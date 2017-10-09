Here's a true fact that has definitely not been exaggerated: It's been 84 years since we received this teaser for The Last Jedi.
So you can imagine my excitement when I found out this weekend that the first FULL-LENGTH trailer is going to be released during half-time on ESPN's Monday Night Football, Oct. 9th, 2017.
And, as if that wasn't exciting enough, the official Star Wars twitter account posted this little nugget yesterday.
And it's a good thing I went out and bought adult diapers last night after seeing that nugget, because Good Morning America decided to release THIS clip this morning.
Seriously guys, I'm this close to losing my shit.
-
-
How pumped are you for The Last Jedi trailer?OH MY GOOD GOLLY GOSH, I'M SO PUMPED, DO YOU HAVE ANY UNUSED ADULT DIAPERS YOU CAN SEND ME?!I'm, like, an average level of excited.I'm going to have to watch football to see it? Oh HELL no.Literally who cares about Star Wars, fucking nerds.
Guys, We're Finally Getting A Full "The Last Jedi" Trailer And I'm About To Pee Myself
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
How pumped are you for The Last Jedi trailer?
-
vote votesOH MY GOOD GOLLY GOSH, I'M SO PUMPED, DO YOU HAVE ANY UNUSED ADULT DIAPERS YOU CAN SEND ME?!
-
vote votesI'm, like, an average level of excited.
-
vote votesI'm going to have to watch football to see it? Oh HELL no.
-
vote votesLiterally who cares about Star Wars, fucking nerds.