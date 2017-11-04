"And this, THIS IS FOR ME."

She stomps on it until it breaks

He didn't take the reward money

"Princesses don't fall in love with guys like me."

"She's a princess, and that's not my type."

When she recalls how she escaped the siege correctly, without anyone telling her

When she recalls specifically how she likes her tea made

When the locket she's been wearing the whole time fits into the music box he has

When Sophie recognizes her as being Anastasia

She is both a person AND a cream puff.

"I don't believe we told her that!"

She sees herself dancing with her father, and I see myself crying in the TV reflection.

Boy, maybe don't scream about it then, jeez.

"We'll find her, Vlad, you can trust me!"

"And she'll fall in love with me!"

"That reward will be mine, you'll see!"

I tried to tell you...it's a theme.

Real talk, he was the most extra.

You'll Only Get A 100% On This Quiz If You've Seen "Anastasia" A Million Times

Some things you yearn to remember... So maybe you're not OBSESSED with this one...or maybe you're just more of a Disney kid.

If I can learn to do it, you can learn to do it! "Something in you knows it, so you'll pull through it!" You've seen this one a couple of times, but your memory is a little foggy, not unlike Anya's own memory!

Grandma, it's me! Anastasia Not quite a perfect match, but hey, pretty darn close! You've certainly seen this '90s staple MANY times, but there's always time for another watch! MAYBE A SING-A-LONG RE-WATCH?

You ARE The Grand Duchess Wow, you definitely grew up on this classic and remember every line like true royalty! Oh and, if we make it out of this, remind me to thank you.

