Leslie Jones Live Tweeting About Jon Snow Touching Drogon Is Hilarious

By now, we should all be fully aware that Leslie Jones is the undisputed Queen of Tweeting about Game of Thrones. View this video on YouTube Late Night With Seth Meyers / NBC And also the undisputed Queen of my Heart. In fact, she tends to become all of us any time anything GOT-related is happening, like when she met the cast last year and geeked TF out. Leslie Jones @Lesdoggg Damn. "You know nothing Jon snow" hoooooooottt!! 02:39 PM - 19 Sep 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite Even some of her *famous friends* have noticed her live-tweeting, and tune in for her commentary alongside the show. Dwayne Johnson @TheRock My homegirl @Lesdoggg live play by play commentary on @GameOfThrones is some of the funniest shit I've ever heard.… https://t.co/5lUGNxJ8hr 01:51 AM - 14 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite But last night she really outdid herself hilarity-wise with her tweets about the now infamous moment between Jon "Bend-Your-Own-Goddamn-Knee" Snow and Drogon. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share This Link HBO More like Jon "Make-Me-Weak-In-The-Knees" Snow AMIRIGHT? First, Drogon approaches and our boy DGAF. Leslie Jones @Lesdoggg Jon Snow like I don't give a fuck bitch! I ha e seen white walkers I ain't bending shit!! 01:45 AM - 14 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Then he works those *magic hands*. Leslie Jones @Lesdoggg Y'all not telling me this boy ain't a Targeryn!! Is that how you spell it! Fuck that give him a dragon!! He could k… https://t.co/WR9z2q6ijp 01:48 AM - 14 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite "Jesus wept he so fine!!" Leslie Jones @Lesdoggg Even the dragon can't resist Jon Snow!! Oooooo touch me again king of the north. Denarys YOU need to bend a knee! J… https://t.co/SAsmPtALiY 01:51 AM - 14 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite But FR Leslie... FOR. REAL. Leslie Jones @Lesdoggg "I make these bitches cream!" Even if you a dragon!! That's what do!! 01:53 AM - 14 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite For more incredibly quotable tweets from this episode (or really any GOT episode, for that matter), be sure to check out her twitter, because it does not disappoint. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share This Link Saturday Night Live / NBC