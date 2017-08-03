Sections

TVAndMovies

"iCarly" Was Better Than Any YouTuber Will Ever Be

"Shoosh yeah!"

Allison Wild
Allison Wild
This is Carly Shay.

Carly hates when people fight, is frequently described as "prissy" and "squeamish," and takes really long showers when she needs to think.
Carly hates when people fight, is frequently described as "prissy" and "squeamish," and takes really long showers when she needs to think.

And this is Sam Puckett.

Sam has a butter sock (a sock filled with butter that she uses to hit people), has been arrested four times, and has a passion for meat.
Sam has a butter sock (a sock filled with butter that she uses to hit people), has been arrested four times, and has a passion for meat.

They hosted a lil' web show called iCarly.

Ever heard of it?
Ever heard of it?

AKA they were basically the OG YouTubers.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
And let me tell you, iCarly was iconic.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
I C O N I C.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
There were dope special effects.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Fantastic costumes.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Literal celebrities as special guests.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
And all around great content.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
So obviously iCarly was incredible. But what makes Sam and Carly better than today's YouTubers, you ask?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
iCarly didn't have all that sponsored content you can't avoid now.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Carly and Sam didn't make music videos on the side to try to ~make it~.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
They even had a real, live cameraman...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
...rather than doing literally nothing and talking directly at a camera they were holding themselves.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
They had random dancing.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
And most importantly, they had the SOUND EFFECT REMOTE.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
In conclusion, no YouTuber will ever be better than iCarly because it was just some best friends being funny together and having a grand ol' time.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
  1. What do you think?

    iCarly is definitely better than any YouTubers.
    iCarly was iconic, but there are some good YouTubers out there.
    I hate quality television and think YouTubers are significantly better than iCarly.
    I wasn't sure, but you've convinced me iCarly was the bomb dot com.
    I literally couldn't care less. It's 2017.

    iCarly is definitely better than any YouTubers.
    iCarly was iconic, but there are some good YouTubers out there.
    I hate quality television and think YouTubers are significantly better than iCarly.
    I wasn't sure, but you've convinced me iCarly was the bomb dot com.
    I literally couldn't care less. It's 2017.
