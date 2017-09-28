 back to top
There's A New Trailer For The Comedy "Father Figures" And It Looks Like A Raunchy Non-Musical Version Of "Mamma Mia!"

The fact that this wasn't officially titled "Paternity Quest" is heartbreaking to me.

Allie Hayes
Allie Hayes
So today we got our first full-length look at Father Figures, a new comedy starring Owen Wilson and Ed Helms.

The film was originally titled Bastards, which is still not as good as Paternity Quest (yes, I know they say it in the trailer, but I will never be over this pun).

The comedy follows two adult brothers as they discover that their mom may have ~fudged the truth~ about who their real father was, sending them on "Operation: Who's Your Daddy?" to find the truth.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros.

The whole thing kind of sounds like a non-musical, raunchier version of the Mamma Mia! plot, and it honestly looks pretty fucking funny.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros. / Via Warner Bros.

The bumbling brothers are played by Ed Helms and Owen Wilson.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros.

Glenn Close plays their mother, who was apparently DYNAMITE in the sack back in her day.

Warner Bros.

Genuinely believable, as she is a queen...or should I say GLENN-UINELY believable.

And the prospective fathers (or, at least the ones shown in this trailer) are played by J.K. Simmons, Terry Bradshaw, Ving Rhames, and Christopher Walken.

Warner Bros.

FR this cast, though.

But we'll have to wait to find out who the daddy is until Father Figures heads to theaters Dec. 22nd, 2017!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros.

