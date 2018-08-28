-
The Dark KnightVia Warner Bros.Mamma Mia!Via UniversalIron ManVia Marvel StudiosWall-EVia Disney/PixarIndiana Jones and the Kingdom of The Crystal SkullVia ParamountQuantum of SolaceVia MGM/Columbia
"Low" by Flo Rida ft. T-PainVia Atlantic Records"Love Song" by Sara BareillesVia Epic Records"I Kissed a Girl" by Katy PerryVia Capitol Records"Viva La Vida" by ColdplayVia Warner Music Group"No One" by Alicia KeysVia Sony Music Entertainment"Love in this Club" by Usher ft. Young JeezyVia RCA Records
"True Blood"Via HBO"Sons of Anarchy"Via FX"Breaking Bad"Via AMC"The Suite Life on Deck"Via Disney Channel"Merlin"Via BBC"Fringe"Via Fox
Luna LovegoodCedric DiggoryHermione GrangerHarry PotterRon WeasleyNeville LongbottomVia Warner Bros.
Jessica StanleyLaurentCharlie SwanBilly BlackAlice CullenRosalie HaleVia Summit Entertainment
