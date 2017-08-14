 go to content
Leslie Jones Live Tweeting About Jon Snow Touching Drogon Is Hilarious

"I make these bitches cream, even if you a dragon! That's what I do!"

Allie Hayes
Allie Hayes
By now, we should all be fully aware that Leslie Jones is the undisputed Queen of Tweeting about Game of Thrones.

Late Night With Seth Meyers / NBC

And also the undisputed Queen of my Heart.

In fact, she tends to become all of us any time anything GOT-related is happening, like when she met the cast last year and geeked TF out.

Damn. "You know nothing Jon snow" hoooooooottt!!
Leslie Jones @Lesdoggg

Damn. "You know nothing Jon snow" hoooooooottt!!

Even some of her *famous friends* have noticed her live-tweeting, and tune in for her commentary alongside the show.

My homegirl @Lesdoggg live play by play commentary on @GameOfThrones is some of the funniest shit I've ever heard.
Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

My homegirl @Lesdoggg live play by play commentary on @GameOfThrones is some of the funniest shit I've ever heard.… https://t.co/5lUGNxJ8hr

But last night she really outdid herself hilarity-wise with her tweets about the now infamous moment between Jon "Bend-Your-Own-Goddamn-Knee" Snow and Drogon.

More like Jon "Make-Me-Weak-In-The-Knees" Snow AMIRIGHT? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

More like Jon "Make-Me-Weak-In-The-Knees" Snow AMIRIGHT?

First, Drogon approaches and our boy DGAF.

Jon Snow like I don't give a fuck bitch! I ha e seen white walkers I ain't bending shit!!
Leslie Jones @Lesdoggg

Jon Snow like I don't give a fuck bitch! I ha e seen white walkers I ain't bending shit!!

Then he works those *magic hands*.

Y'all not telling me this boy ain't a Targeryn!! Is that how you spell it! Fuck that give him a dragon!! He could k…
Leslie Jones @Lesdoggg

Y'all not telling me this boy ain't a Targeryn!! Is that how you spell it! Fuck that give him a dragon!! He could k… https://t.co/WR9z2q6ijp

"Jesus wept he so fine!!"

Even the dragon can't resist Jon Snow!! Oooooo touch me again king of the north. Denarys YOU need to bend a knee! J…
Leslie Jones @Lesdoggg

Even the dragon can't resist Jon Snow!! Oooooo touch me again king of the north. Denarys YOU need to bend a knee! J… https://t.co/SAsmPtALiY

But FR Leslie... FOR. REAL.

"I make these bitches cream!" Even if you a dragon!! That's what do!!
Leslie Jones @Lesdoggg

"I make these bitches cream!" Even if you a dragon!! That's what do!!

For more incredibly quotable tweets from this episode (or really any GOT episode, for that matter), be sure to check out her twitter, because it does not disappoint.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Saturday Night Live / NBC

