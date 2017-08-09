38 "Friends" Facts That You've Definitely Never Heard

The One With All The Factoids.

7. When they were shooting the pilot, the network got nervous that the audience wouldn't like Monica because she had sex on the first date, so they made up a survey to give to the audience. Most of the audience couldn't have cared less, and they left it in the show. 8. According to Marta Kauffman, one of the show's creators, the question went like this: "For sleeping with a guy on a date, do you think Monica is: A) A Slut, B) A Whore, C) Too Easy, D) None Of The Above." She said that "it was all none of the above. Nobody cared except for this one guy." 9. While filming "The One Where No One's Ready," Matt LeBlanc dislocated his shoulder, which is why Joey had a sling for a few episodes during Season 3. Share On email Share On email

24. Ugly Naked Guy was an uncredited role. Many people believed he was played by Michael Hagerty, who played Mr. Treeger, but he was actually played by a man named Jon Haugen. 25. When asked why he had never come forward before his identity was discovered in 2016, Haugen explained: "I was just keeping it mellow because Warner Brothers was keeping it mellow. They wanted everybody to have a guess who I was.” 26. Neither Haugen nor David Schwimmer were actually naked when they filmed their scene together. They were both wearing boxer shorts, and the scene was just shot so that it looked as if they were naked. Share On email Share On email

