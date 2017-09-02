And by "nowhere", he means "looks like I'm going to stare dramatically into the two setting suns while my theme plays."

"Looks like I'm going NOWHERE."

Just a bad bitch sippin' on her Bantha milk, calling out the fakes.

Man, Luke is whiny AF in this movie FR.

"But I was going to Tosche Station to pick up some POWER CONVERTERS!"

I'm still not convinced there wasn't foul play involved in this..."bad motivator" my ass.

Come on, Red! (formally known as R5-D4)

idk what the actual fuck you're talking about, he only has eyes for R2-D2

Because C-3PO is kind of a dick, let's be real here (like...he literally kicks R2-D2 before he splits).

C-3PO doesn't mention his contempt for space travel until on board the Falcon, and Luke speaks the first infamous "I have a bad feeling about this" line when they're caught in the Death Star's tractor beam later.

"I'm going to regret this."

"I'm going to regret this."

"I have a bad feeling about this."

Baby girl didn't come to play, she came to slay...literally.

"If this is a Consular Ship, then where is your AMBASSADOR?"

BONUS TRIVIA: The first spoken line in Star Wars history was "Did you hear that?" by the ever-observant C-3PO.

C-3PO, R2-D2, and some random who didn't get the "three's a crowd" message.

The only one who matters (sorry not sorry).

How Well Do You Actually Remember The First 30 Minutes Of The Original "Star Wars"?

Time to re-watch the original! Your memory may be a little rusty, but that just means it's time to re-visit that far, far away galaxy! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF LucasFilm

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You've definitely seen this movie a few times. You definitely like Star Wars, but it may be time to throw on that X-Wing helmet and re-join the rebellion through a re-watch. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF LucasFilm

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You're a Star Wars fan for life! You love Star Wars and, you know what, Star Wars loves you...so watch it again! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF LucasFilm

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You're a Jedi Master! Obi-Wan has taught you well. You know the original Star Wars like the back of your robotic hand! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF LucasFilm

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app