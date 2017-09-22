13 Movies Coming To Theaters In October 2017 You're Not Going To Want To Miss

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy It's that time of month again...no ovary owners, not THAT time of month (though some of these do involve blood and badassery, so I guess I could mean both). View this video on YouTube Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com Look, I'm not too sure what androids dream of, but I've been dreaming of this movie for quite a long time. This highly anticipated sequel to 1982's Blade Runner follows Officer K, played by Ryan Gosling, as he attempts to track down Rick Deckard, played by Harrison Ford. In what's sure to be a showcase of phenomenal action, cool visuals, and handsome AF jawlines, the two heartthrobs set out together to uncover the truth behind a plot to destroy the free world, run by a super-sketchy Jared Leto. 2. The Mountain Between Us coming Oct. 6, 2017. View this video on YouTube 20th Century Fox / Via youtube.com This drama has Idris Elba in it. Like...that should really be the end of this discussion. The man's a dreamboat, so I'm there. Anyway, he plays a surgeon trying to get to Baltimore for an emergency surgery, when his flight is cancelled. He bumps into Kate Winslet, a journalist also needing a flight home ASAP, as her wedding is the next day. But when a quick fix turns into every person who's ever flown in a plane's worst nightmare, the two end up stranded on a mountain and need to rely on each other to survive. What is it with Kate Winslet and trapping men in cold water? Beats me...just keep the goddamn dog safe. 3. The Florida Project coming Oct. 6, 2017. View this video on YouTube A24 / Via youtube.com This is a change of pace from the big-budget films coming out the same weekend, but definitely looks worth catching. Set against the pastel backdrop of Kissimmee, FL, the story follows six-year-old Moonee, who is living with her young mother Halley in a motel. While showcasing a sweet coming-of-age story for both the mother and daughter, the trailer also shows glimpses of what I'm sure is a fantastic performance by Willem Dafoe as the motel owner. It is worth noting that this film will be in limited release for the time being, but with a current score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, it may just be worth the trip. 4. Happy Death Day coming Oct. 13, 2017. View this video on YouTube Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com I was lucky enough to see an early screening of Happy Death Day, and it was some of the most fun I've had with a horror movie in a long time. The whole film plays out like Groundhog's Day meets Friday the 13th, with just a dash of Mean Girls. Basically, when a sorority girl gets trapped in an inexplicably repeating day, she must figure out who keeps murdering her in order to escape the cycle. Also, everyone in this is cute AF, so you're guaranteed a few ~snacks~ alongside your dose of comedy and terror. 5. Marshall coming Oct. 13, 2017. View this video on YouTube Open Road Films / Via youtube.com Thurgood Marshall is a staple in American history and I'm beyond pumped to see him finally getting the biopic he has long deserved. This story follows a young Marshall, before he became the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, on one of the cases that defined his career. With the incredibly talented Chadwick Boseman (you know...Black Panther? NBD) playing the titular character, Marshall looks like the definition of true "Oscar material". 6. The Foreigner coming Oct. 13, 2017. View this video on YouTube STX Films / Via youtube.com Jackie Chan is at the point where I'm comfortable referring to him as a "legend", and boy, does he defend that title in this trailer. Playing a father desperately trying to find out who murdered his daughter, the trailer builds a simple story: Just an average dad trying to find information on his daughters tragic death. However, there turns out to be one giant reason they really shouldn't fuck with him: This "average" dad is a highly trained special forces fighter. The Foreigner looks badass and I will be patiently waiting for Chan's character in this and Liam Neeson's character in Taken to team up in some kind of cross-over sequel. 7. Geostorm coming Oct. 20, 2017. View this video on YouTube Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com Gerard Butler is back at it again to sassily save the world. In a reality where satellites controlled by the U.S. can, in turn, control the climate, natural disasters are a thing of the past. However, when someone begins purposely causing these satellites to malfunction, a world-destroying storm is created (i.e. a Geostorm). This one's a throwback to movies like 2012 and Armageddon, the kind of movie where it's fun to watch the world get ALMOST destroyed, only to be saved by a rag-tag group of people. Geostorm definitely looks like a cool ride. 8. The Snowman coming Oct. 20, 2017. View this video on YouTube Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com I'm a sucker for a "whodunit"-style thriller, and this one fits the bill. Here, Michael Fassbender attempts to unmask a super-creepy serial killer referring to himself as "The Snowman Killer" (yeah, no thanks). The trailer is disturbing and strange, so I highly recommend watching it yourself on YouTube (because real talk, the insane number of Olaf from Frozen jokes in the trailer's comment section are worth their weight in yellow snow). 9. Tragedy Girls coming Oct. 20, 2017. View this video on YouTube Gunpowder & Sky / Via youtube.com Tragedy Girls looks crazy fun. In what the trailer describes as "Heathers meets Scream", two teen girls obsessed with upping their social media following begin an amateur crime-reporting blog. But when things get a little slow, they take matters into their own hands in what is sure to be Twitter-verifed gold. This horror-comedy was very well received at SXSW, the Toronto Film Festival, and the Fantasia Film Festival, but fair warning (in the same vain as The Florida Project) this film will be in limited release for the time being. Still, I want to see it LIKE NOW. 10. Suburbicon coming Oct. 27, 2017. View this video on YouTube Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com Directed by George Clooney and written by the Cohen Bros, Suburbicon stars Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, and Oscar Isaac as residents of a picture-perfect town in the 1950's. However, when a home invasion rocks the peaceful place, everything goes to hell. Who is behind all of the violence? What will happen in the end? Why can Oscar Isaac pull off a mustache so well? I'm hoping this film will answer all of these questions. 11. Jigsaw coming Oct. 27, 2017. View this video on YouTube Lionsgate / Via youtube.com Everyones favorite(?) self-righteous serial killer is back for the eighth time, and he finally got his full name in the title (baby boy is goin' places). Jigsaw is the first entry into the Saw franchise in seven years (Saw 3D was released in 2010), which is insane to me because it doesn't feel like it's been THAT long? The trailer speaks for itself, promising us all the gross-out torture porn we've come to expect from these films. So if you're looking for a classic, gory franchise this Halloween, this one is definitely for you, and I'm pumped to see what crazy shit is in store. 12. All I See Is You coming Oct. 27, 2017. View this video on YouTube Open Road Films / Via youtube.com Starring Blake Lively in probably the darkest role we've seen her in yet, the All I See Is You trailer paints a chilling portrait of a couple whose lives are turned upside-down when the wife (Lively), who has been blind for most of her life, gets a complicated surgery to return her vision. While the film could simply be about a jealous husband who's listened to Drake's "Hotline Bling" one too many times (seriously TF is with that remark about her dress choice?), something about the trailer hints at a much deeper, more sinister ending, and I'm definitely intrigued. 13. The Killing of a Sacred Deer coming Oct. 27, 2017. View this video on YouTube A24 / Via youtube.com Sometimes the scariest stuff isn't outright scary at all...it's just creepy AF instead. Enter: The Killing of a Sacred Deer. This trailer in itself is almost like a terrifying music video, and there was very little revealed about the film on the internet when it was first announced (besides glowing reviews from its showings during the festival circuit), which only made it creepier. The film follows a surgeon, played by Colin Farrell, as he befriends an odd teenage boy. Over time, strange things begin to happen to Farrell's family, as they slowly all become inexplicably paralyzed. Being that I was still thinking about the trailer days after I first watched it, I can only imagine that the full film will have the same effect. Like The Florida Project and Tragedy Girls, The Killing of a Sacred Deer will be in limited release in October 2017, but is still worth keeping in mind! 