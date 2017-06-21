Sections

TVAndMovies

Choose A Night Out And We'll Give You A TV Show Bar To Go To

Hand me the booze, and watch me get fabulous.

Posted on
Allison Wild
Allison Wild
BuzzFeed Staff

  Getty Images
    Via Getty Images

  Getty Images
    Tequila
    Tequila
    Bourbon
    Bourbon
    Vodka
    Vodka
    Champagne
    Champagne
    Wine
    Wine
    Water
    Via Getty Images
    Water

  Getty Images
    Dance
    Dance
    Drink
    Drink
    Flirt with strangers
    Flirt with strangers
    Chill with your friends
    Via Getty Images
    Chill with your friends

  Getty Images
    On the table
    On the table
    In the middle of the dance floor
    In the middle of the dance floor
    On the edge of the dance floor
    On the edge of the dance floor
    I don't dance
    Via Getty Images
    I don't dance

  Getty Images
    Vodka Cranberry
    Vodka Cranberry
    Rum and Coke
    Rum and Coke
    Martini
    Martini
    A beer
    A beer
    Gin and Tonic
    Gin and Tonic
    No drinks tonight
    Via Getty Images
    No drinks tonight

  Getty Images
    Just a little buzzed
    Just a little buzzed
    Currently in the process of planning my hangover
    Currently in the process of planning my hangover
    A bit tipsy
    A bit tipsy
    Positively schwasted
    Positively schwasted
    A nice medium drunk
    A nice medium drunk
    I don't drink
    Via Getty Images
    I don't drink

  Getty Images
    Taco Bell
    Via tacobell.com
    Taco Bell
    McDonald's
    Via mcdonalds.com
    McDonald's
    Domino's
    Via paypizzapal.com
    Domino's
    Denny's
    Via dennys.com
    Denny's
    Insomnia
    Via instagram.com
    Insomnia
    Nothing for me, thanks. Drunk food isn't my thing.
    Via Getty Images
    Nothing for me, thanks. Drunk food isn't my thing.

Choose A Night Out And We'll Give You A TV Show Bar To Go To

You got: Moe's Tavern (The Simpsons)

Moe's is a true neighborhood hangout. It's the kind of place where everyone knows your name. The fact that it's the only bar in Springfield definitely doesn't hurt its reputation as the place to go.

Moe's Tavern (The Simpsons)
FOX
You got: Paddy's Pub (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia)

Paddy's is a classic, but not classy, Irish pub. Its best feature is probably the pool table in the back, or maybe the fact that the members of the gang are always around.

Paddy's Pub (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia)
FX
You got: Cheers (Cheers)

"Welcome to the little bar in Boston where everybody knows your name!" Cheers is the kind of place where you'll always feel at home. Even at last call when you should probably be home already.

Cheers (Cheers)
NBC
You got: MacLaren's (How I Met Your Mother)

You always say you're going to go and find somewhere new and exciting, but somehow you always find yourself back at the very same booth in MacLaren's. There's good reason to end up here though.

MacLaren's (How I Met Your Mother)
CBS
