    Price: $49.99 (originally $59.99; available in sizes 6–13 and five colors)

    14. A pair of sparkly boots to dress up your entire outfit from head to toe — instead of wearing a monochromatic shoe, you can slip into these babies for your next night out.

    Sparkly ankle boot with a pointed toe and block heel
    Target

    Promising review: "I feel so fancy when I wear these. The quality is great. I sized up a half size for these, and it worked perfectly." —Marg

    Price: $49.99 (available in sizes 6–11)

    15. A pair of over-the-knee boots featuring a stylish block heel adorned with a ribbon tie. These boots will be both your ultimate statement piece and the shoes you grab immediately if you don't want to wear sandals.

    Over-the-knee suede boot with block heel
    Target

    Promising review: "Good quality! Very comfortable and hugs around my ankle nicely. Shipment was fast. Great price. Heel shaft isn’t too high but high enough for a sophisticated look. Love the tie detail in the back. This is a must-have staple for all types of outfits. Highly recommend this boot!" —Helen

    Price: $38.24 (originally $44.99; available in sizes 5–10)

    16. A pair of floral strap sandals because your closet has too many winter shoes and it's time to switch them out. They also have an open-toe design, so your feet can breathe if it's a warm day.

    A single slide sandal with a large floral decoration on the strap
    Target

    Promising review: "Perfect to wear poolside or running errands. Inexpensive casual piece to add to your spring wardrobe!" —Mandy314

    Price: $15 (available in sizes 5–12 and in three colors)

    17. A pair of braided sandals with endless outfit possibilities. Whether you're strolling along the beach or running errands in the city, these slide-on's are sure to become your go-to footwear choice this season.

    Braided strap sandal
    Target

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and in three colors)

    18. A pair of cushiony Reebok sneakers made for all-day wear, whether you're going to the farmer's market or having a picnic. Plus, with their stylish design and plush cushioning, you'll never want to take them off.

    White sneaker with a light blue Reebok logo
    Target

    Promising review: "These are the MOST comfortable shoes I’ve ever worn. I was stepping on an extension cord and didn’t even feel it underneath these shoes. Like walking on clouds!!! I’m a teacher, and I’m on my feet all day, and these are my go-to. So cute to dress up with nice slacks or dress down with some jeans or leggings. Obsessed." —Karen

    Price: $65 (originally $80; available in sizes 5–11 and three colors)

    19. A pair of platform boots with a 3.5-inch heel that adds height and edge to any outfit. If you're strutting down city streets or attending outdoor events, these boots will elevate your OOTD with chic sophistication.

    White ankle boot with a block heel and side zipper
    Target

    Promising review: "Very comfortable and great fit. I could wear these all day with no problems." —Kmudd

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes 6 –9.5)

    20. A pair of tennis shoes in gold metallic that are both stylish and springtime ready. Wear them with a pair of white pants or take them to the tennis court for a fun match with friends.

    A pair of trendy metallic sneakers with white laces
    Target

    Price: $69.99 (originally $99.99; available in sizes 5–11, in medium or wide fits, and three colors)  

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.