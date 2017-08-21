 go to content
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
TVAndMovies

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" Wins Everything For The Funniest Marketing Stunt Of All Time

"It was like... an eclips-phany."

Posted on
Allie Hayes
Allie Hayes
BuzzFeed Staff

Some movies don't need flashy marketing to get butts in seats, and I would argue that the upcoming Kingsman: The Golden Circle is one of them.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox

After the success of the first film, many will be returning to see the next chapter in the lives of the modern ~James Bond squad~ with or without flashy trailers and promos.

RT all I need is the promise of Taron Egerton's jawline, and I'm sold. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox

RT all I need is the promise of Taron Egerton's jawline, and I'm sold.

Despite this, a video was released last week promising in no uncertain terms a truly fantastic promo for the film to be shown today: Aug. 21st, 2017.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox

And... it's honestly fucking hilarious.

View this video on YouTube
20th Century Fox

Basically (according to 20th Century Fox) everything you know is a lie and the eclipse occurring today is really just a big marketing ploy for the upcoming sequel.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox

As depicted in the video, after a six hour marketing meeting that went nowhere, an insult turned into an idea to, and I quote, "LITERALLY MOVE THE MOON".

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox

According to the team, this idea is perfect because it fits right into their "target audience": people who know about the sun, and people who know about the moon.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox

It took some serious science(?) and a lot of (not real) money to make this unbelievable promo happen.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox

And it's safe to say the promo lived up to its name.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox

They even released this mini trailer on Twitter, proclaiming it officially #GoldenCircleDay.

This Monday, you will know the Golden Circle. #GoldenCircleDay #Kingsman #Eclipse2017
Kingsman @KingsmanMovie

This Monday, you will know the Golden Circle. #GoldenCircleDay #Kingsman #Eclipse2017

Reply Retweet Favorite

And have offered these (funny AF) branded eclipse-viewing glasses.

Ready for the eclipse? Protect your eye(s) with these special Harry Hart edition glasses! #Kingsman #GoldenCircleDay
Kingsman @KingsmanMovie

Ready for the eclipse? Protect your eye(s) with these special Harry Hart edition glasses! #Kingsman #GoldenCircleDay

Reply Retweet Favorite

So go out and marvel at the greatest movie promo ever (with the proper eye wear, of course) and get excited for an even bigger spectacle coming Sept. 22nd, 2017.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss