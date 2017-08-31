Netflix Just Released A Super Cool "Stranger Things" Recap Video And Now I'm Hyped For Season 2

Every once in a while a show comes along with so much hype that you almost want to believe it's not that great...but then it is. Enter Stranger Things.
With all the excitement around Season 2's approach, Netflix has found a very ~on brand~ way of catching us up: this retro recap of Season 1.
Disclaimer: Being that this is a RECAP video, the video and this post do contain spoilers. So if you're one of the like 12 people in America who hasn't watched this yet, please go do so, then come back.
Anyway, the clip literally plays out like a classic video game.
Complete with Waffle Inventory because of course.
And manages to bring back ALL of the Barb feels.
FR, why you gotta play me like this, Netflix?
The video also serves as a reminder of just how badass Eleven is.
Overall, it's just a cool use of nostalgia and made me want to re-watch the show ASAP, which I imagine was the whole point.
In the meantime, I'll be getting hype for Season 2, coming October 27th (aka not soon enough)!