LucasFilm

Imagine a trilogy that actually explores how the Jedi failed Anakin emotionally and set themselves up to be destroyed, or a state shaking itself apart with a few good nudges, or the political conflict between Anakin and Padmé and how neither system represented by them is really the answer they want? Also, we deserve a believable love story where Padmé doesn't just sort of give up and die at the end. And it would be great to have an actual mystery arc where they try to figure out who the Sith Lord is AND a serious treatment of the Gungans as being segregated from the Naboo, with Jar Jar having to function as a politician in a Congress where he's easy pickings to manipulate.

(Ewan McGregor still has to play Obi-Wan though.)

—orbitalsquabbles