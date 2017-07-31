Sections

TVAndMovies

McDonald's Sent The "Rick And Morty" Creators A Bottle Of Szechuan Because The Internet Is Magic

"I'm not driven by avenging my dead family, Morty, that was fake. I'm driven by finding that McNugget sauce."

Allie Hayes
Allie Hayes
BuzzFeed Staff

If you don't watch Rick and Morty, I guess a good place to start is... Why TF not?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Adult Swim / Via giphy.com

The show is hilarious, original, and at times even dark AF, playing out like Back to the Future meets... I don't even know, it's just fucking great, okay.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Adult Swim / Via giphy.com

In the first (surprise) episode of the anticipated third season The Rickshank Rickdemption, Rick had one real goal in mind: getting his hands on McDonald's discontinued Szechuan Sauce.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Adult Swim/ Skitish Media / Via skitishmedia.com

The episode ends with Rick aggressively assuring Morty that he will get his goddamn sauce, no matter how long it goddamn takes and tbh this is the kind of #CharacterJourney the world needed rn.

View this video on YouTube
Adult Swim / Via youtube.com

In the time following the April 1st episode, the internet went insane (as it often does) in an attempt to get Rick his much sought after sauce. People began frantically tweeting and facebooking McDonald's directly in an attempt to make Rick's "Series Arc" a reality.

McDonald's/ Imgur / Via imgur.com

And McDonald's happily indulged the Rick and Morty fandom with their Social Media savvy.

McDonald's/ Imgur / Via imgur.com

The popular Youtube show Binging With Babish even re-created the sauce in an attempt to help with what he noted as an "Internet Emergency".

View this video on YouTube
Binging With Babish / Via youtube.com

But this past Sunday, before the Season 3 premiere, the official Rick and Morty Twitter Account tweeted out the kind of news that gives you hope in this seemingly hopeless world.

McDonalds literally sent us a bottle of the Mulan sauce with a Rick &amp; Morty label. This is insane. https://t.co/7kee9VJ5ux
Rick (((and Morty))) @RickandMorty

McDonalds literally sent us a bottle of the Mulan sauce with a Rick &amp; Morty label. This is insane. https://t.co/7kee9VJ5ux

Reply Retweet Favorite

That's. Fucking. Right. McDonald's, the real McDonald's, sent the creators of Rick and Morty their very own bottle of Szechuan Sauce.

Holy shit.
Justin Roiland @JustinRoiland

Holy shit.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The bottle was packaged in a crate marked "Dimension C-1998M" and the bottle even included a hilarious personalized label, so you know it's real.

Guys. We fucking did it. WE GOT THE SAUCE.
Rick (((and Morty))) @RickandMorty

Guys. We fucking did it. WE GOT THE SAUCE.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"DO NOT SERVE to mad scientists traveling with their teenage grandson; potential non-scientist versions of mad scientists from an alternative dimension; and/ or Jerry."

But fr fuck Jerry.
McDonald's/ Twitter / Via Twitter: @i

But fr fuck Jerry.

The official McDonald's account also tweeted out a picture of THREE MORE BOTTLES, teasing a date (07/30/17) and a time (9:30pm EST).

SOS 073017 2130EST TWTR 3x.5GAL
McDonald's @McDonalds

SOS 073017 2130EST TWTR 3x.5GAL

Reply Retweet Favorite

It appears that McDonald's is trying to grab a few extra bottles of the coveted Mulan Sauce from Dimension C-1998M, and are looking to give these bottles away to only the most loyal of fans.

We have 3 half gallons of #SzechuanSauce stuck in 1998! Retweet, like or respond to bring them to present day before 11:28 p.m. EST
McDonald's @McDonalds

We have 3 half gallons of #SzechuanSauce stuck in 1998! Retweet, like or respond to bring them to present day before 11:28 p.m. EST

Reply Retweet Favorite

I guess the only questions left is... are we still getting 9 more seasons, though?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Adult Swim

