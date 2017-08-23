Martin Scorsese Is Producing A Joker Origin Film And Holy Excitement Batman

Is there a more iconic comic book villain than Batman's foil, The Joker?
He's seen many incarnations on film and in cartoons ranging from Cesar Romero to Jared Leto, and everyone certainly has an opinion on who the best Joker is.
And, as of today, it looks like we're getting one more to add to that list.
As Deadline reports, a Joker origin film is currently in the early stages at Warner Bros.
Currently we know that Todd Phillips, the writer/director behind The Hangover, will direct a script co-written by himself and Scott Silver, the writer behind 8 Mile.
The most interesting tidbit, however, is who is set to produce: Martin Scorsese.
Which is badass, considering the intention for this film is "to make a gritty and grounded hard-boiled crime film set in early-’80s Gotham City that isn’t meant to feel like a DC movie as much as one of Scorsese’s films from that era."
It was also noted that, while Jared Leto will be reprising his Joker in Suicide Squad 2 and Harley Quinn's spin-off Gotham City Sirens, Warner Bros. is looking to cast a different, "younger" actor for this film.
So start scoping out your picks for the ultimate Joker now, and keep an eye out for more info!