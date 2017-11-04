You'll Only Get A 100% On This Quiz If You've Seen "Anastasia" A Million Times

-
What is the opening shot?The Dowager EmpressThe palaceA carriageThe music box
The music box
The visual themes start early, guys.
-
What does Rasputin sell in order to kill the Romanovs?
His soul
Real talk, he was the most extra.
-
What does Anastasia go back for during the siege on the palace?
Her music box
I tried to tell you...it's a theme.
-
What is Dimetri's last line in the song "A Rumor in St. Petersburg"?"That reward will be mine, you'll see!""And she'll fall in love with me!""The biggest con in history!""We'll find her, Vlad, you can trust me!"
"The biggest con in history!"
Boy, maybe don't scream about it then, jeez.
-
What name is Anastasia known by in the orphanage?
Anya
She cute.
-
Where did this terrible woman get Anya a job?
At a fish factory
Ew, no thanks.
-
What item in the abandoned palace makes Anya have a vivid flashback?An urnA plateHer own reflectionThe painting
A plate
She sees herself dancing with her father, and I see myself crying in the TV reflection.
-
The papers our heroes have are in blue, but what color are the papers SUPPOSED to be for the train?OrangePurpleRedGreen
Red
And a snarky communist Russia joke ensues.
-
-
What detail about the Baron does Anya "recall" without help during the song "Learn To Do It"?
He had a yellow cat
"I don't believe we told her that!"
-
What family member must Anya first convince of her identity BEFORE she can see the Dowager Empress?
The Empress's cousin, Sophie
She is both a person AND a cream puff.
-
When does Dimetri realize that Anya REALLY IS Anastasia?When she recalls how she escaped the siege correctly, without anyone telling herWhen Sophie recognizes her as being AnastasiaWhen the locket she's been wearing the whole time fits into the music box he hasWhen she recalls specifically how she likes her tea made
When she recalls how she escaped the siege correctly, without anyone telling her
"There was a boy...he opened a wall?"
-
Why does Dimitri think Anya won't want to be with him after she realizes she's royalty?"She's a princess, and that's not my type.""Princesses don't marry kitchen boys.""Princesses don't fall in love with guys like me.""Princesses don't marry con artists."
"Princesses don't marry kitchen boys."
With your animated Han Solo-looking ass.
-
What does the Dowager Empress tell Anya that makes her change her mind about Dimitri?
He didn't take the reward money
Gestures speak louder than words, fellas.
-
How does Anya destroy the spooky vessel that's been keeping Rasputin alive?
She stomps on it until it breaks
"And this, THIS IS FOR ME."
-
What is the very last spoken word said in the film?
Everybody
"So long, everybody!"
