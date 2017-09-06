 back to top
Will Smith Just Shared The First Cast Photo Of "Aladdin" And I'm Not Crying, You're Crying

Shining, shimmering, splendid.

Allie Hayes
So unless you've been trapped in a lamp for 10,000 years, you know Disney's currently rebooting the 1992 classic Aladdin in live-action form.

Walt Disney Studios

You know, Aladdin? The tale of a street rat with a heart of gold whose wit, charm, and three wishes win over the Princess every '90s girl modeled herself after?

Walt Disney Studios

My mood is "unimpressed Princess Jasmine" forever.

Walt Disney Studios

After much speculation with casting, the core four actors were confirmed over the summer.

Walt Disney Studios

Mena Massoud is Aladdin, our "diamond in the rough", if you will.

Instagram / Via instagram.com, Walt Disney Studios

"Do you trust me?" You bet your handsome ass, I do.

Naomi Scott is Princess Jasmine, and she is NOT a prize to be won.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Sassy Princess of crop tops and also my heart.

Will Smith is the Genie, and we've most certainly never had a friend like him.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

More like "Fresh Prince Ali", amirite guys?

And Marwan Kenzari is Jafar, the conniving Royal Vizier hell-bent on de-throning the somewhat oblivious Sultan.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

"Jafar, Jafar, he's our man. If he can't do it...GREAT."

And today we finally got to see the four of them together when Will Smith shared the first on-set photo of the group and OMG precious baby angels.

View this post on Facebook
Via facebook.com

"I wanted to intro you guys to our new family..."

Walt Disney Studios

OMG, right in my childhood.

Walt Disney Studios also released a statement noting:

Casting for “Aladdin,” the live-action adaptation of the studio’s animated classic, is complete and production is currently underway at Longcross Studios outside London.

Walt Disney Studios

There's no official release date for the film as of yet but, until then, you can catch me jumping on these cast photos like:

Walt Disney Studios

