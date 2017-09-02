How Well Do You Actually Remember The First 30 Minutes Of The Original "Star Wars"?

-
1: Who is the only character mentioned by name in the opening scroll?
Princess Leia
The only one who matters (sorry not sorry).
-
2: How many droids are seen in the first shot on-board the attacked ship?
Three
C-3PO, R2-D2, and some random who didn't get the "three's a crowd" message.
-
3: Who is the first character to speak?
C-3PO
BONUS TRIVIA: The first spoken line in Star Wars history was "Did you hear that?" by the ever-observant C-3PO.
-
4: Whose whereabouts does Darth Vader ask for after Captain Antilles claims he is part of a "Consular Ship"?
"If this is a Consular Ship, then where is your AMBASSADOR?"
Take a chill pill, Darth.
-
5: Who shot first in this scene: Princess Leia or the Storm Troopers?
Princess Leia
Baby girl didn't come to play, she came to slay...literally.
-
6: What does C-3PO say to R2-D2 as he boards the escape pod?"I have a bad feeling about this.""I'm going to regret this.""I hate you.""I hate space travel!"
"I'm going to regret this."
C-3PO doesn't mention his contempt for space travel until on board the Falcon, and Luke speaks the first infamous "I have a bad feeling about this" line when they're caught in the Death Star's tractor beam later.
-
-
7: Once their escape pod crash lands, what do C-3PO and R2-D2 do?
Split up
Because C-3PO is kind of a dick, let's be real here (like...he literally kicks R2-D2 before he splits).
-
8: Which droid ALMOST goes home with Luke and Uncle Owen, in place of R2-D2?This spider-lookin' motherfuckerThis black and purple guyCome on, Red!idk what the actual fuck you're talking about, he only has eyes for R2-D2
Come on, Red! (formally known as R5-D4)
I'm still not convinced there wasn't foul play involved in this..."bad motivator" my ass.
-
9: What does Luke say he planned to pick up at Tosche Station before he was given the chore of dealing with the new droids?
"But I was going to Tosche Station to pick up some POWER CONVERTERS!"
Man, Luke is whiny AF in this movie FR.
-
10: Finish Uncle Owen's insult about Ben Kenobi: "That _______ is just a crazy old man."
Wizard
Sass Master of Tatooine, Owen Lars, everyone.
-
11: What is the name of Luke's Aunt?
Beru
Just a bad bitch sippin' on her Bantha milk, calling out the fakes.
-
12: And finally, where does Luke say he's going after Uncle Owen tells him he can't go to the Academy this year?
"Looks like I'm going NOWHERE."
And by "nowhere", he means "looks like I'm going to stare dramatically into the two setting suns while my theme plays."
How Well Do You Actually Remember The First 30 Minutes Of The Original "Star Wars"?
Your memory may be a little rusty, but that just means it's time to re-visit that far, far away galaxy!
You definitely like Star Wars, but it may be time to throw on that X-Wing helmet and re-join the rebellion through a re-watch.
You love Star Wars and, you know what, Star Wars loves you...so watch it again!
Obi-Wan has taught you well. You know the original Star Wars like the back of your robotic hand!