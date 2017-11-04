 back to top
You'll Only Get A 100% On This Quiz If You've Seen "Anastasia" A Million Times

Let's take a journey to the past.

Allie Hayes
  1. What is the opening shot?

    20th Century Fox
    The Dowager Empress
    The Dowager Empress
    The palace
    The palace
    A carriage
    A carriage
    The music box
    The music box
    Correct!
    The music box

    The visual themes start early, guys.

    The music box
  2. What does Rasputin sell in order to kill the Romanovs?

    20th Century Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    His soul

    Real talk, he was the most extra.

    His soul
  3. What does Anastasia go back for during the siege on the palace?

    20th Century Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Her music box

    I tried to tell you...it's a theme.

    Her music box
  4. What is Dimetri's last line in the song "A Rumor in St. Petersburg"?

    20th Century Fox
    "That reward will be mine, you'll see!"
    "And she'll fall in love with me!"
    "The biggest con in history!"
    "We'll find her, Vlad, you can trust me!"
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    "The biggest con in history!"

    Boy, maybe don't scream about it then, jeez.

    "The biggest con in history!"
  5. What name is Anastasia known by in the orphanage?

    20th Century Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Anya

    She cute.

    Anya
  6. Where did this terrible woman get Anya a job?

    20th Century Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    At a fish factory

    Ew, no thanks.

    At a fish factory
  7. What item in the abandoned palace makes Anya have a vivid flashback?

    20th Century Fox
    An urn
    An urn
    A plate
    A plate
    Her own reflection
    Her own reflection
    The painting
    The painting
    Correct!
    A plate

    She sees herself dancing with her father, and I see myself crying in the TV reflection.

    A plate
  8. The papers our heroes have are in blue, but what color are the papers SUPPOSED to be for the train?

    20th Century Fox
    Orange
    Purple
    Red
    Green
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Red

    And a snarky communist Russia joke ensues.

    Red
  10. What detail about the Baron does Anya "recall" without help during the song "Learn To Do It"?

    20th Century Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    He had a yellow cat

    "I don't believe we told her that!"

    He had a yellow cat
  11. What family member must Anya first convince of her identity BEFORE she can see the Dowager Empress?

    20th Century Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Empress's cousin, Sophie

    She is both a person AND a cream puff.

    The Empress's cousin, Sophie
  12. When does Dimetri realize that Anya REALLY IS Anastasia?

    20th Century Fox
    When she recalls how she escaped the siege correctly, without anyone telling her
    When Sophie recognizes her as being Anastasia
    When the locket she's been wearing the whole time fits into the music box he has
    When she recalls specifically how she likes her tea made
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    When she recalls how she escaped the siege correctly, without anyone telling her

    "There was a boy...he opened a wall?"

    When she recalls how she escaped the siege correctly, without anyone telling her
  13. Why does Dimitri think Anya won't want to be with him after she realizes she's royalty?

    20th Century Fox
    "She's a princess, and that's not my type."
    "Princesses don't marry kitchen boys."
    "Princesses don't fall in love with guys like me."
    "Princesses don't marry con artists."
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    "Princesses don't marry kitchen boys."

    With your animated Han Solo-looking ass.

    "Princesses don't marry kitchen boys."
  14. What does the Dowager Empress tell Anya that makes her change her mind about Dimitri?

    20th Century Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    He didn't take the reward money

    Gestures speak louder than words, fellas.

    He didn't take the reward money
  15. How does Anya destroy the spooky vessel that's been keeping Rasputin alive?

    20th Century Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    She stomps on it until it breaks

    "And this, THIS IS FOR ME."

    She stomps on it until it breaks
  16. What is the very last spoken word said in the film?

    20th Century Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Everybody

    "So long, everybody!"

    Everybody
You'll Only Get A 100% On This Quiz If You've Seen "Anastasia" A Million Times

Some things you yearn to remember...

So maybe you're not OBSESSED with this one...or maybe you're just more of a Disney kid. Either way, you know what this means? Time for a re-watch!

If I can learn to do it, you can learn to do it!

"Something in you knows it, so you'll pull through it!" You've seen this one a couple of times, but your memory is a little foggy, not unlike Anya's own memory!

Grandma, it's me! Anastasia

Not quite a perfect match, but hey, pretty darn close! You've certainly seen this '90s staple MANY times, but there's always time for another watch! MAYBE A SING-A-LONG RE-WATCH?

You ARE The Grand Duchess

Wow, you definitely grew up on this classic and remember every line like true royalty! Oh and, if we make it out of this, remind me to thank you.

Dismiss