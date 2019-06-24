TV and Movies

Forky From "Toy Story 4" Is The Relatable Icon We Deserve, So Here's A Bunch Of Jokes About Him

"T-t-t-t-t-rash?" —poet and prophet Forky

Posted on
Allie Hayes
Allie Hayes
BuzzFeed Staff

1.

View this post on

2.

#ToyStory4 garbage: *exists* forky:
FiveJoy @AnnaFromDiscord

#ToyStory4 garbage: *exists* forky:

Reply Retweet Favorite

3.

Woody: YOU are a TOY, not trash! Forky: #ToyStory4
🤠 @lukebraceyau

Woody: YOU are a TOY, not trash! Forky: #ToyStory4

Reply Retweet Favorite

4.

nobody: forky: #ToyStory4
ahymara @ahymara_sanchez

nobody: forky: #ToyStory4

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

ME: I’m 28 years old I won’t be able to relate to anything in Toy Story 4. FORKY THE QUEER ICON:
Odd Blessed Be The Fruit @Neil_McNeil

ME: I’m 28 years old I won’t be able to relate to anything in Toy Story 4. FORKY THE QUEER ICON:

Reply Retweet Favorite

6.

Woody: ‘you’re a toy’ Forky: ‘iM tRaSh’ Woody: #ToyStory4
Tom🥴 @to0Om170

Woody: ‘you’re a toy’ Forky: ‘iM tRaSh’ Woody: #ToyStory4

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

Forky: [frantically sprinting toward the trash for the 400th time that hour] Woody on the verge of a breakdown:
elyse! @toonfully

Forky: [frantically sprinting toward the trash for the 400th time that hour] Woody on the verge of a breakdown:

Reply Retweet Favorite

8.

#Forky is a character who is convinced he’s trash and keeps trying to throw himself away but his friends do their best to convince him he is worthy of love, so I finally feel represented in a Disney movie
Mindy - Resident of Batuu @FairyTaleMindy

#Forky is a character who is convinced he’s trash and keeps trying to throw himself away but his friends do their best to convince him he is worthy of love, so I finally feel represented in a Disney movie

Reply Retweet Favorite

9.

View this post on

10.

#ToyStory4 Toys: *nothing* Forky:
Theo Karras @Theo_Karras_

#ToyStory4 Toys: *nothing* Forky:

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

View this post on

12.

Forky, Toy Story 4
Christian Zamora @Christian_Zamo

Forky, Toy Story 4

Reply Retweet Favorite

13.

Woody telling Forky that he needs to stay out of the garbage and that he needs support Bonnie through Kindergarten Forky: #toystory4
Bella 🌈 @bella_thornbury

Woody telling Forky that he needs to stay out of the garbage and that he needs support Bonnie through Kindergarten Forky: #toystory4

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

View this post on

15.

nobody: forky:
suzy ‎⎊ @AZGARDlANS

nobody: forky:

Reply Retweet Favorite

16.

#ToyStory4 no one: forky:
𝒦𝓇𝓎𝓈𝓉𝒶𝓁 @krxstalgonzxlez

#ToyStory4 no one: forky:

Reply Retweet Favorite

17.

View this post on

Advertisement

Connect With TVAndMovies

Advertisement

back to top