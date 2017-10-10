 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
TVAndMovies

Let's Take A Quick Break From Obsessing Over The New "The Last Jedi" Trailer And Obsess Over The Poster For A Minute

Because some fans are POSITIVE they've found Darth Vader hidden in it.

Posted on
Allie Hayes
Allie Hayes
BuzzFeed Staff

So unless you've been chilling on an isolated island with some porgs, you're aware that there's a new The Last Jedi trailer...and it's everything.

I will protect you at all costs, my precious porg. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney

I will protect you at all costs, my precious porg.

But, in all the hype, I feel like we lost sight of another important Star Wars release from last night: this fucking amazing poster.

Check out the brand new poster for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and watch the trailer tonight.
Star Wars @starwars

Check out the brand new poster for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and watch the trailer tonight.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fans had ecstatic reactions when the poster was tweeted out right before the trailer, and they pretty much immediately began interpreting it.

It's a big call, but my first reaction is this could be the finest @starwars poster ever created. https://t.co/iuMH3tFO7d
Baz McAlister @bazmcalister

It's a big call, but my first reaction is this could be the finest @starwars poster ever created. https://t.co/iuMH3tFO7d

Reply Retweet Favorite

There's a lot to unpack here, so let's take it from the top (literally). We have Luke in the coveted ~ominous presence~ spot, and as many fans on Twitter have pointed out...the choice of lighting is telling.

Half of his face is lit up by Rey's lightsaber, and the other half by Kylo's. FORESHADOWING OF A TORN MAN, PERHAPS?! OR A GRAY JEDI?!
Disney

Half of his face is lit up by Rey's lightsaber, and the other half by Kylo's. FORESHADOWING OF A TORN MAN, PERHAPS?! OR A GRAY JEDI?!

Though, to be fair (and not cause all of our childhoods to go into cardiac arrest simultaneously), this spot is also reserved for any presence that may be ~looming~ over everyone, which feels accurate for Luke in this film.

Luke looks ominous. He's in what I would call the "Vader position" of the poster. An interesting choice. https://t.co/7pLmTCuRay
Shiva Saravanan @shivacist

Luke looks ominous. He's in what I would call the "Vader position" of the poster. An interesting choice. https://t.co/7pLmTCuRay

Reply Retweet Favorite

He is the LAST jedi after all.

Next up we have Rey (my sweet angel) and Kylo Ren (who, in case you missed the news, is officially cancelled until further notice and/or is proven to be otherwise).

I'm holding out hope for you, my sweet emo prince. Do not try me.
Disney

I'm holding out hope for you, my sweet emo prince. Do not try me.

Rey, I love you. You're my whole world. I will not let the pretty boy hurt you.

Disney
@starwars 😍
🍟 @Wonderx_Jo

@starwars 😍

Reply Retweet Favorite

Same.

Then we have Finn and Poe... one of whom IS NOT ON THE CORRECT SIDE OF THE POSTER, EXCUSE ME.

Disney

LIKE...POE JUST MOVE, PLEASE. YOU'RE CAUSING ME A LOT OF ANXIETY.

Please let this just be for aesthetic reasons.
Disney

Please let this just be for aesthetic reasons.

@starwars So is everyone going to ignore how Po Dameron is on the dark side of the poster?!
Jasmine L. Pete @JasminePete_01

@starwars So is everyone going to ignore how Po Dameron is on the dark side of the poster?!

Reply Retweet Favorite

And many have pointed out the distinct decision to put our Lord and Savior front and center where she DESERVES to be.

Disney

Nothing but respect for my President.

@starwars @MrDalekJD Seeing Carrie Fisher front and center just makes my heart hurt
Tyler 🍅 @DeathlyiAm

@starwars @MrDalekJD Seeing Carrie Fisher front and center just makes my heart hurt

Reply Retweet Favorite

Also, some have noted the odd choice to NOT include Snoke at all, which has caused a HIGH-KEY panic about Snoke's possible TRUE identity.

Snoke is nowhere to be seen on this poster. I wonder what that means 🤔 https://t.co/2Auzsoremn
Grave Taylor 💀🌱 @Davey_Tea

Snoke is nowhere to be seen on this poster. I wonder what that means 🤔 https://t.co/2Auzsoremn

Reply Retweet Favorite

I'm not sharing any more than that because POSSIBLE SPOILERS.

And many were OUTRAGED that everyone's new fave was not even INCLUDED...first of all, how dare you? So this fan fixed it for us.

Fixed the new Star Wars poster
Mike Ryan @mikeryan

Fixed the new Star Wars poster

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even the SHAPE of the characters' poses led fans to discover a pretty interesting (possible) Easter Egg.

@joel_jonn @namestaken12 @AnnoyingVulture @MrDalekJD @DeathlyiAm @starwars Oh ok @starwars #TheLastJedi... Very cle… https://t.co/Sj2CUg6hk8
Hunter Coleman @HuntCole14

@joel_jonn @namestaken12 @AnnoyingVulture @MrDalekJD @DeathlyiAm @starwars Oh ok @starwars #TheLastJedi... Very cle… https://t.co/Sj2CUg6hk8

Reply Retweet Favorite

Like...I honestly don't know how I feel about this.

Disney, Disney / Via Twitter: @HuntCole14

But what do YOU think about the poster? Let's hear all your thoughts, theories, angry-rants-about-me-enjoying-a-thing-and-talking-about-it-like-an-excited-child in the comments below!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss