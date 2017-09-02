 back to top
TVAndMovies

How Well Do You Actually Remember The First 30 Minutes Of The Original "Star Wars"?

A long time ago in a memory far, far away.

Posted on
Allie Hayes
Allie Hayes
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. 1: Who is the only character mentioned by name in the opening scroll?

    LucasFilm
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Princess Leia

    The only one who matters (sorry not sorry).

    Princess Leia
    Via LucasFilm

  2. 2: How many droids are seen in the first shot on-board the attacked ship?

    LucasFilm
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Three

    C-3PO, R2-D2, and some random who didn't get the "three's a crowd" message.

    Three
    Via LucasFilm

  3. 3: Who is the first character to speak?

    LucasFilm
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    C-3PO

    BONUS TRIVIA: The first spoken line in Star Wars history was "Did you hear that?" by the ever-observant C-3PO.

    C-3PO
    Via LucasFilm

  4. 4: Whose whereabouts does Darth Vader ask for after Captain Antilles claims he is part of a "Consular Ship"?

    LucasFilm
    Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    "If this is a Consular Ship, then where is your AMBASSADOR?"

    Take a chill pill, Darth.

    "If this is a Consular Ship, then where is your AMBASSADOR?"
    Via LucasFilm

  5. 5: Who shot first in this scene: Princess Leia or the Storm Troopers?

    LucasFilm
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Princess Leia

    Baby girl didn't come to play, she came to slay...literally.

    Princess Leia
    Via LuncasFilm

  6. 6: What does C-3PO say to R2-D2 as he boards the escape pod?

    LucasFilm
    "I have a bad feeling about this."
    "I'm going to regret this."
    "I hate you."
    "I hate space travel!"
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    "I'm going to regret this."

    C-3PO doesn't mention his contempt for space travel until on board the Falcon, and Luke speaks the first infamous "I have a bad feeling about this" line when they're caught in the Death Star's tractor beam later.

    "I'm going to regret this."
    Via LucasFilm

  8. 7: Once their escape pod crash lands, what do C-3PO and R2-D2 do?

    LucasFilm
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Split up

    Because C-3PO is kind of a dick, let's be real here (like...he literally kicks R2-D2 before he splits).

    Split up Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via LucasFilm

  9. 8: Which droid ALMOST goes home with Luke and Uncle Owen, in place of R2-D2?

    LucasFilm
    This spider-lookin' motherfucker
    This spider-lookin' motherfucker
    This black and purple guy
    This black and purple guy
    Come on, Red!
    Come on, Red!
    idk what the actual fuck you're talking about, he only has eyes for R2-D2
    idk what the actual fuck you're talking about, he only has eyes for R2-D2
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Come on, Red! (formally known as R5-D4)

    I'm still not convinced there wasn't foul play involved in this..."bad motivator" my ass.

    Come on, Red! (formally known as R5-D4) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via LucasFilm

  10. 9: What does Luke say he planned to pick up at Tosche Station before he was given the chore of dealing with the new droids?

    LucasFilm
    Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    "But I was going to Tosche Station to pick up some POWER CONVERTERS!"

    Man, Luke is whiny AF in this movie FR.

    "But I was going to Tosche Station to pick up some POWER CONVERTERS!" Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via LucasFilm

  11. 10: Finish Uncle Owen's insult about Ben Kenobi: "That _______ is just a crazy old man."

    LucasFilm
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Wizard

    Sass Master of Tatooine, Owen Lars, everyone.

    Wizard
    Via LucasFilm

  12. 11: What is the name of Luke's Aunt?

    LucasFilm
    Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Beru

    Just a bad bitch sippin' on her Bantha milk, calling out the fakes.

    Beru
    Via LucasFilm

  13. 12: And finally, where does Luke say he's going after Uncle Owen tells him he can't go to the Academy this year?

    LucasFilm
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    "Looks like I'm going NOWHERE."

    And by "nowhere", he means "looks like I'm going to stare dramatically into the two setting suns while my theme plays."

    "Looks like I'm going NOWHERE."
    Via LucasFilm

How Well Do You Actually Remember The First 30 Minutes Of The Original "Star Wars"?

Time to re-watch the original!

Your memory may be a little rusty, but that just means it's time to re-visit that far, far away galaxy!

Time to re-watch the original! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
LucasFilm
You've definitely seen this movie a few times.

You definitely like Star Wars, but it may be time to throw on that X-Wing helmet and re-join the rebellion through a re-watch.

You've definitely seen this movie a few times. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
LucasFilm
You're a Star Wars fan for life!

You love Star Wars and, you know what, Star Wars loves you...so watch it again!

You're a Star Wars fan for life! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
LucasFilm
You're a Jedi Master!

Obi-Wan has taught you well. You know the original Star Wars like the back of your robotic hand!

You're a Jedi Master! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
LucasFilm
