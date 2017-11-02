There's A New "The Last Jedi" Trailer So I'm Here To Read Way Too Much Into It

So, during the World Series last night, Walt Disney Studios decided to pull a Beyoncé and drop a new Last Jedi TV spot COMPLETELY UNANNOUNCED.
While being a mere 45 seconds long, this TV spot gave us QUITE A FEW nuggets to unpack.
And look, I know on the internet people say "I'm crying" a lot...but I legit cried during this TV spot, so fight me.
Let's start at the beginning, with what is easily the most nostalgic moment I've seen in any of The Last Jedi trailers so far.
We have old man Luke walking into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.
The next interesting new bit includes this wide shot of Supreme Leader Snoke, who gets in the line "Darkness rises...and light to meet it," which may or may not have made me very emotional.
We also get a glimpse of our beloved Finn piloting something, and appearing to be extremely into it.
We then have a shot of what appears to be Luke, buried in wooden rubble, breaking out, before he sees what is (presumably) the Jedi Temple on fire.
And, finally, we have this very unnerving sequence that I'm hoping is just clever editing. Luke delivers the line "This is not going to go the way you think," and we cut over to Rey, standing over him with HIS lightsaber, not looking too happy.
And some fans have been quick to point out that this moment ~reminds them of a certain someone~ who Rey may or may not be related to.
There's a lot going on here and, with the film's release fast approaching (Dec. 15, 2017), it's time to start getting REAL nervous/excited/emotional.
In the end, no matter what your thoughts are on the trailers, I think we can all agree with this sentiment:
What do you think of this new TV spot? Leave your thoughts/theories/random emotional rants in the comments below!