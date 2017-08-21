Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Some movies don't need flashy marketing to get butts in seats, and I would argue that the upcoming Kingsman: The Golden Circle is one of them. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link 20th Century Fox Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin After the success of the first film, many will be returning to see the next chapter in the lives of the modern ~James Bond squad~ with or without flashy trailers and promos. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link 20th Century Fox Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin RT all I need is the promise of Taron Egerton's jawline, and I'm sold. Despite this, a video was released last week promising in no uncertain terms a truly fantastic promo for the film to be shown today: Aug. 21st, 2017. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link 20th Century Fox Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin And... it's honestly fucking hilarious. View this video on YouTube 20th Century Fox Basically (according to 20th Century Fox) everything you know is a lie and the eclipse occurring today is really just a big marketing ploy for the upcoming sequel. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link 20th Century Fox Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin As depicted in the video, after a six hour marketing meeting that went nowhere, an insult turned into an idea to, and I quote, "LITERALLY MOVE THE MOON". Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link 20th Century Fox Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin According to the team, this idea is perfect because it fits right into their "target audience": people who know about the sun, and people who know about the moon. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link 20th Century Fox Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin It took some serious science(?) and a lot of (not real) money to make this unbelievable promo happen. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link 20th Century Fox Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin And it's safe to say the promo lived up to its name. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link 20th Century Fox Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link 20th Century Fox Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin They even released this mini trailer on Twitter, proclaiming it officially #GoldenCircleDay. Kingsman @KingsmanMovie This Monday, you will know the Golden Circle. #GoldenCircleDay #Kingsman #Eclipse2017 12:15 AM - 20 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite And have offered these (funny AF) branded eclipse-viewing glasses. Kingsman @KingsmanMovie Ready for the eclipse? Protect your eye(s) with these special Harry Hart edition glasses! #Kingsman #GoldenCircleDay 12:04 AM - 19 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite So go out and marvel at the greatest movie promo ever (with the proper eye wear, of course) and get excited for an even bigger spectacle coming Sept. 22nd, 2017. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link 20th Century Fox Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Promoted by News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now! View Comments