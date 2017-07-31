If you don't watch Rick and Morty, I guess a good place to start is... Why TF not?
The show is hilarious, original, and at times even dark AF, playing out like Back to the Future meets... I don't even know, it's just fucking great, okay.
In the first (surprise) episode of the anticipated third season The Rickshank Rickdemption, Rick had one real goal in mind: getting his hands on McDonald's discontinued Szechuan Sauce.
The episode ends with Rick aggressively assuring Morty that he will get his goddamn sauce, no matter how long it goddamn takes and tbh this is the kind of #CharacterJourney the world needed rn.
In the time following the April 1st episode, the internet went insane (as it often does) in an attempt to get Rick his much sought after sauce. People began frantically tweeting and facebooking McDonald's directly in an attempt to make Rick's "Series Arc" a reality.
And McDonald's happily indulged the Rick and Morty fandom with their Social Media savvy.
The popular Youtube show Binging With Babish even re-created the sauce in an attempt to help with what he noted as an "Internet Emergency".
But this past Sunday, before the Season 3 premiere, the official Rick and Morty Twitter Account tweeted out the kind of news that gives you hope in this seemingly hopeless world.
That's. Fucking. Right. McDonald's, the real McDonald's, sent the creators of Rick and Morty their very own bottle of Szechuan Sauce.
The bottle was packaged in a crate marked "Dimension C-1998M" and the bottle even included a hilarious personalized label, so you know it's real.
"DO NOT SERVE to mad scientists traveling with their teenage grandson; potential non-scientist versions of mad scientists from an alternative dimension; and/ or Jerry."
The official McDonald's account also tweeted out a picture of THREE MORE BOTTLES, teasing a date (07/30/17) and a time (9:30pm EST).
It appears that McDonald's is trying to grab a few extra bottles of the coveted Mulan Sauce from Dimension C-1998M, and are looking to give these bottles away to only the most loyal of fans.
I guess the only questions left is... are we still getting 9 more seasons, though?