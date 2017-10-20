Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy We recently asked movie lovers in the BuzzFeed Community to take off their cynical hats and tell us what movie they'd actually LOVE to see get the reboot/remake treatment. Here are some of the most ~intriguing~ responses: 1. 12 Angry Men (1957) I would love to see a reboot featuring both men AND women, addressing the tense racial climate and policy procedures in America today.—meaghans5 2. Logan's Run (1976) I want a reboot starring Tom Holland as Logan!—bradleyw4 3. He's Just Not That Into You I believe it was made just bit TOO early because it was made right before smartphones were really a thing. The "dating" stage in the movie is ruled by answering machines and voicemails, which just seems archaic watching it back now. I wish they would reboot this and include things like crafting the perfect text, stalking dates on their social media accounts, meeting dates via an app, and how to respond to a dick pic.—tarad19 4. Star Wars: Episode I (1999), II (2002), and III (2005) Imagine a trilogy that actually explores how the Jedi failed Anakin emotionally and set themselves up to be destroyed, or a state shaking itself apart with a few good nudges, or the political conflict between Anakin and Padmé and how neither system represented by them is really the answer they want? Also, we deserve a believable love story where Padmé doesn't just sort of give up and die at the end. And it would be great to have an actual mystery arc where they try to figure out who the Sith Lord is AND a serious treatment of the Gungans as being segregated from the Naboo, with Jar Jar having to function as a politician in a Congress where he's easy pickings to manipulate.(Ewan McGregor still has to play Obi-Wan though.)—orbitalsquabbles 5. The Breakfast Club (1985) I know, I KNOW. John Hughes movies are untouchable, BUT I think if they remade it and modernized it with a diverse cast featuring things like LGBT+ issues, racism, mental health stigma, cyberbullying, etc. it could be really great.—caitlinm48 6. Men in Black (1997) I would LOVE to see an ALL-FEMALE reboot! Now that's it's been "established" that woman love action movies and will go see them in theaters, I think this would be amazing! They literally didn't have a single female agent as a genuinely MAIN focus, which always bothered me growing up, even though I still loved the movies. It's 2017 so let's make the leads female!—caitlynf3 7. Children of the Corn (1984) The concept of this movie is scary as hell, but the original is over the top *corny*. The concept of the children overthrowing adults could have been taken to a deeper, grittier place. Make it again and make it TRULY rated R!—maggiek 8. Anastasia (1997) In the vain of all the new, live-action Disney remakes (though, I know it's not a Disney film)!—hannahcanela 9. The Craft (1996) Can you imagine how amazing it could be with today's CGI? The snake scene would be ever MORE intense!—comealongpond333 10. Honey, I Shrunk the Kids! (1989) With Steve Carell as the dad! That would be such a perfect role for him...goofy, dorky, and obviously funny!—sarahp46d7e8aa4 11. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) It's been remade a bunch of times because it's a really scary idea to find your friends and family being replaced by people who look just like them, but aren't them. The one in the 50's fit the era perfectly because of the Cold War McCarthyism paranoia, people were already scared enough about their neighbors not being who they say they are. Then, the one in the 70s fit the rising "Me Generation" with people either being too self involved to notice what was going on before it was too late. Given the current political climate having shades of the Cold War and the Older generations' view of Millennials as self-involved and disconnected, it's the perfect time to marry those two ideas and another reboot. Maybe one with cameos from Donald Sutherland and Jeff Goldblum for good measure!—mariellea 12. The Harry Potter Franchise (2001-2012) I need HBO to pick up the rights. Each season would focus on one book, with each one-hour episode focusing on a chapter or two. Epic!—alisap 13. Lilo & Stitch (2002) I don't know if this counts as a reboot, but with all the live-action Disney films being made, I'd love to see this one done in live-action.—janeramon01 14. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1986) I would love for Tim Burton to do this one...and cast Johnny Depp As Caractacus Potts, obviously.—ellec4762692c5 15. A Clockwork Orange (1971) With Evan Peters as Alex. He would play the character so well! It would be cool to see a modern twist on a classic film like that!—khertelendy17 16. 1984 (1984) It is one of the best dystopian books ever written and, with all of the recent twisted movies by great directors coming out, it is prime time to reboot this! If it does get a reboot, then WE will be the ones watching big brother!—chloew443a6afaf 17. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) I would actually love to see a hyper-realistic take on this one. Maybe Brendon Urie or Patrick Stump could be his new voice (Only because I love the album Nightmare Revisited)? A fresh, horrifying take to a classic Halloween-Christmas movie would be amazing if done right! UGH! Just imagine the Oogey-Boogey man at the end where he disperses into bugs, but in a realistic way?! *shivers*—alexg433007277 18. Jaws (1975) With the technology and special effects they have today, the shark attacking the boat would be so much more intense than the already epic scene.—brookelynnc 19. Eragon (2006) The 2006 version wasn't good at all unfortunately, and it just needs to be rebooted. The books need to be followed better...maybe a TV show will work out because a lot more details can be put into it?—doasnow 20. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) But with all-female comedians. Just imagine badass and hilarious lady knights going after the holy grail together. Dream cast: Kate McKinnon, Aubrey Plaza, Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, Tina Fey, Ellen DeGeneres, Amy Poehler, Kristen Wiig, and Maya Rudolph, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the Queen (because literally who else could play the queen), and Rachel Bloom as the resident bard who serenades them with hilariously dirty songs every so often.—notetonotehourtohour 21. Grease (1978) I would LOVE to see a modern version. It could be a story all about those kids you know in high school who are obsessed with everything old and vintage and eat at Ruby's Diner every weekend. The ultimate dream Rizzo would be Lorde. Just picture "There Are Worse Things I Could Do" reimagined as an electro-pop anthem, just the way Lorde knows how! I get chills just thinking about the possibilities...—notetonotehourtohour 22. The Goonies (1985) It was my FAVORITE movie as a child and thinking of how much more they could pour into the story now, or even make something completely new with a new generation of "goonies". Goonies never say die!—ryannw449ef5a1d 23. The Wedding Singer (1998) The original came out in '98, but took place only 13 years earlier in '85. The remake could take place in '05 and be a celebration of early/mid 00's culture! Picture it: Juicy track suits, uggs, chunky highlights, "that's hot." Instead of a Boy George sidekick you could have an emo sidekick, Holly's character could be obsessed with Paris Hilton, and Glen could work in subprime lending!—lindsayb42bb479a4 24. The Outsiders (1983) I showed my class the original movie after reading the novel, and I kept thinking how great it would be if they remade it today. The original version is still great, but I would really like to see a modern take on the novel!—courtneyb43c312947 25. The Addams Family (1991) With Oscar Isaac as Gomez and Ruth Negga as Morticia! Also, casting some young actors with the appropriate ethnic background for Wednesday and Pugsley would be cool!—kapowskis 26. The Last Airbender (2010) Except this time, not have it be directed by someone who has never actually directed a children's film before. Yes, it should have action, but it also shouldn't take itself too seriously. The characters are supposed to be fun and lighthearted. Also, in this version maybe we should cast some actual Asian actors as the leads considering the whole story was influenced by Asian cultures?!—kaileeg4620032b0 27. Clue (1985) While the original will always be a classic, it would be cool to see a remake of with some of today's comedy stars. Tina Fey as Miss Scarlet, Eddie Murphy as Col. Mustard, Margaret Cho as Mrs. White, Jerry Seinfeld as Mr. Green, Ellen DeGeneres as Ms. Peacock and Steve Martin as Prof. Plum!—davidr48b49bf8a 28. Cocktail (1988) I am not sure why, because the original is pretty awful, but it's kind of a fun guilty pleasure. I can see Channing Tatum in Tom Cruise's role and Hugh Jackman as the bartender who takes him under his wing.—allisonstull 29. The Lost Boys (1987) But I'd want to see a good (and I mean GOOD) reboot. The two sequels don't count. I want a scary flick about vampires, and I want it to be amazing!—quiteafewfandoms 30. The Truman Show (1998) The concept of the original is brilliant, and a more serious-toned reboot could make for a deep criticism of current society. I'm imagining a kind of Black Mirror-ish type movie.—ninam4dedd3fcb Want to be featured on BuzzFeed? Follow the BuzzFeed Community on Facebook and Twitter! 