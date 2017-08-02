Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

The Most Quotable Line In The "Thor: Ragnarok" Teaser Was The Idea Of A Make-A-Wish Foundation On-Set Guest

A joke worthy of wielding Mjölnir.

Posted on
Allie Hayes
Allie Hayes
BuzzFeed Staff

Thor: Ragnarok promises to be different than any of its predecessors.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel Studios / Via administradores.com.br

We're still getting all the badass action we've come to expect from the God of Thunder (from down under), but there's definitely a shift in tone from the previous entries.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel Studios / Via wifflegif.com

And this shift is particularly noticeable in the first teaser trailer we received back in April, where the film takes on a (dare I say) *more fun* feel.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com / Via youtube.com

One big cause for this is likely that, as Director Taika Waititi told MTV News, much of the film's dialogue was completely improvised on the spot.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel Studios

And it wasn't just the actors and crew doing the ad-libbing, as Chris Hemsworth told Entertainment Weekly amid the chaos of Comic-Con.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel Studios

During what will likely become an iconic scene between Thor and The Hulk, Hemsworth was playing around with how to react when he first sees his Avengers bro. It was then that Hemsworth got the idea for a line from an adorable source.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel Studios

"We had a young kid, a Make-A-Wish kid on set that day. He goes, ‘You know, you should say, ‘He’s a friend from work!'" Hemsworth shared.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel Studios

Well, Hemsworth DID say it and the line not only made it into the movie, but it was the closer for the first teaser trailer!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel Studios

This story genuinely makes the line that much greater, immortalizing the young Thor fan's humor and making him forever a part of the Marvel Universe.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel Studios

Definitely a joke worthy of wielding Mjölnir.

You're gonna have to learn to share, man. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel Studios

You're gonna have to learn to share, man.

Read the full interview from Entertainment Weekly here!

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss