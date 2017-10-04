 back to top
TVAndMovies

There's A German Horror Series Coming To Netflix That Is Going To Make It Very Hard To Chill

Tick, tock.

Allie Hayes
Netflix has been positively KILLING THE GAME recently with regards to its original horror selection.

And today we got another original to add to that list in the form of a second teaser for the German series, Dark.

Netflix / Via youtube.com

The first teaser was released in March 2017 and can be viewed here.

The series follows the mysterious disappearance of two children in a small town in Germany.

While this concept is always scary enough on its own, the series opens up a whole other terror when you realize that the importance isn't WHO took the children...but WHEN they actually went missing.

The teaser slides along with a creepy AF soundtrack and voiceover, accompanied by some beautifully grim imagery.

So when were these children taken? How will it end? What does Netflix have against me getting a good night's sleep?

Find out for yourself when the series debuts on Netflix Dec. 1, 2017, just in time for the cheery holiday season.

