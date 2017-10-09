 back to top
TVAndMovies

Guys, We're Finally Getting A Full "The Last Jedi" Trailer And I'm About To Pee Myself

REY IS BAE, LUKE IS LIFE, AND KYLO IS A FUQBOI.

Posted on
Allie Hayes
Allie Hayes
BuzzFeed Staff

Here's a true fact that has definitely not been exaggerated: It's been 84 years since we received this teaser for The Last Jedi.

Walt Disney Studios/LucasFilm / Via youtube.com

So you can imagine my excitement when I found out this weekend that the first FULL-LENGTH trailer is going to be released during half-time on ESPN's Monday Night Football, Oct. 9th, 2017.

Actual footage of me this morning upon hearing this news.
Paramount Pictures

Actual footage of me this morning upon hearing this news.

And, as if that wasn't exciting enough, the official Star Wars twitter account posted this little nugget yesterday.

Get ready. Trailer tomorrow. #TheLastJedi
Star Wars @starwars

Get ready. Trailer tomorrow. #TheLastJedi

I'm going to pee myself, FR.

And it's a good thing I went out and bought adult diapers last night after seeing that nugget, because Good Morning America decided to release THIS clip this morning.

Brand new @starwars: #TheLastJedi trailer TONIGHT during Monday Night Football on @espn.
Good Morning America @GMA

Brand new @starwars: #TheLastJedi trailer TONIGHT during Monday Night Football on @espn.

Seriously guys, I'm this close to losing my shit.

Tap to play GIF
Walt Disney Studios/ LucasFilm/GMA

Guys, We're Finally Getting A Full "The Last Jedi" Trailer And I'm About To Pee Myself

How pumped are you for The Last Jedi trailer?
  1.  
    vote votes
    OH MY GOOD GOLLY GOSH, I'M SO PUMPED, DO YOU HAVE ANY UNUSED ADULT DIAPERS YOU CAN SEND ME?!
  2.  
    vote votes
    I'm, like, an average level of excited.
  3.  
    vote votes
    I'm going to have to watch football to see it? Oh HELL no.
  4.  
    vote votes
    Literally who cares about Star Wars, fucking nerds.
