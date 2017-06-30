People Were Furious That These Ancient Ruins Got Rented Out For A Private Event

Osman Orsal / Reuters

"Some news sites and social media have alleged that there are weddings being hosted in the Ancient City of Ephesus," the statement read. "Celebrations such as circumcision ceremonies, weddings, engagement and marriage ceremonies do not take place in the Ancient City of Ephesus." The statement also added that within the city, the Grand Amphitheater, the Odeon, Celsius Library, the Pier Street and the Pier Baths are open for limited cultural and touristic use.