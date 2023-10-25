    Ranking All 20 Disney Channel Original Movies On The Halloween Lineup Based On How Much They Give Off Halloween Vibes

    Some of the best Disney Channel Original Movies are the ones centered around Halloween.

    I’m a big scaredy-cat, so you’ll find me with a pillow over my eyes watching anything horror-related. Still, I love Halloween and found a way to get in the spirit of the holiday by watching a lot of the Halloween-themed Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOMs) growing up.

    The famous mouse ear Disney Channel Original logo in the corner of a screen
    Disney Channel

    Some of the movies may not be the best representation of the spookiness that is Halloween, but the ones that do are undoubtedly wicked good.

    Now, come along with me as I go down the list of Halloween DCOMs and how each faired in capturing the true essence of All Hallows' Eve.

    **WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD**

    20. The Swap (2016)

    Peyton List furrows her brows in confusion as Ellie as she she talks to Jacob Bertrand as Jack
    Disney Channel

    What’s it about: Two high school sophomores, Ellie O’Brien and Jack Malloy, each dealing with their own personal troubles, end up swapping bodies and have to race against the clock to switch back.

    I was confused that this one was a part of the DCOM Halloween lineup. I mean, supernatural switching bodies aside, there's nothing else about the movie that gives off notes of Halloween. It’s not even set during the holiday or mentioned in any way. For sure NOT a Halloween movie.

    Side note: Pleasantly surprised to see that Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand starred in a movie together before they became the Show No Mercy karate kids on "Cobra Kai".

    19. Can of Worms (1999)

    Michael Shulman walks outside as Mike and talks to Barnabus the dog
    Disney Channel

    What’s it about: After sending a message to outer space, teenager Mike Pillsbury begins getting visits from aliens. He now must work together with an alien dog named Barnabus to thwart an evil alien named Thoad.

    This is a movie I can’t rewatch because the looks of the aliens in this film make me so uncomfortable. While it nailed the creepy factor, story-wise there’s no mystery or ominous touch to make it Halloween-y. The movie does feature a Halloween dance, so it sort of counts. Personally would not add it to my list of movies to watch on Halloween.

    18. Phantom of the Megaplex (2000)

    Someone wearing a blank mask stares creepily ahead
    Disney Channel

    What it’s about: Pete Riley, the 17-year-old assistant manager at a local megaplex theater, has to stop a troublesome “phantom” from causing mayhem ahead of a big movie premiere with the help of his two siblings.

    When I watched this movie I felt like I was watching a Scooby Doo episode but without the titular dog. It’s a simple story with pretty low stakes and is undoubtedly the least spooky on the list. It’s an easy watch and can be entertaining to see all the chaos the “phantom” causes at the theater. This movie has a small hint of Halloween spirit.

    17. Zombies (2018)

    Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly sing to each other in a school hallway as Zed and Addison
    Disney Channel

    What’s it about: Zombie students from Zombietown, a result of an accident 50 years ago, are transferred to the human high school, Seabrook High, where they must adapt to suburban human life.

    Imagine West Side Story but with one side being undead people. While there are zombies and a grungy-looking Zombietown, there isn’t anything else that screams horror about this movie. The story itself also recycles a lot of common teen rom-com tropes you see in other movies. Don’t get me wrong, the musical numbers and the chemistry between the two leads are great. It’s just unfortunately not a Halloween movie.

    16. Return to Halloweentown (2006)

    Sarah Paxton lies back on a bed, mouth open slightly in concern, as Marnie
    Disney Channel

    What’s it about: Cromwell witch Marnie Piper is now 18 years old and is offered a full scholarship to attend Halloweentown’s Witch University, where she discovers a magical power.

    This never should have been made. I’d like to understand why they decided to recast Marnie. Sarah Paxton, who doesn’t look anything like Kimberly J. Brown, did not do the character justice in any way. Failed recasting aside, the story was not memorable and it was set in an unfamiliar place that did not capture the Halloween magic of the original town. The only positive thing to come out of this movie is Jesse McCartney’s song “Right Where You Want Me.” There's nothing Halloween about this film except the title.

    15. Twitches Too (2007)

    Tia and Tamera Mowry smile and stare ahead as Alex and Camryn
    Disney Channel

    What’s it about: Twin witches, Alex Fielding and Camryn Barnes, who have been leading normal lives, must return to Coventry to cast a spell to vanquish everything in the Shadowlands.

    The sequel felt significantly less Hallows' Eve-y than Twitches. There are a lot more fantasy elements in this story, which made me believe I was watching a princess-themed fantasy movie rather than a Halloween one. It was a decent movie but doesn’t rank very high due to the lack of Halloween-esque themes. I don’t think they mention Halloween at all despite the twins being born on the holiday. I’d skip this one for Halloween.

    14. Zombies 2 (2020)

    Milo Manheim (as Zed) places his arms around Pearce Joza and Chandler Kinney as Wyatt and Willa
    Disney Channel

    What’s it about: The zombies and humans of Seabrook have found a way to coexist harmoniously, but now they face a new challenge when werewolves arrive.

    This movie has a teeny tiny edge over its predecessor 'cause it has werewolves, one of the classic monsters of Halloween. Other than that, this movie still doesn’t have any elements that give me an inkling of the holiday. The added werewolves look like regular teens with fangs and press-on nail claws. If they actually transformed into furry beasts, then I would have ranked it a bit higher. Again, not so much a Halloween movie.

    13. Zombies 3 (2022)

    Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim stand in a darkened school hallway as Addison and Zed
    Disney Channel

    What’s it about: The zombies, cheerleaders, and werewolves have learned to coexist peacefully in Seabrook, but the community they've built becomes threatened by an alien invasion.

    I guess adding werewolves wasn't enough, 'cause they decided to add aliens in this sequel! The mix of fictional creatures is unexpected, but the monsters are still not giving me Halloween. Like the second movie with the werewolves, the aliens in this movie look like normal teenagers wearing blue wigs. But, at the very end of the movie, they do add more monsters to the town of Seabrook. This makes it a bit more of a Halloween movie than the first two. It’s not enough to add it to your Halloween watch playlist, though.

    12. Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)

    Caroline Rhea smiles as Lynette as Charles Shaughnessy places a hand around her shoulder as Dimitri
    Disney Channel

    What’s it about: A single mom goes on a date with a handsome stranger named Dimitri, only for her three kids to discover that this mysterious individual is a vampire.

    The movie does capture Halloween 'cause there's a vampire, a staple monster of the holiday, but the story itself isn’t groundbreaking. Dimitri is made out to be an almighty vampire but gets thwarted by the cheesiest trope ever. I guess it's worth a watch just to witness actor Robert Carradine, famously known as Lizzie McGuire's dad, be an unreliable vampire hunter despite having the Van Helsing name.

    11. Girl vs. Monster (2012)

    Olivia Holt stands behind a tree in a forest, furrowing her brows, as Skylar
    Disney Channel

    What’s it about: Fearless 15-year-old Skylar discovers that her parents are monster hunters and accidentally lets loose a series of monsters who feed on people’s fears.

    I wanted to rank this higher because the Halloween vibes were on point. However, it could've been executed better. I already had low expectations, but the overacting and cringey lines were hard to watch even for Disney Channel. The monsters looked like they were wearing knock-off costumes from Spirit Halloween. Also, the final battle made me shake my head like a disappointed mom. It's still a Halloween movie, though.

    10. Invisible Sister (2015)

    Rowan Blanchard as Cleo stares at dress that looks as though someone is wearing it though no one is visible
    Disney Channel

    What’s it about: Teenager Cleo Eastman accidentally turns her older sister, Molly Eastman, invisible after one of her science experiments goes wrong.

    The movie takes place on Halloween, complete with costumes, pumpkins, and skeleton decorations everywhere, so it checks off some of the Halloween-themed boxes. I would have ranked this movie higher if Molly was a ghost or became invisible through some magic versus being subject to a science experiment accident. All and all, not a great movie, but not a bad movie to watch on Halloween.

    9. Under Wraps (2021)

    Phil Wright wears a zombie wrap and stands in the middle of the crowd
    Disney Channel

    What’s it about: Three kids, Gilbert, Marshall, and Amy, unintentionally revive an Egyptian mummy they find in a neighbor’s basement. They have until midnight on Halloween to return the mummy, whom they name Harold, to his sarcophagus.

    The movie is a remake of the original 1997 movie of the same name, and it’s more or less the same story. I will say that this iteration is more silly and kid-friendly. Harold is notably goofier, despite his appearance being a more accurate depiction of what mummies historically look like. While the movie is dripping in Halloween content, it’s not haunting in any way. This is a very lighthearted Halloween movie for the young ones in your life.

    8. Under Wraps 2 (2022)

    Rryla McIntosh and Phil Wright stand next to each other in the middle of a crowd as Rose and Harold
    Disney Channel

    What’s it about: The mummy, Harold, and his love, Rose, are resurrected once again and reunite with Gilbert, Marshall, and Amy. Now they must face an evil mummy, Sobek, who has also reawakened and seeks revenge.

    This sequel is slightly more monstrous than the first movie. The new mummy in town, Sobek, and his mummy guards are more dangerous and portray the universal monster well compared to our residential sweet, dancing mummy, Harold. It’s also set in a pretty haunted-looking hotel in a town covered in Halloween decorations. For these reasons, it ranks higher. I would give it a watch if you have time in your Halloween movie marathon schedule.

    Fun Fact: Adam Wylie, who played Gilbert in the 1997 original movie, makes an appearance in this film!

    7. The Scream Team (2002)

    Tommy Davidson, Kathy Najimy, and Eric Idle all furrow their brows in worry as Jumper Mariah, and Coffin Ed
    Disney Channel

    What’s it about: Two kids, Ian and Claire Carlyle, move to their dead grandfather’s hometown, Steeple Falls, and come upon an abandoned building where spirits come to cross over to the afterlife.

    The movie is a little spooky, and the town it’s set in thrives on Halloween traditions. Even with a very alluring premise, I do think it kind of loses itself midway through. The best part for me was watching the dysfunctional, yet entertaining “Soul Patrol,” a group of ghosts who help other ghosts cross over to the afterlife. So yeah, it’s a silly Halloween movie about ghosts that’s easy to watch.

    Fun fact: Kathy Najimy, who plays one of the ghosts of the “Soul Patrol,” also plays the loveable, crooked-jawed Sanderson sister, Mary, from "Hocus Pocus," a legendary Disney Studios Halloween movie.

    6. Don’t Look Under the Bed (1999)

    Erin Chambers peeks under a bed as Francis
    Disney Channel

    What’s it about: Teenager Frances McCausland joins forces with her brother’s imaginary friend, Larry Houdini, to stop a boogeyman who's framing her for countless pranks around her school and neighborhood.

    This movie made me hide under the covers as a child. Despite being advertised as a Disney Channel Original Movie, it very much haunts me like any other B-grade horror film I’ve watched. But gotta give credit where it's due, this movie embodies the eeriness that is Halloween and is horrifying enough to send shivers down the spines of full-grown adults. The “boogeyman” gives me nightmares to this day. Watch at your own risk!

    5. Twitches (2005)

    Tia and Tamera Mowry stand with their mouths open in surprise as Alex and Camryn
    Disney Channel

    What’s it about: Separated at birth, twin sisters Alex Fielding and Camryn Barnes learn that they are witches of noble birth and must use their powers to save the magical kingdom of Coventry.

    If someone told me that this movie was a Sister, Sister Halloween special, I would have believed them. Once you factor in the separated at birth thing, the setting where they reunite, and their personalities, it’s essentially the show but with mystical witchcraft. Nonetheless, the movie itself is riddled with Halloween magic and the Darkness preying on Coventry is menacing. Worth watching on Halloween to also see Tia and Tamera do their iconic “Twitches” dance.

    Side note: Jennifer Robertson, who plays Ileana, one of the twins’ guardians, plays Jocelyn on "Schitt’s Creek"!

    4. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001)

    Debbie Reynolds and Kimberly J. Bown place their palms together and close their eyes as Aggie and Marnie
    Disney Channel

    What’s it about: Two years after saving Halloweentown, 15-year-old witch Marnie Piper finds herself saving the town once again when a villainous warlock casts a powerful spell on the residents.

    This movie was “scarier” than the first movie. There's a pretty gnarly jump scare moment in the film. (You’ll know the scene if you’ve watched it.) Without giving away too many details, I was also impressed by the villain, Kal, who is truly twisted. His evil plan for Halloweentown and the mortal world was diabolical. He gave our baddie witch in charge, Marnie, a run for her money. This movie deserves to be on the Halloween DCOM must-watch list.

    Fun fact: Even though they’re enemies in the movie, I was squealing with excitement when I learned that Daniel Kountz, the actor who plays Kal, is engaged to Kimberly J. Brown!

    3. Halloweentown High (2004)

    Kimberly J. Brown and Joey Zimmerman talking to each other as Marnie and Dylan while Debbie Reynolds and Aggie looks at them, her brows furrowed
    Disney Channel

    What’s it about: Hoping to bridge the gap between Halloweentown and the mortal world, 16-year-old witch Marnie Piper proposes bringing a group of Halloweentown students to attend her high school in the mortal world.

    Out of all the sequels, this one was my favorite! The costumes and character designs for all of the Halloweentown monster students were amazing. How fun and cute was the Haunted House featuring domesticated monsters they put on?! Also, seeing pre-American Horror Story era Finn Wittrock play Marnie’s love interest was an extra bonus. I would have been happy if they ended the series on this movie. To me, there are only three movies in the Halloweentown franchise.

    2. Under Wraps (1997)

    Bill Fagerbakke smiles as Harold the mummy
    Disney Channel

    What’s it about: Three kids, Gilbert, Marshall, and Amy, unintentionally revive an Egyptian mummy they find in a neighbor’s basement. They have until midnight on Halloween to return the mummy, whom they name Harold, to his sarcophagus.

    This was one of my first Halloween-centric movies growing up as a '90s kid, and I loved it so much. Harold the mummy was the sweetest exanimate thing ever. All he wanted was to reunite with his love! It was genuinely heartfelt, and the final goodbye made me tear up after a rewatch as an adult. I recommend this version over the reboot and the reboot’s sequel any day.

    Fun fact: This movie is the first ever official Disney Channel Original Movie!

    1. Halloweentown (1998)

    Debbie Reynolds, Judith Hoag, and Kimberly J. Brown stare out at someone as Aggie, Gwen, and Marnie
    Disney Channel

    What’s it about: Marnie Piper, a 13-year-old who loves Halloween, discovers she comes from a long line of powerful witches and finds herself in her grandmother’s hometown, Halloweentown.

    This is the no. 1 Halloween movie of all time and I'll fight anyone who disagrees. It introduced us to the fun world of Halloweentown where ghosts, vampires, werewolves, trolls, and other ghoulish monsters live in harmony in normal suburbia. When you factor in the genuinely vile villain and his sinister plot, the movie is a perfect potion of all things Halloween. The acting from all three kids was phenomenal, and the queen Debbie Reynolds slayed as the legendary Cromwell witch. A 10/10 and will continue to watch it every Halloween.

    Again, these are my personal rankings and opinions. Feel free to share in the comments what your go-to DCOM is or, in a broader sense, your top choice for a family-friendly Halloween movie.

