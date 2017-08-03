"iCarly" Was Better Than Any YouTuber Will Ever Be

This is Carly Shay.
And this is Sam Puckett.
They hosted a lil' web show called iCarly.
AKA they were basically the OG YouTubers.
And let me tell you, iCarly was iconic.
I C O N I C.
There were dope special effects.
Fantastic costumes.
Literal celebrities as special guests.
And all around great content.
So obviously iCarly was incredible. But what makes Sam and Carly better than today's YouTubers, you ask?
iCarly didn't have all that sponsored content you can't avoid now.
Carly and Sam didn't make music videos on the side to try to ~make it~.
They even had a real, live cameraman...
...rather than doing literally nothing and talking directly at a camera they were holding themselves.
They had random dancing.
And most importantly, they had the SOUND EFFECT REMOTE.
In conclusion, no YouTuber will ever be better than iCarly because it was just some best friends being funny together and having a grand ol' time.
