    Master Yoda wisely once said, “Do or do not, there is no try,” and some of these movies did not do it.

    A long time ago in a living room far, far away, a young child sat on her family’s worn-out couch and watched Star Wars: A New Hope for the very first time. This marked the beginning of her journey into one of the most renowned media franchises of all time. And what a journey it has been!

    Writing on graphic says, &quot;A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...&quot;
    While I’m obviously obsessed with certain shows and movies, not ALLLLL Star Wars content has passed the Force vibe check for me. That being said, here are my personal rankings of all the Star Wars TV shows and movies to date.

    Logo for &quot;Star Wars.&quot;
    NOTE: I am only including full-length TV shows and movies that are a part of Disney's official Star Wars canon.

    **MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD**

    23. Solo: A Star Wars Story

    Man holding a weapon, looking intently to the side, with overcast sky in the background
    I watched this movie once on a plane ride back home, and I never attempted to watch it again. This movie was completely unnecessary and did not do the character of Han Solo any justice. Even Danny Glover’s spot-on portrayal of a young Lando Calrissian could not save this movie. The only good thing that happened was the unexpected cameo at the end, but nothing came out of it.

    22. Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

    Rey from Star Wars extends arm upward, focused expression, in desert setting
    Clearly, the writers were not on the same page, let alone in the same room, because so much nonsense happens in this final film in the sequel trilogy. Like the reveal of who Rey’s parents are, and her familial connection to a certain original character threw out everything that was established in The Last Jedi. This dumb plotline was added for shock value, and it didn’t even pay off. They even brought back said character, who should have never come back in the first place. It’s like the writers said, you know it doesn’t matter if the story sucks, people will still watch this because it’s Star Wars.

    21. Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

    Rey and Luke Skywalker from Star Wars facing each other, intense emotional expression
    This film had a lot of problems, but its biggest, unforgivable act was ruining the legacy that is Luke Skywalker. After all he went through during the original trilogy saga, it was heartbreaking to watch the most powerful Jedi Master in all the galaxy be reduced to a mere shadow of his former self. Also, the side quests in the film did not add any value to the story, and the new characters left no impact whatsoever. There was so much buildup to the big bad Snoke, only for him to go out within five minutes of his appearance. Huge letdown overall.

    20. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens

    Man holding a lightsaber next to a robot, intense expression, debris and smoke in background
    Ok, this film started off being promising. However, it completely lost me when Rey, someone with no prior training with a lightsaber, was easily able to hold her own against Kylo Ren, the so-called master of the notorious Knights of Ren. Like I’m all for woman empowerment, but at least make it make sense. Silly plot armor aside, I did like a lot of the supporting characters. Unfortunately, while Poe and Finn had the potential to do more, the writers decided to not do anything with them in the sequels. The best thing that came out of the sequel trilogy was BB-8.

    19. Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones

    Characters Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in Jedi attire with lit lightsabers from the Star Wars series
    This is, sadly, my least favorite prequel film. Still, I’ll be the first to admit that I had a massive crush on Anakin. I’m not sure what Jedi mind tricks he was playing on me, but I was obsessed. After getting older and a little wiser, I can see why so many fans had a problem with his character. I don’t blame the actor, if anything the writers are to blame for Anakin’s poor characterization and cringey, meme-worthy dialogue. The story also could have been better. Maybe if the film focused less on the forbidden love story between Padme and Anakin and more on the actual political tensions between the Republic and the Separatists, it could have ranked higher on my list.

    18. Obi-Wan Kenobi

    Man with a beard in a casual shirt looks directly at the camera with a serious expression
    This TV series left a lot to be desired. Obi-Wan is my favorite character, so I was so excited to see him get a stand-alone series. Alas, my expectations were too high and I watched the series with a lot of frustration. The secondary villain was incredibly stupid and the Inquisitors were far from being menacing. I gave up when Obi-Wan was basically Earth-bending in the final fight with Darth Vader. The cameo at the end did speak to my nostalgic heart, but all in all, Obi-Wan could not carry a series on his own.

    17. The Book of Boba Fett

    Boba Fett in armor stands in a dusty street with buildings in the background
    Poor Boba Fett didn’t even have a chance to take center stage. At first, you think the series is about Boba Fett, given the title, but midway through the series, the story gets taken over by Mando and Grogu. It basically became Season 2.5 of The Mandalorian. The writers could have done so much with Boba Fett taking over Jabba the Hutt’s role as Tatooine’s new daimyo. Instead, Disney wanted to keep riding on the Grogu popularity train.

    16. Star Wars Resistance

    Two animated characters from the show smiling and standing side by side
    I’m a big fan of the animated Star Wars content, but I wasn’t super into this one. While I loved the animation of the show and the diversity of the characters, the story itself was a little boring and the humor was a little hard for me to swallow. Given my dislike for the sequel trilogy, my bias may have also impacted my ability to invest in the story and root for the lead character, Kaz Xiono. I did really appreciate the inclusion of Poe Dameron. Oscar Isaac nailed the voice acting for his character in the series. Again, it wasn't really my cup of tea, but I understand why a lot of fans thought it was solid.

    15. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Film)

    Ahsoka Tano converses with Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala, R2-D2 nearby, in an animated scene
    This movie kick-started The Clone Wars animated series. It’s not a bad movie, but nothing about it stood out to me. Overall, I think the plot of the movie doesn’t contribute too much to The Clone Wars story except to introduce Ahsoka for the very first time. Other than that, it feels like an extra-long filler episode of the TV series. I don’t think the movie was needed, and I wouldn’t really recommend it either. I will say that Jabba the Hutt’s son, Rotta, turned out to be a big highlight for me. How can a creature be so ugly and cute at the same time?

    14. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

    Animated characters holding lightsabers, appearing as playful young Jedi, with robots overhead
    It’s kind of difficult to rate this show given the animation style is cutesy and not at all like the other animated shows. Story-wise, it’s unique because it’s actually set during the High Republic era, centuries before the prequel trilogy, focusing on a group of Jedi younglings as they learn to become reputable Jedi Knights. I think it’s a cute show for what it is, and it’s a fun way to introduce the lore that is Star Wars to a much younger audience. On another note, I love seeing Yoda being consistent with his younglings.

    13. The Mandalorian

    The Mandalorian in armor holds Baby Yoda (Grogu) in a desert-like terrain
    It was the first live-action TV series and the first form of Star Wars media after the failed sequel trilogy, so there was a lot of hype but hesitation around it. While I wanted to rank this show higher, The Mandalorian falls a little short when it comes to compelling storytelling. Season 1 showed great promise, but after that, the show felt like a typical hero’s tale where the Mandalorian, Din Djarin, went on a bunch of random quests with his cute little sidekick. Honestly, I do wonder if the show would have garnered so much attention if Grogu didn’t exist. That little guy 100% stole the entire show.

    12. Ahsoka

    Ahsoka did its job in serving all of the nostalgic content for Rebels and The Clone Wars fans. Seeing all of these animated characters come to life, especially when the casting is so spot on, hit all of the right notes for me. Nonetheless, I do think the series threw out some of the character development that the Rebel animated series did so well building up. Was it just me or did Sabine act like a completely different person in this show? Clunky characters aside, it was worth it to see Hayden Christensen take on the mantle of Anakin again, sporting the same look the character had in The Clone Wars. Also, that small cameo of a particular stormtrooper made me gasp in utter joy.

    11. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

    Qui-Gon Jinn from Star Wars wielding a green lightsaber
    I really liked the first installment of the prequel series. From the thrilling podracing to the impressive Gungan vs. Droids battle, this film truly had it all! I know a lot of fans complained about this film, but I thought it did a good job laying the foundation for the political galactic warfare that is to come in the sequels. And let’s not forget, the Duel of the Fates. The crescendo of the infamous music score playing in the background of this intense lightsaber battle will forever be iconic. Be right back as I swoon over a young Obi-Wan Kenobi.

    10. Star Wars Rebels

    Animated characters, on the left, a man with orange hair, and on the right, a boy with blue hair, holding a weapon
    I’ll admit that I passed on this show when it was first released. Why would I watch a show where none of my favorite original characters would be the main focus? I have to pat myself on the back for giving it a chance, because wow what a ride. I would protect this dysfunctional Ghost crew with my life. It was also really refreshing to see the point of view of Kanan Jarrus, another Jedi who survived Order 66. And while it’s an animated show, it feels very much like a live-action drama with emotional moments that could easily make a grown adult cry. As if that wasn’t enough, the show had legendary appearances by original characters and featured a long-awaited lightsaber duel. It definitely did justice to the Star Wars name.

    9. Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

    Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars animated series, with her iconic white and blue headpiece and facial markings
    This miniseries showed so much in only six episodes. It’s a two-part series, with one part focusing on Count Dooku and the other on Ahsoka. Both of these characters are known for questioning the ideals of the Jedi Order, and this show provides a thorough explanation of what ultimately led them to choose their respective paths. I was blown away by the writing and the way it addressed some of those plot holes that were so prevalent in the films and The Clone Wars. A lot of questions that I had regarding the choices and actions these characters made were answered, and for that, I am grateful for this type of storytelling.

    8. Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

    Anakin Skywalker stands looking intense as Obi-Wan Kenobi stands behind him with a blue lightsaber in a tense standoff
    Probably going to be an unpopular opinion, but this film was my favorite in the prequel trilogy. Could the writing be a little better? Yeah, but the film makes up for it by being a cinematic masterpiece with immersive special effects. The intricate visual details of the various planets and the utilization of music in pivotal scenes left me physically weak. The execution of Order 66 still makes me uncontrollably sob after every rewatch. And no one can deny the Duel on Mustafar being hands down one of the best-choreographed lightsaber battles in all of Star Wars media. An almost perfect finale to Darth Vader’s origin story.

    7. Star Wars: The Bad Batch

    Animated characters from Star Wars stand together, with a female character seated in front, looking away
    Lucasfilm has really been killing it with their animated shows, and The Bad Batch is no exception. Now at first, I thought a show about the Clone Troopers would be far from interesting, but boy, was I wrong. We follow a “bad batch” of Clone Troopers doing everything they can to survive in a galaxy where they are easily expendable. There are a lot of details in this show and the seamless connections it has to other Star Wars media is very well done. Overall, it's an awesome series that proves Clone Troopers can be more than just mindless soldiers.

    6. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    Woman standing in front of a neon-lit background, wearing a dark blazer
    One thing this movie did right was remind us that Star Wars isn’t always about the lightsaber duels and the Force. What sets this movie apart from the other films is how raw the characters feel. We get a ragtag team of individuals who make no sense working together, but share a common goal of fighting back against the Galactic Empire. The movie illustrates the grim reality and high stakes of being a part of the Rebel Alliance, and the sacrifices these rebels are willing to make for the greater cause. It is a brilliant movie that surprisingly didn’t feature a single Jedi.

    5. Andor

    Man with beard looking pensively to the side, indoor setting
    Andor is by far the best Star Wars live-action series and I would be damned if anyone thinks otherwise. The show follows Cassian Andor before he becomes the headstrong rebel we know in Rogue One. The character development in this series is seriously top-notch. We get to witness Andor evolving from being a petty thief who wanted nothing to do with the revolution, to becoming a dedicated member of the rebel alliance who would do anything for the cause. This series also did an amazing job showing the inner workings of the early stages of the Rebel Alliance and the danger that comes with being allied with them. It is such an incredible story that leaves us wanting more. Not me sitting anxiously on my couch waiting for the second season.

    4. Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi

    Luke Skywalker looks surprised in a scene from Star Wars
    In my head, this movie served as the real ending to the Skywalker Saga. A lot happened in the previous film, so this movie had HUGE shoes to fill. As a fan, I was not left disappointed. I thought it did a good job tying up all of the loose ends and completing the character arcs within the story. This movie also features one of my favorite scenes from all the trilogies: Princess Leia slaying slimy crime lord Jabba the Hutt. She proved that Star Wars boasts some of the most bad*ss female characters in cinema. Now I will admit that The Emperor’s downfall was a bit anticlimactic, but it was still rewarding to see Darth Vader, aka Anakin, finally come to his senses and fulfill his prophecy of being the chosen one. A satisfying conclusion to the best trilogy of the Skywalker Saga.

    Side Note: I strongly recommend watching the remastered version, in which Hayden Christensen's Anakin shows up as a force ghost in the end. It just makes a lot more canonical sense with the prequels.

    3. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (TV series)

    Animated characters Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker, and Jedi with lightsabers from Star Wars
    I was initially hesitant to watch this show, but I’m so glad I did. One of the show’s biggest achievements is fixing the lack of character development in the prequel trilogy. Anakin’s journey in becoming Darth Vader makes a lot more sense, and it was exciting to see all of the prequel characters, who really only got a snippet of screen time in the movies, get a chance to shine. This show even managed to make me care about the Clone Troopers! It also introduced Ahsoka, one of the most well-written characters in the entire Star Wars universe. Across seven seasons, the show delivered fantastic story arcs and nail-biting galactic warfare.

    2. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

    Luke Skywalker looks contemplative against a twilight sky
    This is the movie that started it all, so of course it’s ranked high on the list! A New Hope marked the beginning of a new era in the sci-fi fantasy genre. Who could have imagined that a classic Western tale set in space would work so well? Every aspect of the movie fulfilled the dreams of sci-fi nerds around the world. From the unparalleled spacecraft designs to the mysterious powers of the Force, and the cutting-edge technology of the lightsaber, there’s so much to geek out on! This movie sparked a revolution and gave fans hope of a future filled with Star Wars content that they simply cannot get enough of.

    1. Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

    Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader engaged in a lightsaber duel
    And the greatest in the galaxy goes to...The Empire Strikes Back! This movie is a prime example of what a space opera should be: packed with epic lightsaber duels, diverse alien species, romance, never-before-seen planets, and a climax that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Watching the mind-blowing plot twist unfold as a first-time viewer will never fail to make your jaw drop. I think we were all like Luke at that moment — in pure utter denial. The writing and dialogue in this film are just so incredibly well done, featuring an endless list of infamous quotes that are still referenced daily. 

    Me to the Movie: “I love you.” 

    The Movie: “I know.”

    HONORABLE MENTIONS

    This is a list of shows that don’t influence much of the Star Wars story, but deserve some recognition.

    Genndy Tartakovsky’s Star Wars: Clone Wars

    Animated characters Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Anakin Skywalker from &quot;Star Wars&quot; in a discussion
    This show is essentially the 2D version of The Clone Wars 2008 animated series. It was released during the time between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, so it served as a narrative bridge between the two movies. I thought it was a wonderful series that told so much with such little time. If this show didn’t exist then fans never would have gotten the full The Clone Wars series.

    Star Wars: Visions

    Darth Maul in animated style, wielding a double-bladed lightsaber, confronting an adversary
    If you’re looking for a more detailed Japanese animation style, this anthology series is for you. Each episode is also animated by a different studio, so it makes every episode seem like an entirely new show. The stories are also super complex, and while they don’t directly correlate to the Star Wars canon, they still very much fit the tone of the original saga. This is a cool series that won’t take too much of your time.

    Star Wars Forces of Destiny

    Princess Leia from Star Wars in cartoon form, wearing her iconic hairstyle and a green poncho, looking concerned
    This 2D animated web series is meant to showcase all of the significant female characters of the Star Wars saga. It’s about time Lucasfilm dedicated content to the women from the trilogies and the animated TV series! Without them, these male characters would be nothing. And like Genndy Tartakovsky’s Star Wars: Clone Wars, it’s a micro-series where each episode is less than five minutes long, making it an easy watch.

    Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures

    Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader engage in a lightsaber duel as characters watch
    I recommend watching this series if you are interested in watching key scenes from the Skywalker films in animation. I was a fan of the animation style and thought the transitions were amazing! Experiencing some of my favorite scenes in an animated format just hits me differently. Dante Basco being the narrator was also an added bonus.

    And that’s my official ranking of all the Star Wars canon content! Star Wars has held a special place in my heart, and it always will. Without a doubt, you will find me on my couch, watching every show that premieres on Disney+, or see me be the first in line at the movie theater to buy my ticket for the latest movie.

    Let me know in the comments below which Star Wars TV shows and movies are your favorites!

