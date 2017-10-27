28 Of The Most Terrifying Jump Scares In Movie History

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy We recently asked movie lovers in the BuzzFeed Community to tell us what they think is the best executed jump scare of all time. Here are some responses that made us wet ourselves (WARNING: There are spoilers here...obviously). Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Share On facebook Share On facebook Share 1. Psycho (1960) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Universal Pictures Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This is old school, but it has stuck with me for over 20 years. It is so creepy when "Mother" runs quickly through the hall. I still think about it when I walk across the hall from my bathroom to my bedroom.—mkatherinekelly 2. Friday the 13th (1980) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Paramount Pictures Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin The very end of the original when Jason comes out of the water and grabs her in the canoe. I literally shit myself the first time I watched it. I was a sophomore in college...still terrifies me to this day.—jaket17 ADVERTISEMENT 3. It (2017) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Warner Bros. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin The remake of It did a great job of limiting the number of jump scares while using them in a smart way. My favorite example of this was when Bev is in her restroom and turns around, only to be choked by Pennywise in the doorway. The entire theatre screamed.—katelynp43b9d67eb 4. Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Blumhouse Pictures Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin When the kitchen explodes out of no where. It scared me so badly the first time I saw it that I have to fast forward past it now.—mirandah4b4d8e107 5. Poltergeist (1982) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link MGM Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin You think the clown is beneath the bed, only for it to be over the son’s shoulders. Gets me every single time.—kcas15 6. Pee Wee's Big Adventure (1985) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Warner Bros. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Anyone who grew up in the '90s will tell there ain't nothing scarier than Large Marge. Even if you knew it was coming, that claymation face had you jumping out of your seat!—kmig 7. Jaws (1975) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Universal Pictures Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin My favorite movie ever is Jaws, so this comes totally biased, but when Hooper sees Ben Gardner's head in the wrecked hull of his boat -- in the special features of the DVD, they said that the sound people worked on different sound FX until one of them made them all jump even though they knew it was coming. And that's the one you hear in the movie. —Katie Sirles, Facebook ADVERTISEMENT 8. Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince (2009) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Warner Bros. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Not a scary movie at all, but when Harry goes to get Dumbledore water after he drinks all the poison and the skeleton thing grabs his arm!—gabip4ae5b6e18 9. The Ring (2002) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Dreamworks Pictures Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Thinking the movie was over, I was prepared for credits to roll and the theatre to clear out. So when Samara crawls out of T.V, it really caught me off guard, and I stood up and screamed. I was assured it wasn’t just me, as a 12-year-old girl in front of me did the same thing.—stephaniev23 10. The Conjuring (2013) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Warner Bros. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Oh my goodness, I have SO MANY, but the big one that messed me up for months and months was the "clap clap" hands scene in the basement. My friends used to tease me about it and walk up behind me and clap to scare me!—katieg48cde402d 11. Insidious (2010) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link FilmDistrict Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin When the Darth Maul-esque demon suddenly appears behind Patrick Wilson. I KNOW it’s going to happen, but it still makes me jump every time.—caitlineileen 12. The Visit (2015) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Blumhouse Pictures Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin When it's dead quiet, then Nana pops up out of nowhere and SCREAMS. No music or loud noise, just a pure scream. I definitely peed a little.—rebekahs43b57efc4 ADVERTISEMENT 13. The Exorcist III (1990) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link 20th Century Fox Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin In the hospital when the white figure is chasing the nurse with the ice pick. The movie is crap but that's still one of the best jump scares I've ever seen and I watch a lot of horror movies. The lack of sound and a seemly normal background make it that much more scary. Plus the fact that we don't see the nurse actually being killed, just the next scene of her in a body bag, makes it a perfect jump scare.—quinlantaylor04 14. Wait Until Dark (1967) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Warner Bros. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin You think Audrey Hepburn's character has killed Alan Arkin's character, but then he suddenly makes a flying leap for her from the shadows. Even if you don't fall for the fake out death and are waiting for it, you still jump.—ersmith9 15. Sinister (2012) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Blumhouse Pictures Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin The lawnmower death scene. The lawnmower was running along in the dark, and then it suddenly rolled over a body. After watching that movie, I couldn't be alone in a dark room for a few days. —Erin Neale Morrissey, Facebook 16. Deep Blue Sea (1999) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Warner Bros. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Samuel L. Jackson is giving an inspiring speech, then a shark jumps up and pulls him under.—sammachado 17. The Sixth Sense (1999) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Buena Vista Pictures Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Beady-eyed Mischa Barton pops up from under the bed. I watched this in elementary school and it freaked me out so much that I was secretly shook years later when she turned up on The O.C.—egsimpson ADVERTISEMENT 18. Seven (1995) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link New Line Cinema Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin The "sloth" victim! No one is expecting this skeleton of a man to still be alive. Completely unexpected and one of the best jump scares I've ever seen in a thriller.—l471c7a54f 19. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link New Line Cinema Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin I’d have to say the ending, when Nancy thinks she escaped, but then he grabs her Mother!—allysonh41b65d596 20. The Dark Knight (2008) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Warner Bros. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin When the dead "Batman" hits the window.—Christi Glahn, Facebook 21. The House on Haunted Hill (1959) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Allied Artists Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin In the original, that old lady pops out of the dark and then just rolls away . —harrisk05 22. Signs (2002) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Buena Vista Pictures Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Someone is using a handheld camera to record a kid's birthday party, then the alien walks past the window and there's a loud DUN!—cryslibs ADVERTISEMENT 23. The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link New Line Cinema Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Bilbo turning evil for that half-second when seeing the mithril armor on Frodo. I legit blacked out for like 0.8 of a sec in the theatre and woke up on the floor with my siblings and people in the row behind me looking down on me. I apparently jerked my head back so hard, I hit the seat, and then slid down to the floor in terror. This is also one of my sister's favorite stories to tell new people about me.—m4b60ed0d7 24. The Descent (2005) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Celador Films Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin I'm a huge lover of horror films, so much so that while I'm not immune to jump scares, I react very little...but this scene actually made me SCREAM. When the girls first start to panic and the camcorder moves over to show us the first cave monster behind one of the girls. No joke, I let out the most blood curdling scream ever. —newu1760 25. Carrie (1976) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link United Artists Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Carrie's hand breaking through the dirt and grabbing Sue's arm...biggest group scream I'veever heard in a movie theater.—jennyporterw 26. Alien (1979) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link 20th Century Fox Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin The tracking device shows the alien is coming right at Dallas, so he climbs down a ladder to safety...only it was below him the whole time. My heart was in my throat. —caitlinm18 27. Mulholland Drive (2001) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Universal Pictures Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin What makes it so impressive is that the guy TELLS YOU EXPLICITLY WHAT HE THINKS IS AROUND THE CORNER. He describes the monster in full detail, but you still jump when his biggest fear becomes real. —caitlinm18 28. Scream (1996) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Dimension Films Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin The beginning when Drew Barrymore is outside and keeps peering into the window, then Ghostface pops out.—slimetimelive Want to be featured on BuzzFeed? Follow the BuzzFeed Community on Facebook and Twitter! Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Promoted by News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now! View Comments