13 Movies Coming To Theaters In October 2017 You're Not Going To Want To Miss

Sometimes the scariest stuff isn't outright scary at all...it's just creepy AF instead. Enter: The Killing of a Sacred Deer. This trailer in itself is almost like a terrifying music video, and there was very little revealed about the film on the internet when it was first announced (besides glowing reviews from its showings during the festival circuit), which only made it creepier. The film follows a surgeon, played by Colin Farrell, as he befriends an odd teenage boy. Over time, strange things begin to happen to Farrell's family, as they slowly all become inexplicably paralyzed. Being that I was still thinking about the trailer days after I first watched it, I can only imagine that the full film will have the same effect. Like The Florida Project and Tragedy Girls, The Killing of a Sacred Deer will be in limited release in October 2017, but is still worth keeping in mind!