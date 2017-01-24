How A "Fuck You" To Australia Day Became An Ironic Anthem

A searing anti-Australia Day anthem by Indigenous duo A.B. Original looks likely to make it into Triple J’s Hottest 100 – the annual music countdown synonymous with Australia Day celebrations.
January 26 – a collaboration between rapper Briggs and rapper/producer Trials under the moniker A.B. Original – is a protest song that takes an unvarnished look at why celebrating Australia Day on January 26 is so offensive to Indigenous people.
According to one betting agency, the song is likely to make the final cut, however Flume’s Never Be Like You is favourite to take the top spot. Listening to the countdown at parties and barbecues has become an Australia Day tradition.
“You like irony and dope songs? Make A.B. Original with Dan Sultan January 26 number one!” Briggs tweeted.
Last September thousands of people, both Indigenous and non-indigenous, lobbied the radio station on social media to change the date of the Hottest 100, as January 26 is a day of mourning for Indigenous people.
“They play my music and I’m grateful every time they play my tunes, but I don’t partake in anything celebrating Australia Day,” rapper Nooky told BuzzFeed News last year. “That’s Invasion Day for me. Survival Day if I’m feeling nice.”
Triple J said it would not reschedule the 2017 countdown, but would reconsider future Hottest 100s.
Voting for the Hottest 100 closed on Monday.
