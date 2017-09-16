41 Of The Sexiest Movie Scenes That Have Absolutely Zero Sex In Them

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy We recently asked movie lovers in the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about the movie scenes that manage to ~turn them on~ without showing any sex. 1. Shame (2011)

That glorious scene when Michael Fassbender's character, Brandon, keeps eyeing a girl on the subway and she stares sexily back at him. —sydneyh488789294 

2. 40 Days and 40 Nights (2002)

Josh Hartnett is abstaining from sex for Lent. He meets and falls in love with a girl during that time, so he uses flower petals and the branch of blooming orchids to give her the most sensual touches and (ultimately) an orgasm. All without ever having or giving any physical/sexual touches to her body. It is so erotic and steamy, yet there is no actual sex going on.—kellin47d198587 

3. Dirty Dancing (1987)

When Baby and Johnny are dancing, right before they start kissing. Gets me every time.—nicoleg4a6ef84ce 

4. The Breakfast Club (1985)

John Bender doing literally anything. Hot!—annastiinap 

5. Sin City (2005)

Absolutely any time Jessica Alba is dancing. The entire movie could have just been that. —brandonc48 

6. Spiderman (2002)

I know, I'm a nerd, but this scene is so damn sexy. First, everything is sexier in the rain, and that very much includes Kirsten Dunst's sweater. Second, the kiss is just so damn sensual and sexy. —brandonc48 

7. Gilda (1946)

When Rita Hayworth takes off her gloves while she dances. Sexiest. Scene. EVER.—maricarmenruizz 

8. Pride & Prejudice (2005)

When Darcy is telling Elizabeth that he loves her the first time, and it turns into a heated argument. The way he looks at her and the very obvious tension and chemistry between them just makes it very passionate. —cumberbabe1395 

9. Cry-Baby (1990)

Okay, all my Johnny Depp fans will know this one and agree with me. In Cry-Baby, there's a scene where he and Allison are dancing against a glass wall. He does this hella sexy growl. I'm as lesbian as they can get, but that growl beats everything for me, seriously. —Heather Marie, Facebook. 

10. Nine (2009)

Penelope Cruz in "A Call from the Vatican". She's so sexy when she's playing with all of those ropes!—sarad4850d5c99 

11. I, Robot (2004)

Will Smith's workout scene. Before that he was just the goofy Fresh Prince kid to me. —isola 

12. The Runaways (2010)

The kissing scene with Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning. —anagracielaa 

13. Amélie (2001)

There's this scene in the end where she finally kisses the guy and it's an intense and super cute moment, with nothing sexual. Kisses everywhere, on the neck, forehead, cheeks, nose, everywhere BUT the lips. I think that's what makes it special for me, you don't need to show a French kiss (omg the movie is French, I just realized it) or sex on screen to tell the world there's passion and a crazy, sweet love between the characters.—matyc 

14. Double Indemnity (1944)

When Fred MacMurray firsts meets Barbara Stanwyck. The verbal tennis match between the two characters is absolutely amazing. They just don't write screenplays like that anymore. You can tell that she will do anything to get what she wants, and he is under her spell as soon as he walks through the door. —allisonstull 

15. Big Fish (2003)

The scene where Albert Finney is soaking fully clothed in the bath and Jessica Lange slinks in on top of him is really beautiful and intimate. That has stuck with me since I saw it in the theater.—davidcrose89 

16. Jane Eyre (2011)

Michael Fassbender's Rochester confesses his love to Mia Wasikowska's Jane, but she doesn't know that he is talking about HER until he turns his head and says, "you transfix me quite." When I was watching it with my mom, we both let out an audible moan after that line. It is perfection. —natalies4fc915e26 

17. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Leonardo DiCaprio's character is trying to reconcile with Margot Robbie's after a fight, but instead she teases him with what she won't be giving him. —rachaelm24 

18. The Princess Bride (1987)

When Buttercup asks Wesley to fetch her a pitcher, and the way he just looks into her eyes as he gets it???—djamiek 

19. The King and I (1956)

The "Shall We Dance" sequence. The sexual tension could be cut with a knife!—daunejaimesd 

20. The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

The entire "Music of the Night" sequence.—daniellems 

21. The Lion King (1994)

The whole "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" scene when Simba and Nala are reunited in the jungle. From Nala coyly pushing Simba in the lake to those "fuck me" eyes she gives Simba after they rolled down the hill. —Shae Alysia, Facebook 

22. Ghost (1990)

Okay, this is easy! The pottery wheel scene. My goodness, the mess, how they are seated, the pumping of the wheel. It's hot I tell ya, hot hot hot!—alaurenc90 

23. Interview with the Vampire (1994)

When Louis was bitten by Lestat...it's a very erotic and sensual moment between Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise.—carlys466cc18b4 

24. The Sound of Music (1965)

Maria and Captain Von Trapp doing the Ländler (Austrian folk dance) at the party. The heat is palpable in the most G rated movie ever.—hayleyb48beb8d48 

25. Secretary (2002)

Like 85% of the film. —neztra 

26. Ghostbusters (2016)

Kate McKinnon fighting the ghosts in slow motion. I'm definitely asexual, but I can't lie, that scene made me feel things.—streetkb 

27. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

When Aragorn is dreaming of Arwen and she's barely even wearing a slip, and they just both have the hots for each other in that moment (lets not forget that one boob shot though, especially since Liv Tyler said in an interview there was no bra under that dress). Then they just snog each other. —kitty13glitter 

28. The Wedding Date (2005)

Dermott Mulroney pressing Debra Messing up against the car.—tori1017 

29. Legends of the Fall (1994)

Brad Pitt tipping his wet hat (or any scene with him and Julia Ormond).—stac2 

30. Sweeney Todd (2007)

Mine is probably weird, but I find the shaving scene between Alan Rickman and Johnny Depp to be very sexy. Alan Rickman's voice is so deep, especially when he is singing. Mmmm! I get chills every time I see him in anything! I don't even care that he's the villain of the piece...somehow that's even sexier! —Jacki Demchak 

31. Batman Returns (1992)

When Catwoman licks Batman under the mistletoe.—selinakyle9 

32. Frida (2002)

Ashley Judd & Salma Hayek dancing the tango. HOLY. HELL. —Nicole Williams, Facebook 

33. Rocky (1976)

When Rocky and Adrian kiss for the first time...Every. Single. Time.—sydneerek 

34. Atonement (2007)

The fountain scene when Keira Knightley's character emerges from the water, and James McAvoy's character is standing there, waiting for her to put on her dry clothes. That entire scene is gold! From their bickering, to James's blue eyes, to the long silence, the zoom-in on his hand, and him yelling at her to be careful. Everything about this scene makes me swoon every single damn time!—adriennegcoulter 

35. To Catch a Thief (1955)

Grace Kelly and Cary Grant sit on a couch. Fireworks light up the sky outside the balcony when she says "Even in this light, I can tell where you eyes are looking." She leans forward, kisses his fingers, and puts her diamond necklace in his hand.SWOON! —allisonj10 

36. Wonder Woman (2017)

The scene where Chris Pine is talking about how he's "above average."—carolinedela616 

37. It's A Wonderful Life (1946) When George and Mary are both listening on the phone, breathing heavily on each other. Ugh, yes! —erinp12 

38. Say Anything (1989)

Lloyd Dobler. Boombox. Bedroom window. Peter Gabriel's "In Your Eyes." —Kathy Wall, Facebook 

39. Cruel Intentions (1999)

Sarah Michelle Gellar telling Ryan Philippe how she hates when things don't go her way while sitting on the couch. That whole scene is on fire. —Dénes Nagy, Facebook 

40. From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

The striptease! I always get so hot and bothered by Salma Hayek dancing to sultry music with that snake!—breannar480b08f88 

41. Tarzan (1999)

When Tarzan and Jane meet for the first time. They are on a tree branch in the rain. He sees her gloved hand and slowly takes off the glove to reveal the skin beneath then very slowly places her hand against his. Then that close-up on his face and the look in his eyes as he realizes they're the same. And I just about die when he places his ear against her chest to listen to her heartbeat. That scene made me feel ~strange~ as a kid, but when I got older I realized that's because of just how sexy it all was.—sarahalarid93 