A long time ago in a living room far, far away, a young child sat on her family’s worn-out couch and watched Star Wars: A New Hope for the very first time. This marked the beginning of her journey into one of the most renowned media franchises of all time. And what a journey it has been!
While I’m obviously obsessed with certain shows and movies, not ALLLLL Star Wars content has passed the Force vibe check for me. That being said, here are my personal rankings of all the Star Wars TV shows and movies to date.
**MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD**
23. Solo: A Star Wars Story
22. Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker
21. Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi
20. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens
19. Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
18. Obi-Wan Kenobi
16. Star Wars Resistance
15. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Film)
14. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
13. The Mandalorian
12. Ahsoka
11. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace
10. Star Wars Rebels
9. Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi
8. Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith
7. Star Wars: The Bad Batch
6. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
5. Andor
4. Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi
3. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (TV series)
2. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
1. Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
HONORABLE MENTIONS
This is a list of shows that don’t influence much of the Star Wars story, but deserve some recognition.