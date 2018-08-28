 back to top
Pick 8 Random Things And We'll Reveal If You're Team Jacob Or Team Edward

Don't we all wish it was 2008 again?

Allie Purvis
Community Contributor

  How would your friends describe you?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Loyal
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Kind
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Brave
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Caring
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Creative
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Strong

  Pick a 2008 trend
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Unnecessary vests
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Shutter shades
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Oversized belts
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Maxi dresses
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hippie headbands
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Babydoll tops w/ short shorts

  Choose a 2008 movie
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Warner Bros.
    The Dark Knight
    Via Warner Bros.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Universal
    Mamma Mia!
    Via Universal
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Marvel Studios
    Iron Man
    Via Marvel Studios
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Disney/Pixar
    Wall-E
    Via Disney/Pixar
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Paramount
    Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of The Crystal Skull
    Via Paramount
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via MGM/Columbia
    Quantum of Solace
    Via MGM/Columbia

  Pick a 2008 hit
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Atlantic Records
    "Low" by Flo Rida ft. T-Pain
    Via Atlantic Records
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Epic Records
    "Love Song" by Sara Bareilles
    Via Epic Records
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Capitol Records
    "I Kissed a Girl" by Katy Perry
    Via Capitol Records
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Warner Music Group
    "Viva La Vida" by Coldplay
    Via Warner Music Group
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Sony Music Entertainment
    "No One" by Alicia Keys
    Via Sony Music Entertainment
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via RCA Records
    "Love in this Club" by Usher ft. Young Jeezy
    Via RCA Records

  Choose a TV show that started in 2008
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via HBO
    "True Blood"
    Via HBO
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via FX
    "Sons of Anarchy"
    Via FX
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via AMC
    "Breaking Bad"
    Via AMC
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Disney Channel
    "The Suite Life on Deck"
    Via Disney Channel
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via BBC
    "Merlin"
    Via BBC
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Fox
    "Fringe"
    Via Fox

  Choose a "Harry Potter" character
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Luna Lovegood
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cedric Diggory
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hermione Granger
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Harry Potter
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ron Weasley
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Warner Bros.
    Neville Longbottom
    Via Warner Bros.

  Pick a "Twilight" character
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Jessica Stanley
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Laurent
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Charlie Swan
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Billy Black
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Alice Cullen
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Summit Entertainment
    Rosalie Hale
    Via Summit Entertainment

  Choose a mythical creature
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mermaid
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Vampire
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Werewolf
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Unicorn
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Dragon
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fairy

