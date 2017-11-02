 back to top
There's A New "The Last Jedi" Trailer So I'm Here To Read Way Too Much Into It

"Darkness rises...and light to meet it."

Posted on
Allie Hayes
Allie Hayes
BuzzFeed Staff

So, during the World Series last night, Walt Disney Studios decided to pull a Beyoncé and drop a new Last Jedi TV spot COMPLETELY UNANNOUNCED.

Hi, 9-1-1, I'd like to report a murder...the victim? Oh, it's me, this trailer killed me, bye.

While being a mere 45 seconds long, this TV spot gave us QUITE A FEW nuggets to unpack.

And look, I know on the internet people say "I'm crying" a lot...but I legit cried during this TV spot, so fight me.

But know that you'll look silly fighting a crying girl, so who's the real loser here?

Let's start at the beginning, with what is easily the most nostalgic moment I've seen in any of The Last Jedi trailers so far.

We have old man Luke walking into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.

In The Force Awakens, Rey and Chewbacca flew to Luke's remote island on the Falcon using the map recovered from R2-D2 and BB-8. Will this be the moment that Luke realizes Han Solo is gone? Will I be able to handle myself without going into hysterics?

The next interesting new bit includes this wide shot of Supreme Leader Snoke, who gets in the line "Darkness rises...and light to meet it," which may or may not have made me very emotional.

In the current state of our world, it's important to remember that wherever darkness is, light will always rise to meet it, so excuse me while I sob quietly in the corner.

We also get a glimpse of our beloved Finn piloting something, and appearing to be extremely into it.

He's cute, I needed this.

We then have a shot of what appears to be Luke, buried in wooden rubble, breaking out, before he sees what is (presumably) the Jedi Temple on fire.

Is this a flashback to when Kylo Ren attempted to destroy the Jedi, since it looks similar to what Rey saw during the Force-back sequence in The Force Awakens? Or is this in present time? What's happening???

And, finally, we have this very unnerving sequence that I'm hoping is just clever editing. Luke delivers the line "This is not going to go the way you think," and we cut over to Rey, standing over him with HIS lightsaber, not looking too happy.

To quote my darling franchise: "I have a bad feeling about this."

And some fans have been quick to point out that this moment ~reminds them of a certain someone~ who Rey may or may not be related to.

@starwars Rey holding her Saber in the rain like her Grandpa #StarWarsTheLastJedi
Boke18 @Boke18

@starwars Rey holding her Saber in the rain like her Grandpa #StarWarsTheLastJedi

There's a lot going on here and, with the film's release fast approaching (Dec. 15, 2017), it's time to start getting REAL nervous/excited/emotional.

Me: who r Reys parents Me: does Luke turn to the dark side? Also me: do Rey and Luke fight? Also me: does Rey… https://t.co/LUEjrTppdl
Joseph Depakakibo @jdepak

Me: who r Reys parents Me: does Luke turn to the dark side? Also me: do Rey and Luke fight? Also me: does Rey… https://t.co/LUEjrTppdl

In the end, no matter what your thoughts are on the trailers, I think we can all agree with this sentiment:

@starwars
🦂 ((Fitzy)) 🦂 @TheFknLizrdKing

@starwars

What do you think of this new TV spot? Leave your thoughts/theories/random emotional rants in the comments below!

