Nothing for me, thanks. Drunk food isn't my thing.

Currently in the process of planning my hangover

On the edge of the dance floor

In the middle of the dance floor

Choose A Night Out And We'll Give You A TV Show Bar To Go To

You got: Moe's Tavern (The Simpsons) Moe's is a true neighborhood hangout. It's the kind of place where everyone knows your name. The fact that it's the only bar in Springfield definitely doesn't hurt its reputation as the place to go. FOX

You got: Paddy's Pub (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) Paddy's is a classic, but not classy, Irish pub. Its best feature is probably the pool table in the back, or maybe the fact that the members of the gang are always around. FX

You got: Cheers (Cheers) "Welcome to the little bar in Boston where everybody knows your name!" Cheers is the kind of place where you'll always feel at home. Even at last call when you should probably be home already. NBC

You got: MacLaren's (How I Met Your Mother) You always say you're going to go and find somewhere new and exciting, but somehow you always find yourself back at the very same booth in MacLaren's. There's good reason to end up here though. CBS

